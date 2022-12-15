Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

James Conner slides in as the centerpiece of the Cardinals' offense in Denver, Josh Jacobs looks to continue posting prodigious touch totals vs. New England, and Isiah Pacheco readies for a smash spot against Houston.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 15 Running Backs

RB Notes: With the 49ers in injury crisis, we might get our biggest Christian McCaffrey dose yet on a short week vs. a Seahawks defense surrendering the second most RB fantasy points. Jordan Mason could also mix in for 10-12 change-of-pace touches. He's a defensible, if desperate, FLEX option. … Josh Jacobs has reached at least 27 touches in five straight starts, averaging 30 in that timespan. Week 15 opponent New England remains vulnerable on the ground, coughing up 5.7 yards per carry and 114 yards from scrimmage to James Conner on Monday Night Football. … Derrick Henry finally woke up in Week 14 and now gets the Chargers' bottom-five run defense, one allowing 5.4 yards per carry. He just needs to hope the road 'dog Titans can keep it close. … With eight more catches in Week 14, Austin Ekeler remains on pace to break Christian McCaffrey's running back receptions record of 116. … Averaging 24 touches since Jeff Saturday became coach four games ago, Jonathan Taylor has reached 20 carries in all four of those outings. The Vikings are far tougher on the ground than through the air, while fantasy managers are by now well aware of the Colts' weekly off-the-rails risk.

Tony Pollard has 10 touchdowns in six games since Ezekiel Elliott first sat in Week 8. Zeke's Weeks 8 and 10 absences let the Cowboys know it was ok for Pollard to score. Now he can't stop. The Jags have been taking on water on the ground over the past few weeks. … As for Zeke, he has five scores of his own in four games since returning. This conservative offense remains plenty big for the both of its backs. … Dalvin Cook faceplanted in a friendly Week 14 date with the Lions. He gets a do-over vs. the high school coach-led Colts, who will be keeping their opposition in run-friendly game scripts for the rest of the year. … Nick Chubb has had a rough go of it in two games since Deshaun Watson's debut. Week 15 opponent Baltimore has a stingy ground D but overwhelming offensive personnel issues. The Browns should be able to dictate the pace of play on Saturday. At the very least, Chubb should not strain to reach 16-20 carries. … Joe Mixon out-touched Samaje Perine 16-5 in his Week 14 return. He should have reasonably good touchdown odds against the Bucs.

Now the unquestioned engine of the Cardinals' injury-ruined offense, James Conner should see goal-line carries and receptions in even greater abundance. It helps that the folded-up Broncos, who could be starting Brett Rypien, are on tap for Week 15. … Miles Sanders is suddenly producing in positive game scripts. They don't get much better than being nine-point favorites against the Bears' hellaciously bad run defense. There is a risk that Justin Fields makes the game surprisingly competitive, but we have to bet on Sanders' profile in this one. … Sean McVay seems freed by having no good players left, but the Packers are solid seven-point home favorites. Aaron Jones is in line for a bare minimum of 12-15 high-quality touches. … Falling apart a bit as he handles by far the most touches since his rookie 2018, Saquon Barkley has eclipsed 40 yards rushing one time in his past four games and has just 81 total receiving yards over his past six contests. Shocking stuff. We keep betting on his upside because of the boom/bust nature of his skill-set and his paramount importance to the Giants' rapidly-waning playoff hopes. … Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) isn't practicing. Damien Harris (thigh) is. Pierre Strong looks like a better change-of-pace option than Kevin Harris, and would also be the preferred play if Damien sits.

With at least 66 yards rushing in five straight contests, Isiah Pacheco has one of the week's highest floors as a two-touchdown road favorite vs. the Texans' No. 32 by yardage allowed run defense. … You could argue this is too low for Travis Etienne's upside, but like Saquon Barkley, he seems to be hitting a wall as his workloads pile up. He's also contending with the Cowboys' league-best defense, though the ground is where you get Big D. … With the Bears running ominously low on pass catchers and lacking a backup plan in the backfield, David Montgomery should be coming off bye to at least 16-20 touches. Philadelphia is quietly fielding one of the league's most permissive run defenses. … Left off the Seahawks' final injury report, Ken Walker (ankle) comes with far more volatility than usual, but he is still worth an RB2 bet for both his ceiling and scoring potential. … Alvin Kamara is averaging 27 yards rushing and 29 receiving over his past five appearances. He has the Saints' awful offensive environment to thank. The Falcons are not a concerning matchup, but we know Atlanta will try to dominate time of possession with a conservative attack, while the Saints aren't stacking up drives and points against anybody.

D'Onta Foreman is seeing 20 carries whenever healthy. Game script won't be an issue vs. the quarterback-desperate Steelers. … Zonovan Knight, Jamaal Williams and Brian Robinson all come with high carry floors and decent touchdown odds. Knight, in particular, could have his best effort yet vs. the Lions' vulnerable run defense. … There have been some extenuating circumstances, but Rachaad White is averaging 20 touches over the past four weeks. I like betting on his workload in an offense that has run out of ideas down the field. … D'Andre Swift is absent from the Week 15 injury report, as was the case when he had his explosive Week 13. Swift, of course, was briefly back on the report last week before his disappointing effort vs. Minnesota. Perhaps we are searching for a pattern that doesn't exist, but his upside fits perfectly in FLEX spots. … The Ravens are nothing if not committed to J.K. Dobbins. The eye test was a bit painful in Week 14, but the team has no choice but to rely on its rushing attack. … Jeff Wilson (hip) isn't practicing. This might have meant plug-and-play Raheem Mostert earlier this season, but he's probably too worn down at this point. There is also a question of what the prize would even be vs. Buffalo.