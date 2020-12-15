Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Who should you start at the flex spot?

Another year, another late-season surge by Arizona Cardinals running back, Kenyan Drake.

Drake was a tough pill to swallow at times this season. He was receiving the workload of a top fantasy back — without all the top-notch results.

[Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

That has changed in the past few weeks, however. Drake has scored touchdowns in four straight games; five total in four. Combine that with some actual work in the passing game and Drake has looked more like his fantasy league-winning self from 2019.

For a while there, it looked like Drake could be a bench candidate but he’s an every-week starter as long as he continues to perform like this. Not every fantasy lineup decision, however, is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position in the fantasy playoffs.

Check out our analysts’ FLEX rankings for Week 15:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

