Week 15 Fantasy Football Streaming Options: Derek Carr is Relevant Again

Week 14 was a wacky one, but we had success on the stream, as two of our quarterbacks were among the top 15 in fantasy points, while two defensive streamers finished in the top 11. We have reached win-or-go-home time in the fantasy season, and while getting through the playoffs requires a squad of regulars who you generally aren’t benching at this point, some recent injuries may have left a few vacancies in your rosters. Sometimes, the best way to find spot starters at those positions is on the stream.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. As the season progresses and more data is available, aFPA becomes more and more reliable, using rolling 10-week data. Targets and efficiency metrics are also considered when choosing weekly streamers.

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr, Raiders at Bengals

While it may be tough to hit the start button for Carr, especially in the fantasy playoffs, there’s a good argument for it this week. Oakland’s signal caller just completed 25 of 34 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 14. After carving up that strong defense, he gets a matchup with one of the worst in the league, facing a Bengals’ unit that is ready to turn the calendar to 2019. The Bengals are ranked 19th in quarterback aFPA this season.

Josh Allen, Bills vs. Lions

Since returning to his spot under center for the Bills in Week 12, Allen has thrown for 597 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, but where he has really made a difference is on the ground. Allen has 335 rushing yards and two scores with his legs, driving him to three straight top-10 finishes at the position. Buffalo hosts the Lions this week, a defense ranked 24th in quarterback aFPA.

Jeff Driskel, Bengals vs. Raiders

This one isn’t for the faint of heart and is purely matchup-based, but that shouldn’t scare you away.. Since taking over for Andy Dalton in Week 12, Driskel has been serviceable, throwing for an average of 187 yards and one touchdown per game, with just one total interception. Oakland has allowed a league-high 30 passing touchdowns on the season, making Driskel attractive on the stream, even without A.J. Green.

Tight Ends

Ian Thomas, Panthers vs. Saints

Thomas’ usage in Greg Olsen’s absence makes him a quality streamer this week and beyond. The rookie caught nine of 11 targets for 77 yards against Cleveland in his first career start, and while Cam Newton deals with shoulder issues, Thomas see more looks than expected with a healthy Newton. He led the team in targets, and where there’s volume fantasy points usually follow. Don’t worry too much about a tough matchup with a Saints defense ranked third in tight end aFPA.

C.J. Uzomah, Bengals vs. Raiders

Uzomah caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in Week 14. Just like Driskel is capable of taking advantage of a weak Oakland defense, so, too, is Uzomah. The Raiders are 31st in tight end aFPA on the season. Uzomah also gets a favorable matchup in Week 16 against the Browns, so he could be worth keeping around if you survive this week.

Chris Herndon, Jets vs. Texans

Herndon had a tough outing in Week 14, but he was up against the top-ranked defense in tight end aFPA this season in Buffalo. It was his worst game since his emergence in Week 6, and with Sam Darnold back under center, the ceiling for the entire offense is higher. Houston is 26th in tight end aFPA, and has given up some monster games to the position in recent weeks including 16.5 PPR points to Eric Ebron last week, a combined 28.2 points from the Titans tight ends in Week 12, and a whopping 20.1 points dropped by Jordan Reed right after the Texans’ bye in Week 11.

Defenses

Washington Redskins at Jaguars

Jacksonville has allowed six of the last 11 defenses they’ve faced to score double-digit fantasy points and are certainly trending downward on the offensive side of the ball. Washington makes for a solid streaming candidate against the Jags fourth-worst unit in defensive aFPA in what could be the ugliest game of the week.

New York Giants vs. Titans

The Giants have racked up 10 sacks, seven takeaways and two touchdowns in their last two games. They were fortunate to see backup quarterbacks in both of those games, and that won’t be the case when they face Marcus Mariota on Sunday. Still, it’s a favorable matchup, with the Titans ranked 26th in defensive aFPA.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Cardinals

Targeting Arizona’s offense has become the norm around here this season, and this week is no different. Detroit held the Cardinals to just three points last week and posted 18 fantasy points in the process, after not having a double-digit fantasy week since Week 5. Atlanta has played better of late on the defensive side of the ball, holding their last four opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards.