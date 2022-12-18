Week 15 Fantasy Survival - Eagles vs. Bears

The Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) Frank Gore Jr. ran for an NCAA bowl-record 329 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to help Southern Miss hold off Rice 38-24 on Saturday night in the LendingTree Bowl. Gore, the son of the former NFL star, had a 64-yard scoring run in the second quarter, threw an 18-yard touchdown pass in the third and ran for 55 yards for another score in the fourth. Gore, who had 21 carries, broke the mark of 317 yards set by Appalachian State's Camerun Peoples in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl against North Texas.