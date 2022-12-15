Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
David Njoku settles back in as a TE1, Cole Kmet scrounges for touchdowns against the Eagles, and Evan Engram tries to prove his explosive Week 14 was not a fluke.
Week 15 Tight Ends
RK
Player
Opp
1
@HOU
2
@CLE
3
IND
4
@JAC
5
BAL
6
@SEA
7
ARI
8
TEN
9
@CAR
10
PHI
11
DAL
12
@LAC
13
MIA
14
@GB
15
NE
16
@LV
17
DET
18
CIN
19
ATL
20
@LAC
21
SF
22
23
@WAS
24
LA
25
ATL
26
@BUF
27
@DEN
28
SF
29
@MIN
30
@MIN
31
KC
32
CIN
33
@LV
TE Notes: Travis Kelce is averaging “only” 4/61 over the past three weeks but is still the TE4 by average PPR points during that timespan. That's just the deal at tight end right now. … It appears Tyler Huntley (concussion) will be good to go vs. Cleveland. That's excellent news for a slumping Mark Andrews. … T.J. Hockenson is averaging six catches through his first six games as a Viking. The yardage hasn't been quite as impressive, but the Colts are an approachable matchup for the first week of the fantasy playoffs. … Dalton Schultz has caught fewer than four passes just two times in seven games since Dak Prescott's return. The Jags are a great Week 15 matchup. … Deshaun Watson made David Njoku a point of emphasis in the tight end's Week 14 return. Njoku has been a top-five tight end whenever healthy. I would rather bet on him than a fabled George Kittle ceiling effort.
Speaking of Kittle, his pass-catching does in theory take on greater importance with Deebo Samuel (ankle) on the shelf. The Seahawks are also as good as it gets as a tight end matchup. If ever there were a week, George. … Greg Dulcich has commanded eight targets in back-to-back contests. Of course, his outlook changes if Brett Rypien is forced to start in Russell Wilson's (concussion) place. The Cardinals silver platter the most tight end fantasy points. … The Titans' sorry pass defense makes this a good week to bet on Gerald Everett's 4-5 reception floor. Only Arizona and Seattle permit more TE fantasy points. … Pat Freiermuth has been limited to three receptions each of the past three weeks as the Steelers' “offense” runs on fumes. It doesn't really matter who starts between Kenny Pickett (concussion) and Mitch Trubisky against the Panthers' strong defense. … Tyler Higbee and Foster Moreau continue to make sense on paper with little real-world sense that anything other than 3/20 is afoot.
Cole Kmet entered the Bears' bye week with at least six targets in three of his previous four games. The Eagles are so tough through the air, but if Justin Fields' rushing gets the Bears to the red zone, Kmet will be the most likely target. … Evan Engram is now the TE4 overall by total PPR points. What is there to say other than “lol”? As much as I would like to point chase with someone I over-ranked for most of 2022, it's hard to feel particularly good about any individual Jags pass catcher vs. the Cowboys' elite defense. … Chigoziem Okonkwo posted new season highs for catches (six) and targets (six) in Week 14. He has exceeded 30 yards in six straight appearances, which is sadly more than enough to get him into the top 15 on a weekly basis. … There are not even appealing individual traits to bet on from here on out. Cade Otton's empty volume? Hunter Henry's “touchdown odds”? It could be a better Tyler Conklin week than usual vs. Detroit's leaky defense.
Week 15 Kickers
RK
Player
Opp
1
@JAC
2
MIA
3
@HOU
4
@CLE
5
DET
6
@LV
7
NE
8
@NYJ
9
TEN
10
@BUF
11
SF
12
@SEA
13
@TB
14
BAL
15
PHI
16
IND
17
CIN
18
NYG
19
@NO
20
ARI
21
@CHI
22
DAL
23
ATL
24
PIT
25
@GB
26
@WAS
27
KC
28
@LAC
29
LA
30
@MIN
31
@DEN
32
@CAR
Week 15 Defense/Special Teams
RK
Player
Opp
1
@JAC
2
@HOU
3
@CLE
4
@SEA
5
@CHI
6
IND
7
MIA
8
NYG
9
ARI
10
@LV
11
PIT
12
@DEN
13
DET
14
Pittsburgh Steelers
@CAR
15
BAL
16
TEN
17
@NYJ
18
ATL
19
Seattle Seahawks
SF
20
@NO
21
New York Giants
@WAS
22
LA
23
CIN
24
@TB
25
@LAC
26
@GB
27
NE
28
@BUF
29
@MIN
30
DAL
31
KC
32
PHI