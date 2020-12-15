Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Wide Receivers

Stefon Diggs has been nothing short of elite this season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

As Matt Harmon put it, “You can make an argument that given his steady play, his week-winning ceiling, and the fact he was insanely taken outside of the top-25 receivers in almost every fantasy draft that Diggs was the best value of 2020.”

[Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Stefon Diggs is the first wide receiver to catch 100 balls this season and considering the way he’s been playing, you can definitely expect more to come in the money weeks for fantasy managers.

Check out Diggs and the rest of the wide receivers in our analysts’ Week 15 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

