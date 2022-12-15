Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

David Njoku settles back in as a TE1, Cole Kmet scrounges for touchdowns against the Eagles, and Evan Engram tries to prove his explosive Week 14 was not a fluke.

Week 15 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@HOU

2

Mark Andrews

@CLE

3

T.J. Hockenson

IND

4

Dalton Schultz

@JAC

5

David Njoku

BAL

6

George Kittle

@SEA

7

Greg Dulcich

ARI

8

Gerald Everett

TEN

9

Pat Freiermuth

@CAR

10

Cole Kmet

PHI

11

Evan Engram

DAL

12

Chigoziem Okonkwo

@LAC

13

Dawson Knox

MIA

14

Tyler Higbee

@GB

15

Foster Moreau

NE

16

Hunter Henry

@LV

17

Tyler Conklin

DET

18

Cade Otton

CIN

19

Taysom Hill

ATL

20

Austin Hooper

@LAC

21

Noah Fant

SF

22

Logan Thomas

NYG

23

Daniel Bellinger

@WAS

24

Robert Tonyan

LA

25

Juwan Johnson

ATL

26

Mike Gesicki

@BUF

27

Trey McBride

@DEN

28

Will Dissly

SF

29

Jelani Woods

@MIN

30

Kylen Granson

@MIN

31

Jordan Akins

KC

32

Cameron Brate

CIN

33

Jonnu Smith

@LV

TE Notes: Travis Kelce is averaging “only” 4/61 over the past three weeks but is still the TE4 by average PPR points during that timespan. That's just the deal at tight end right now. … It appears Tyler Huntley (concussion) will be good to go vs. Cleveland. That's excellent news for a slumping Mark Andrews. … T.J. Hockenson is averaging six catches through his first six games as a Viking. The yardage hasn't been quite as impressive, but the Colts are an approachable matchup for the first week of the fantasy playoffs. … Dalton Schultz has caught fewer than four passes just two times in seven games since Dak Prescott's return. The Jags are a great Week 15 matchup. … Deshaun Watson made David Njoku a point of emphasis in the tight end's Week 14 return. Njoku has been a top-five tight end whenever healthy. I would rather bet on him than a fabled George Kittle ceiling effort.

Speaking of Kittle, his pass-catching does in theory take on greater importance with Deebo Samuel (ankle) on the shelf. The Seahawks are also as good as it gets as a tight end matchup. If ever there were a week, George. … Greg Dulcich has commanded eight targets in back-to-back contests. Of course, his outlook changes if Brett Rypien is forced to start in Russell Wilson's (concussion) place. The Cardinals silver platter the most tight end fantasy points. … The Titans' sorry pass defense makes this a good week to bet on Gerald Everett's 4-5 reception floor. Only Arizona and Seattle permit more TE fantasy points. … Pat Freiermuth has been limited to three receptions each of the past three weeks as the Steelers' “offense” runs on fumes. It doesn't really matter who starts between Kenny Pickett (concussion) and Mitch Trubisky against the Panthers' strong defense. … Tyler Higbee and Foster Moreau continue to make sense on paper with little real-world sense that anything other than 3/20 is afoot.

Cole Kmet entered the Bears' bye week with at least six targets in three of his previous four games. The Eagles are so tough through the air, but if Justin Fields' rushing gets the Bears to the red zone, Kmet will be the most likely target. … Evan Engram is now the TE4 overall by total PPR points. What is there to say other than “lol”? As much as I would like to point chase with someone I over-ranked for most of 2022, it's hard to feel particularly good about any individual Jags pass catcher vs. the Cowboys' elite defense. … Chigoziem Okonkwo posted new season highs for catches (six) and targets (six) in Week 14. He has exceeded 30 yards in six straight appearances, which is sadly more than enough to get him into the top 15 on a weekly basis. … There are not even appealing individual traits to bet on from here on out. Cade Otton's empty volume? Hunter Henry's “touchdown odds”? It could be a better Tyler Conklin week than usual vs. Detroit's leaky defense.

Week 15 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Brett Maher

@JAC

2

Tyler Bass

MIA

3

Harrison Butker

@HOU

4

Justin Tucker

@CLE

5

Greg Zuerlein

DET

6

Nick Folk

@LV

7

Daniel Carlson

NE

8

Michael Badgley

@NYJ

9

Cameron Dicker

TEN

10

Jason Sanders

@BUF

11

Jason Myers

SF

12

Robbie Gould

@SEA

13

Evan McPherson

@TB

14

Cade York

BAL

15

Cairo Santos

PHI

16

Greg Joseph

IND

17

Ryan Succop

CIN

18

Joey Slye

NYG

19

Younghoe Koo

@NO

20

Brandon McManus

ARI

21

Jake Elliott

@CHI

22

Riley Patterson

DAL

23

Wil Lutz

ATL

24

Eddy Pineiro

PIT

25

Matt Gay

@GB

26

Graham Gano

@WAS

27

Ka'imi Fairbairn

KC

28

Randy Bullock

@LAC

29

Mason Crosby

LA

30

Chase McLaughlin

@MIN

31

Matt Prater

@DEN

32

Matthew Wright

@CAR

Week 15 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Dallas Cowboys

@JAC

2

Kansas City Chiefs

@HOU

3

Baltimore Ravens

@CLE

4

San Francisco 49ers

@SEA

5

Philadelphia Eagles

@CHI

6

Minnesota Vikings

IND

7

Buffalo Bills

MIA

8

Washington Commanders

NYG

9

Denver Broncos

ARI

10

New England Patriots

@LV

11

Carolina Panthers

PIT

12

Arizona Cardinals

@DEN

13

New York Jets

DET

14

Pittsburgh Steelers

@CAR

15

Cleveland Browns

BAL

16

Los Angeles Chargers

TEN

17

Detroit Lions

@NYJ

18

New Orleans Saints

ATL

19

Seattle Seahawks

SF

20

Atlanta Falcons

@NO

21

New York Giants

@WAS

22

Green Bay Packers

LA

23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CIN

24

Cincinnati Bengals

@TB

25

Tennessee Titans

@LAC

26

Los Angeles Rams

@GB

27

Las Vegas Raiders

NE

28

Miami Dolphins

@BUF

29

Indianapolis Colts

@MIN

30

Jacksonville Jaguars

DAL

31

Houston Texans

KC

32

Chicago Bears

PHI

