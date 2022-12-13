Week 15 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Injury updates, Mariota benched for Ridder & Herbert shines vs. Tua
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down Monday’s news coming out of week 14 of the NFL schedule before diving into some waiver wire recommendations for teams that need help in week 15
Deebo Samuel’s ankle is probably bad enough that you should drop him, even though Brock Purdy has the 49ers’ offense cruising.
The Atlanta Falcons put Marcus Mariota on IR, clearing the path for rookie QB Desmond Ridder. At the same time, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are hoping for big games from their respective QBs (Mike White & Tua Tagovailoa).
Speaking of Tua, he was terrible in the Dolphins’ loss on Sunday night football to a Los Angeles Chargers team that might be getting healthy at exactly the right time.
The guys cover the breaking news of the Dallas Cowboys signing WR T.Y. Hilton before diving into their recommendations for who to grab on your waiver wire and who you should consider dropping from your active roster.
01:40 NEWS / 49ers QB Brock Purdy oblique MRI
06:45 NEWS / 49ers WR Deebo Samuel high ankle sprain
08:00 NEWS / Jets QB Mike White day-to-day with rib injury
10:05 NEWS / Falcons name QB Desmond Ridder as their starter, QB Marcus Mariota placed on IR
13:15 NEWS / Andy Dalton remains Saints starting QB
16:00 NEWS / Panthers WR D.J. Moore is day-to-day with knee sprain
17:50 NEWS / Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd finger injury & Tee Higgins hamstring injury
20:25 News / Ravens QB Tyler Huntley “seems good to” John Harbaugh
22:15 Chargers 23, Dolphins 17
38:00 NEWS / Cowboys sign WR T.Y. Hilton
40:00 Waiver Wire Pickups / Running Backs
47:10 Waiver Wire Pickups / Wide Receivers
50:25 Waiver Wire Pickups / Quarterbacks
52:30 Waiver Wire Pickups / Tight Ends
