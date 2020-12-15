Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Tight Ends

Robert Tonyan has been one of the top waiver-wire gems of 2020. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Talk about a value at the tight end position.

Robert Tonyan — a waiver wire pickup in most leagues — continues to show a strong rapport with his Hall of Fame quarterback — who is playing at an MVP-level — and we saw that rapport firsthand in Week 14. Tonyan caught all five of his targets from Rodgers, including his ninth touchdown this season.

He’s currently tied with the otherworldly Travis Kelce for the most touchdowns among tight ends. Will Tonyan take the lead in Week 15?

Check out Tonyan and the rest of the tight ends in our analysts’ Week 15 rankings:

