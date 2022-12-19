Week 15 Fantasy Football Recap: McKinnon is the answer in KC, Trevor Lawrence is making a leap & takeaways from Saturday

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap the Sunday NFL action, which included a lot of exciting finishes but not a lot of big fantasy football performances, and talk about their takeaways from the Saturday games, as well.

The guys kick off the show by talking about last week’s RB1, who might also end up this week’s RB1, Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon. They also talk about the Jeff Driskel positional eligibility discourse.

After that, they break down a few games that didn’t help us a lot in fantasy before diving into another great Trevor Lawrence game, this time against the Dallas Cowboys, and talk about where he’ll likely rank next season amongst fantasy QBs.

Matt and Scott really only talk about the NFC South teams because they have to. It’s that time of the year and they’re over watching bad teams, and the entire NFC South is bad.

Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields, who played against each other this week, should both run less than they are now to lower their chances for injury. Diontae Johnson, on the other hand, should catch more passes but not go in the end zone…for history’s sake.

Finally, the guys talk about what they liked or didn’t like from Saturday’s games including a new #2 WR in Minnesota, a new offensive gameplay from the Dolphins, and maybe a new relevant fantasy RB.

03:35 Chiefs 30, Texans 24 (OT)

13:20 Chargers 17, Titans 14

16:40 Lions 20, Jets 17

23:30 Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34 (OT)

31:05 Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23

35:00 Saints 21, Falcons 18

38:30 Eagles 25, Bears 20

42:00 Raiders 30, Patriots 24

44:40 Steelers 24, Panthers 16

47:15 Broncos 24, Cardinals 15

51:00 Saturday takeaways

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts