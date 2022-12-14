Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

One of the storylines that will likely be a talking point once the fantasy football season is wrapped is the state of the tight end position. Basically, outside of All-World tight end, Travis Kelce (who looks like he's going to stroll right into another No. 1 fantasy-TE finish this season) the position has been a nightmare for fantasy managers this season.

To put things into perspective, Jaguars tight end Evan Engram — a relatively popular fantasy draft sleeper at the position — walked into Week 14 as the 15th-highest-scoring fantasy tight end.

When his game against the Tennessee Titans was over, Engram would rank as the FOURTH highest-scoring TE in fantasy.

[Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Yes, you read that correctly. A 33.70-fantasy-point game was all it took (not to undermine his performance, which was amazing and week-winning) for Engram to leap 11 spots into the top five.

That's how bonkers — and just plainly disappointing — the position has been this season.

One thing that's been relatively reliable, however, when it comes to tight ends this season is that the Cardinals just haven't been able to cover the position yet again.

This could be good news for rookie TE, Greg Dulcich.

Greg Dulcich has a plus fantasy matchup in Week 15. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Nobody really gets excited when talking about the Denver Broncos offense (though they did show some signs of life in Week 14 against the Chiefs), but Dulcich has flashed a few times since he's made his debut. And, through 14 weeks, the Arizona Cardinals represent the absolute best matchup for fantasy tight ends this season.

Dulcich is coming off back-to-back eight-target games, so there is definitely some upside for him in this first week of the fantasy football playoffs.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Dulcich and the rest of the TEs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 15:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

