Week 15 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Injury updates, Mariota benched for Ridder & Herbert shines vs. Tua

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down Monday’s news coming out of week 14 of the NFL schedule before diving into some waiver wire recommendations for teams that need help in week 15

Deebo Samuel’s ankle is probably bad enough that you should drop him, even though Brock Purdy has the 49ers’ offense cruising.

The Atlanta Falcons put Marcus Mariota on IR, clearing the path for rookie QB Desmond Ridder. At the same time, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are hoping for big games from their respective QBs (Mike White & Tua Tagovailoa).

Speaking of Tua, he was terrible in the Dolphins’ loss on Sunday night football to a Los Angeles Chargers team that might be getting healthy at exactly the right time.

The guys cover the breaking news of the Dallas Cowboys signing WR T.Y. Hilton before diving into their recommendations for who to grab on your waiver wire and who you should consider dropping from your active roster.

01:40 NEWS / 49ers QB Brock Purdy oblique MRI

06:45 NEWS / 49ers WR Deebo Samuel high ankle sprain

08:00 NEWS / Jets QB Mike White day-to-day with rib injury

10:05 NEWS / Falcons name QB Desmond Ridder as their starter, QB Marcus Mariota placed on IR

13:15 NEWS / Andy Dalton remains Saints starting QB

16:00 NEWS / Panthers WR D.J. Moore is day-to-day with knee sprain

17:50 NEWS / Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd finger injury & Tee Higgins hamstring injury

20:25 News / Ravens QB Tyler Huntley “seems good to” John Harbaugh

22:15 Chargers 23, Dolphins 17

38:00 NEWS / Cowboys sign WR T.Y. Hilton

40:00 Waiver Wire Pickups / Running Backs

47:10 Waiver Wire Pickups / Wide Receivers

50:25 Waiver Wire Pickups / Quarterbacks

52:30 Waiver Wire Pickups / Tight Ends

