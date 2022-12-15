Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

David Njoku settles back in as a TE1, Cole Kmet scrounges for touchdowns against the Eagles, and Evan Engram tries to prove his explosive Week 14 was not a fluke.

Week 15 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Travis Kelce is averaging “only” 4/61 over the past three weeks but is still the TE4 by average PPR points during that timespan. That's just the deal at tight end right now. … It appears Tyler Huntley (concussion) will be good to go vs. Cleveland. That's excellent news for a slumping Mark Andrews. … T.J. Hockenson is averaging six catches through his first six games as a Viking. The yardage hasn't been quite as impressive, but the Colts are an approachable matchup for the first week of the fantasy playoffs. … Dalton Schultz has caught fewer than four passes just two times in seven games since Dak Prescott's return. The Jags are a great Week 15 matchup. … Deshaun Watson made David Njoku a point of emphasis in the tight end's Week 14 return. Njoku has been a top-five tight end whenever healthy. I would rather bet on him than a fabled George Kittle ceiling effort.

Speaking of Kittle, his pass-catching does in theory take on greater importance with Deebo Samuel (ankle) on the shelf. The Seahawks are also as good as it gets as a tight end matchup. If ever there were a week, George. … Greg Dulcich has commanded eight targets in back-to-back contests. Of course, his outlook changes if Brett Rypien is forced to start in Russell Wilson's (concussion) place. The Cardinals silver platter the most tight end fantasy points. … The Titans' sorry pass defense makes this a good week to bet on Gerald Everett's 4-5 reception floor. Only Arizona and Seattle permit more TE fantasy points. … Pat Freiermuth has been limited to three receptions each of the past three weeks as the Steelers' “offense” runs on fumes. It doesn't really matter who starts between Kenny Pickett (concussion) and Mitch Trubisky against the Panthers' strong defense. … Tyler Higbee and Foster Moreau continue to make sense on paper with little real-world sense that anything other than 3/20 is afoot.

Cole Kmet entered the Bears' bye week with at least six targets in three of his previous four games. The Eagles are so tough through the air, but if Justin Fields' rushing gets the Bears to the red zone, Kmet will be the most likely target. … Evan Engram is now the TE4 overall by total PPR points. What is there to say other than “lol”? As much as I would like to point chase with someone I over-ranked for most of 2022, it's hard to feel particularly good about any individual Jags pass catcher vs. the Cowboys' elite defense. … Chigoziem Okonkwo posted new season highs for catches (six) and targets (six) in Week 14. He has exceeded 30 yards in six straight appearances, which is sadly more than enough to get him into the top 15 on a weekly basis. … There are not even appealing individual traits to bet on from here on out. Cade Otton's empty volume? Hunter Henry's “touchdown odds”? It could be a better Tyler Conklin week than usual vs. Detroit's leaky defense.

