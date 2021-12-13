Week 15 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Pickups to help your playoff chances

If you're still reading fantasy football content at this late date, then it's probably been a pretty solid year. Let's work on making it a legendary season by securing a title.

Below, you'll find a collection of priority pickups available to help, all of them unattached in over 50 percent of leagues.

Wide receivers and tight ends on the wire

We're coming off a wild week for fantasy drops, as a batch of extremely useful players hit waiver wires because they happened to be on bye in a must-win week. Kendrick Bourne's roster percentage has lagged behind the rest of the top-30 fantasy receivers all season, in part because his target totals have been so modest — his single-game high this year is only eight.

Still, Bourne entered the week hanging on to WR3 status for the season, despite coming off a wind tunnel game in which his team only attempted three passes. Even in weeks in which Bourne only catches one ball, he manages to score...

What a response. Jones ➡️ Bourne 75 yardspic.twitter.com/74bxQ1e52H — WEEI (@WEEI) October 17, 2021

He's been phenomenal, a pure playmaker. Bourne has also rushed for 81 yards this season, plus he's thrown a touchdown pass. He deserves a roster spot in pretty much every league, yet he's now widely available after being mass-dropped during New England's bye.

Recommended offer (assuming $100 budget): $16

K.J. Osborn has caught touchdown passes in back-to-back games, including a 62-yard score off a perfect ball from his quarterback on Thursday night...

Osborn has drawn 16 targets and played 89 percent of his team's offensive snaps over the past two weeks, with Adam Thielen sidelined by a high-ankle sprain. He may not be Thielen's equal as a route-runner, but that's hardly a criticism. Osborn is clearly a circle-of-trust receiver for Kirk Cousins and he has a matchup ahead against the Bears, a team that specializes in allowing long, field-flipping, game-changing plays. Consider Osborn a bankable WR3 while Thielen is out.

Story continues

Offer: $9

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins (45%)

When DeVante Parker plays, he is peppered with targets — it's really as simple as that. He's averaged 8.0 targets per game this year, but injuries have limited him to only six appearances. Parker returned from IR in Week 13 and caught all five of his chances against the Giants. He gets the Jets' user-friendly defense this week coming out of a bye. If you're playing in any sort of PPR format, he should be scooped up this week as a playable flex or WR3.

Offer: $7

Additional WRs to consider: Amon-Ra St. Brown (that's two straight 12-target games, making him an auto-add), Gabriel Davis (he was targeted eight times on Sunday, in a game in which Emmanuel Sanders exited with a knee injury), Cam Sims (just have a look at this beautiful touchdown grab), Donovan Peoples-Jones (finished with 90 yards on Sunday and he made this amazing catch), Jalen Guyton (he's made splashy house-calls in back-to-back weeks; his playing time doesn't depend on Keenan Allen's status), James Washington (he found the end zone on Thursday night in a 6-target effort and Pittsburgh may want/need to limit Chase Claypool's snaps).

TEs deserving attention: Brevin Jordan (he has touchdowns in two of his last three and he saw a season-high seven targets on Sunday), Gerald Everett (Seattle's offense is showing signs of life and Everett has reached the end zone in two of three).

Running backs on the wire

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (21%)

It's tough to imagine a more fitting closing note to the 2021 season than Rashaad Penny's emergence as a week-winning fantasy hero. It's been that kind of year.

Penny had a huge opportunity in front of him on Sunday, facing the league's worst run defense, and he did not whiff. He dominated backfield touches for Seattle, carrying 16 times for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Look at this glorious romp to the end zone...

Rashaad Penny breaks free for a big TD run 👀pic.twitter.com/QG1CaM6qIr — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) December 12, 2021

If you'd reached the point with Penny at which you couldn't quite tell where he ended and Christine Michael began, we get it. Penny has been a fantasy punchline for much of his career. But he crushed a stellar matchup on Sunday, claiming the featured role in the process.

The Rams are up next, so that's a small problem. Seattle faces Chicago and Detroit in Weeks 16-17, however, and both of those defenses rank in the bottom-third of the league against the run.

Offer: $21

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles (8%)

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni sounds hopeful about Jordan Howard returning from his knee injury in Week 15, which means the veteran back belongs in your deep-league fantasy plans.

Howard has been a reliable early-down runner for the Eagles when healthy, carrying 51 times for 274 yards (5.4 YPC) over four games. He hasn't yet drawn a target, which is understandable — he's never had a gift for catching thrown objects. Howard has been impressive in his rotational rushing role for Philly, however. He's averaging 3.45 yards after contact per attempt, the ninth best total in the league among backs who've handled at least 50 carries. He's also managed to score on three of his four carries inside the 5-yard line. Assuming good health, Howard is a decent bet to break the plane against Washington on Sunday.

Offer: $10

Various other add-worthy RBs: Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley (these two combined for 21 touches against the Giants, on an afternoon when Austin Ekeler checked out with an ankle injury; LA plays on Thursday night, a tight turnaround for Ekeler), Kenneth Gainwell (his usage has been tricky to predict, but he could get interesting if Miles Sanders isn't over his ankle issue), Craig Reynolds (he rushed for 83 yards in a surprising featured role against Denver, but he won't remain fantasy relevant when either Jamaal Williams or D'Andre Swift return).

Quarterbacks deserving attention

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints (50%)

It's wild that Taysom Hill is still unattached in half the Yahoo fantasy universe. We had a four-game look last season at what he could do in a starting role, and, for fantasy purposes, it was excellent. This year, we're getting more of the same. Over the past two weeks, Hill has rushed for 174 yards and two TDs, passing for 439 and another two scores. It's fair to say that he's not always surgical when he drops back, but the man routinely does stuff like this...

44-YARD TD RUN.



Taysom Hill puts the finishing touches on a Saints win!pic.twitter.com/chz0NcEU7o — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 12, 2021

If your fantasy squad just lost Lamar Jackson to injury, Hill is the closest thing you're gonna find to a QB with a similar dual-threat skill-set. He's long gone in any sort of deep, competitive league, but those of you playing in 8 and 10-teamers might still be able to grab him.

Offer: Whatever it takes if you're facing a multi-week need at quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (22%)

It should go without saying that late-career Ben Roethlisberger has his issues with mobility and perhaps arm strength, but you can't argue with the recent volume. Roethlisberger has attempted 40 or more passes in three of his last four games, delivering nine TDs during that stretch while averaging 270 YPG. He finished with 308 yards and three scores in Thursday's near-comeback at Minnesota, and his receivers did him few favors. Diontae Johnson dropped a touchdown and Chase Claypool had an absolute odyssey of a game. Still, Roethlisberger was making plays...

AND. HERE. WE. GO.



We have a ballgame‼️pic.twitter.com/jvCV0PYF3n — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 10, 2021

Roethlisberger has a home matchup ahead with the Titans defense, a group that was allowing the seventh most passing yards per game (256.3) entering Week 14. (Tennessee had its way with Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, but the Jags are a flaming mess right now.) If you find yourself streaming QBs in the season's most important weeks (not ideal), Roethlisberger is definitely in play.

Offer: $4

Other QBs of interest: Tua Tagovailoa (the Jets are up next, Parker is back and he's completing 80 percent of his throws over the past three games), Jimmy Garoppolo (he has exactly two TD passes in five of his last six games, so you know what you're getting here; his upcoming schedule is certainly friendly).

Defense to stream

Miami Dolphins (48%)

Here's another example of a fantasy asset that really should have been held through a bye week, but, hey ... people are desperate these days. Miami's defense has been outstanding in real-life in recent weeks. Over the team's past five games (all wins), they haven't allowed an opponent to score more than 17 points. The Dolphins have produced 19 sacks, 11 takeaways and two TDs during that stretch. They have the Jets, Saints and Titans ahead, so the good times should continue through the fantasy playoffs. Go get 'em.

Offer: $4

Follow the Yahoo fantasy crew on Twitter: Andy Behrens, Minty Bets, Dalton Del Don, Jennifer Eakins, Matt Harmon, Troy King, Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski and Tank Williams.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast