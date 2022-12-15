Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings





Josh Jacobs looks to continue posting prodigious touch totals vs. New England, James Conner slides in as the centerpiece of the Cardinals' offense in Denver, and Isiah Pacheco readies for a smash spot against Houston.

At quarterback, Justin Fields comes off bye against the Eagles, Tua Tagovailoa aims to shake his slump in Buffalo, and Trevor Lawrence goes hot streak hunting vs. the mighty Cowboys.

In the receiver ranks, Garrett Wilson prepares to cement his WR1 status against Detroit, Mike Williams eyes another 100-yard day vs. Tennessee, and DeVonta Smith attempts to keep rolling in Chicago.

Up the seam, David Njoku settles back in as a TE1, Cole Kmet scrounges for touchdowns against the Eagles, and Evan Engram tries to prove his explosive Week 14 was not a fluke.

