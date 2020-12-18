Week 15 Fantasy Football Preview: Winning your semis while stars get shut-down

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 15 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast.

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down what you should be aware of for every Week 15 game, starting with SATURDAY’S kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Deshaun Watson’s been great this season, but how much longer will the Houston Texans risk the health of their franchise QB? Will the Football Team’s upstart defense be able to slow down Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and the Seahawks? Will Mitchell Trubisky and David Montgomery delivery another league-winning performance? Who has the edge when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on Taysom Hill and the Saints? What about the duel between ex-Oklahoma QBs as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles travel to face off against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals?

Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 15!

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games.

