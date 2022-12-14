Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defenses

The fantasy football defense — aka, D/ST — position, like kickers often are, sometimes is overlooked during both draft and in-season. Some draft a team that is known for turnovers, others draft a team known for limiting points. Others still might select a team with a star kick and/or punt returner who's a threat to score anytime he gets a chance.

Whatever your strategy, I know I can speak for most fantasy managers when I say, we all want the most points possible for D/STs — especially in Week 15, when the fantasy football playoffs kick off in most leagues.

And if you're trying to figure out which defense might score the most points this week, you might have to look no further than the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chris Jones and the Kansas City defense could be set for a big fantasy day in Week 15. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The team's stop unit and special teams will face off against the Houston Texans — the team with the worst record in the entire NFL (to their credit, they almost beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, but we'll chalk that up to a just another example of the zany nature of the NFL).

To say Houston's season is in shambles is probably putting things lightly, The team is 1-11-1 on the season, suffering through injuries in their pass-catching corps, quarterback changes and coaching issues. One of their only bright spots in both fantasy and reality has been rookie running back, Dameon Pierce. But his position is such that, if Houston falls behind early on the scoreboard (which tends to happen more often than not), Pierce could end up phased out of the game.

Basically, all that is great news for the Chiefs, a 10-3 team firing on all cylinders.

Here's the defense position — check out Kansas City and how the rest of the D/STs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 15:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyProsECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

