Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Running Back

Finally — FINALLY — rookie running back Cam Akers has seemingly separated himself from the pack in the Los Angeles backfield.

Akers’ breakout has now extended to three straight weeks, and it would be prudent of Sean McVay to continue to give the rookie the lion’s share of the running back work. If he continues like this — and he could, considering the Rams face the lowly Jets in Week 15 — Akers will solidify himself a running back to covet in fantasy.

Check out Akers and the rest of the running backs in our analysts’ Week 15 rankings:

