Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Justin Fields comes off bye against the Eagles, Tua Tagovailoa aims to shake his slump in Buffalo, and Trevor Lawrence goes hot streak hunting vs. the mighty Cowboys.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 15 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: The QB1 and QB2 over the past two weeks, Jalen Hurts now gets to feast on a Bears defense ranked dead last in EPA per dropback. The young man is making an MVP run. … Josh Allen saved another shaky day against the Jets with ground production. Allen's 628 yards rushing are just 135 off last year's career-best total with four games to go. He is on pace for 821, which would be the ninth-highest quarterback total in NFL history. … In part because they are so easy to run on, the Texans have proven to be surprisingly stingy vs. enemy QBs. Considering the unfinished state of the Chiefs' backfield, we wouldn't expect it to be an issue for Patrick Mahomes as a two-touchdown favorite in Houston. … Justin Fields' 905 yards rushing are already sixth all time amongst signal callers. Although the Eagles continue to terrorize opposing quarterbacks through the air, they have surrendered the 12th most QB rushing yardage. Fields has been matchup proof since the Bears flipped his running switch, and he will now be much healthier coming off Chicago's bye week.

Slowly waking from his mid-season coma, Justin Herbert has averaged over seven yards per attempt in three of his past four starts. He posted a season-high 367 yards in Mike Williams' Week 14 return. Allowing the second most passing yards and second most QB fantasy points, the Titans are a perfect spot for a reviving Herbert to spike a week. … Joe Burrow has wide receiver health questions with Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger), but it doesn't really matter with Ja'Marr Chase back and roaring. Higgins also seems likely to suit up against the Bucs after last week's weirdness. The Bucs are just 23rd in dropback EPA in three games since their Week 11 bye. … It's been a rough two weeks for Tua Tagovailoa, who turned in one worst performances by any quarterback all year in Week 14. Now he has to go slump-busting against the Bills' elite defense. With snow in the forecast, Vegas has established a modest 43.5 total. I will still bet on Tagovailoa's upside, but these are trying times. … Dak Prescott was a massive Week 14 disappointment against the Texans, but the Jags' terrible defense offers an immediate mulligan. Just seven Ds cough up more QB fantasy points than Jacksonville.

Considering the recent state of the Colts' offense, I'm surprised at the 48.5 over/under with Minnesota, but it's good news for Kirk Cousins, who threw for a season-high 425 yards in Week 14. … Trevor Lawrence's recent solid play will be put to the ultimate test against the Cowboys, who are tied for second in sacks and permitting the second fewest passing yards. Lawrence has generally ripped bad Ds and struggled against better ones. He cracks the top 10 because the situation is so ridiculously muddled behind him. … Screw it, I'm taking a QB1 chance on Aaron Rodgers. Christian Watson has changed the face of the Packers' offense, and a supremely banged up Rodgers had the Pack's Week 14 bye to get healthier. This is not the same Rams defense without Aaron Donald. … As feared, Geno Smith has begun to appear overexposed. He's thrown interceptions in four of his past five starts and lost fumbles in three of the past four. He's been hammered for 13 sacks over the past month. The Niners are the exact opposite of a short-week get-right spot, but Smith's likely volume and elite receivers keep him QB1 adjacent despite the miscues.

Like Geno Smith, Jared Goff is a 2022 overachiever with a daunting Week 15 setup. The Jets are fresh off limiting Josh Allen. Goff cracks the top 15 because of his increasingly deep, varied supporting cast and the Lions' reliably creative play-calling. … Opposing Goff is Mike White, who we might force higher in the ranks if the reports on his rib injury continue to be positive. What White lacks in arm strength he makes up for in moxie and raw overall volume. It's because of the former that the Jets trust him with the latter. The Lions, of course, are as good as matchups get for opposing signal callers. … Arguably the worst quarterback in football over the past two weeks — he's 20-of-22 in Ben Baldwin's EPA/CPOE composite metric amongst QBs to take at least 50 snaps since Week 13 — Deshaun Watson has a down-in-the-mud Ravens date where Vegas currently has the over/under at an unseemly 37.0. Watson will continue to improve down the stretch, but he is not looking like someone you want to pin your playoff hopes on.

Tom Brady looked as bad physically in Week 14 as he has all season. Week 15 opponent Cincinnati has permitted just 12 passing scores in 13 contests. I'm done waiting for what felt like an inevitable four-score outburst. … Somewhat surprisingly, Ryan Tannehill has surpassed 250 yards passing in 4-of-5 games since returning from his ankle injury. Unfortunately, Treylon Burks (concussion) seems likely to sit against the Chargers. The over/under is an appealing enough 47.5. … The Commanders have emerged as one of the tougher QB matchups of late, though they have doled out the 10th most QB rushing yards. That's all Daniel Jones has, but he has had it more weeks than not. … If Tyler Huntley (concussion) can get cleared, fantasy managers can expect 10-plus rushing attempts. That gets you in the streamer mix no matter where you usually are on the depth chart. … I would like to have Brock Purdy higher against the Seahawks, but battling an oblique injury on a short week, it seems unlikely the seventh-round rookie will be cut loose in his second start. He will also be missing Deebo Samuel (ankle).

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @NBCSEdgeFB or @RotoPat on Twitter.