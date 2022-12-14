Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: FLEX options

In the fantasy football playoffs, the FLEX position can make or break advancing to the next round or having your season come to a disappointing end.

You have your quarterback, running backs and receiver set. Maybe you're streaming at kicker and defense, looking for the right matchup. At tight end, you're just hoping to walk away with a handful of points, unless you're one of the fortunate fantasy managers to roster Travis Kelce.

But what about the FLEX spot ... are you going for upside that also brings the risk of a low floor? Or do you play it safe, targeting a player with guaranteed work but a minimal ceiling.

[Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

No one exemplifies the case of all ceiling and no floor better than Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis. There are several fantasy managers who are probably saying, "I had Davis on my roster and my season is over." True, Davis has had several disappointing weeks, finishing below his projected points total eight of 12 games. But he's still WR23 on the season, thanks to some big weeks, including a 32.1-point explosion in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's clearly the boom or bust type FLEX option.

Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis can win you a fantasy matchup if he goes off, but can leave you in bad shape when he doesn't. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Conversely, there are players like Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray. He doesn't have home run potential at this point in this career, so the chances of a blow up week are basically non-existent. He's averaging 8.6 fantasy points per game, but gets double-digits touches on a weekly basis, so the volume keeps him in the FLEX discussion.

There's no one size fits all answer here, but are you chasing ceiling or looking for a safe floor? Either way, lean on our Week 15 expert rankings for your the toughest lineup calls, so you can get a victory and keep those title hopes alive. Good luck!

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

