Week 15 Fantasy QB Rankings: Can Big Ben right the ship against Pats?

Viewers and fantasy players alike will get another great quarterback matchup in Week 15. This time, it’s Ben Roethlisberger versus Tom Brady. Both quarterbacks are coming off losses, but the story behind those losses couldn’t be further apart. Brady delivered a great fantasy line (358 yards, three TDs) but the Patriots took the L, thanks to a miracle.

Big Ben, on the other hand, is riding a three-game skid. The latest came courtesy of the hapless Raiders. Nonetheless, Roethlisberger has delivered quality fantasy lines this season, and is expected to be motivated at home against his AFC rival.

