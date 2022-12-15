Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Garrett Wilson prepares to cement his WR1 status against Detroit, Mike Williams eyes another 100-yard day vs. Tennessee, and DeVonta Smith attempts to keep rolling in Chicago.

Week 15 Receivers

WR Notes: Justin Jefferson is on pace for 1,962 yards, which would miss Calvin Johnson's single-season record by two. … With Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) both banged up in Week 14, Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for only the third time in his career. Although both Boyd and Higgins are tentatively on track to suit up against the Bucs, Chase has zero concerns far atop the Bengals' depth chart. He has 17 catches for 216 yards and a touchdown in two games since returning. … Stefon Diggs has had a quiet past month by his Bills standards but is encountering an A+ Week 15 matchup in the Dolphins' struggling pass defense. Miami has been picked apart by Justin Herbert and Brock Purdy over the past two weeks. … Tyreek Hill (ankle) is banged up but practicing in full. Unlike Miami, Buffalo's previously-struggling defense has been getting back in gear. Still, Hill doesn't have a concerning individual matchup. … The only person who can limit Davante Adams is Josh McDaniels. This could be hell week for McDaniels against his former boss Bill Belichick. No one has a better idea of McDaniels' strengths and many weaknesses as play caller.

A.J. Brown went nuclear in his plus Week 13 date with the Titans. Chicago is an even better matchup. Despite his frustrating lack of spiked weeks, Brown's 10 scores still have him as the WR9 by average PPR points. He's WR6 amongst wideouts to play at least 10 games. … With the Jaguars looking increasingly feisty, Dallas might actually get pushed this week. In general, when the Cowboys get pushed, CeeDee Lamb gets high-end WR1 numbers. Week 14 vs. Houston was a glaring exception. … The Jets are Amon-Ra St. Brown's toughest matchup in nearly two months. ARSB's floor never goes away. His ceiling just won't be as attainable. … Averaging 6/112 in three games since the Jets benched Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson now has his juiciest matchup of the year in the Lions. He just needs White's ribs to hold up. … I'm going to bet on Mike Williams' down-field prowess over Keenan Allen's compiling vs. the Titans' frightfully bad pass defense. There isn't as much difference as you might expect between the wideouts' floors, while Williams possesses the far higher ceiling. Allen, of course, has a ludicrous 28 targets over his past two games. It's a shame he's turned them into “only” 180 yards.

DK Metcalf is seeing the heaviest usage of his entire career over the past month. Even against the 49ers, he possesses both a WR1 floor and ceiling. … Terry McLaurin has cleared the century mark three times in his past six games. The Giants have been offering little resistance through the air. … Jaylen Waddle has become increasingly difficult to rank. He at least avoided setbacks with what seems to be a bruised leg in Week 14. Pretty much a guarantee to clear 60 yards until he was injured in Week 13, we would expect Waddle to get back on track against the Bills in this narrow targets environment. … Colt McCoy got the only memo that mattered: DeAndre Hopkins is WR1. The duo do have concerning macro and micro matchups this week, with Hopkins set for a heavy dose of Patrick Surtain. 10-12 targets nevertheless still seems to be his usage floor. … Only eight receivers have posted more yards than DeVonta Smith since Dallas Goedert went down four games ago. He's averaging 5/74 in that timespan. He had a 100-yard day against the Titans two weeks ago, and the Bears' pass defense is probably even worse than Tennessee's.

Tyler Lockett has touchdowns in six straight contests and has produced at least 60 yards 5-of-6 appearances during that timespan. … Quietly ascending for several months, Chris Godwin has now hit a wall along with the rest of the Bucs' offense. Empty volume can only take you so far. Averaging under 10 yards per catch with two total scores, Godwin is making Keenan Allen blush. The 44.0 game total is not hinting at great things vs. Cincinnati. … Christian Watson headed into the Packers' bye week with eight touchdowns in four games. He averaged 78 yards receiving in the process. There's going to be a bust to accompany the boom at some point, but Watson's spiked week potential has become too prevalent to drop outside the top 24. Of note for Monday's showdown with the Rams is that Romeo Doubs (ankle) will finally be returning. Hopefully that helps instead of hurts, giving the defense another threat to account for. … I'm probably not affording Christian Kirk enough respect, but vs. DAL is not the kind of matchup he has been posting his numbers in. … More respect is probably also due Chris Olave, who has displayed a shockingly durable floor. It is ceiling that has remained in short supply with Andy Dalton.

Brandon Aiyuk and Jerry Jeudy both have quarterback questions. Aiyuk's appears set to play hurt in a plus matchup. Jeudy's seems poised to sit vs. Arizona. Aiyuk's greater consistency breaks the tie fairly easily in his favor. … I said it enough times that it came true. Donovan Peoples-Jones is indeed a good fit for Deshaun Watson's game, clearing 100 yards in Watson's second start. That is something DPJ had accomplished just one other time in 38 previous career contests. … We've lost most WR3 reasons to believe in Michael Pittman, though his floor has not completely collapsed, and the Vikings do sport one of the league's most permissive pass Ds. … Marquise Brown figures to be one of the big losers following Colt McCoy's insertion under center. Colt isn't exactly famous for funneling targets deep down the sideline. … Drake London had his best overall 2022 effort heading into Atlanta's Week 14 bye. Atlanta will be breaking in rookie QB Desmond Ridder against the Saints, but he's a solid WR3 bet because of his decent floor and untapped ceiling. … Against all odds, Tutu Atwell has become WR4 relevant. The Rams are manufacturing touches for the 2021 second-rounder.