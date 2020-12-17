Week 15 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Who will be the playoff heroes?

Every week this season, our Yahoo fantasy football crew has revealed their boldest predictions for the action ahead. With the fantasy playoffs up and running for most leagues, our analysts look into their crystal balls to see which players will shock the world. It’s time to get bold for Week 15!

Taysom Hill has top-five upside

Dalton Del Don: Taysom Hill gets the start in the game of the week that should also be the highest scoring. After three straight road contests, Hill finally returns home, where he’s gotten 10.1 YPA this season. The mobile QB has also averaged 52.3 rushing yards with four touchdown runs over four starts since Drew Brees went down. Hill also quietly ranks #6 in CPAE without any favors from the schedule, and the Saints get a KC defense that’s been welcoming to fantasy quarterbacks over the last five games. Hill isn’t just a Superflex option, as I have him finishing as a top-five fantasy QB in Week 15.

Chark in bounce-back spot

Matt Harmon: If you need a Hail Mary style play at wide receiver, don’t overlook D.J. Chark. The 2020 season hasn’t gone quite to plan for one of the top breakout receivers of last year but at long last, Gardner Minshew is back. I know that doesn’t seem like much but it’s clear he’s an upgrade over Mike Glennon and outside of one deep heave to Chark, Jake Lutton mostly didn’t move the needle. So now Chark, a still talented wideout, with a 36 percent share of the air yards in games he’s played since Week 8 is getting a quarterback upgrade. The volume is still there. The schedule looks a bit daunting but neither Baltimore or Chicago is playing to its shutdown reputations. In Week 15 especially, Chark could enjoy a nice rebound against an injured Ravens secondary behind a front-seven that’s been hit or miss.

It’s Mitch-a-Palooza time

Andy Behrens: Folks, when has Mitchell Trubisky ever let you down? It’s never happened, not even once (give or take).

Chicago’s end-of-season schedule has been a gift, and the good times continue in Week 15 at Minnesota. The Vikings defense ranks No. 26 against the pass overall, allowing 256.6 yards per game via the air (7.5 Y/A) and 26 passing scores. They’ve also given up at least 24 points in each of their last four games. Despite Trubisky’s various flaws, he’s demonstrated that he’s capable of crushing a favorable matchup. This week it’s Minnesota, next week Jacksonville.

No stopping David Montgomery

Liz Loza: David Montgomery, league-winner! Forget planets, whole galaxies aligned to ensure fantasy success for Monty. Arguments centered around athleticism and efficiency don’t matter much when volume and schedule collide. Since the Bears Week 11 bye, Montgomery has averaged 17 touches (13 carries and 4 catches) per game. Additionally, nearly a quarter of his totes have occurred in the red zone. As a result, he’s posted three consecutive top-six fantasy performances, clearing 100 scrimmage yards in each effort and recording a total of 4 TDs. He’ll remain a top-10 option throughout the fantasy playoffs with matchups at Minnesota (sans Eric Kendricks) and Jacksonville (a squad that’s allowed the second-most fantasy points to RBs over the last four weeks).

Ride Rams to fantasy Super Bowl

Scott Pianowski: I’ll need a bunch of hero capes for these guys, the Rams defense. They’re the No. 2 performing DST over the last month (and also approved in the advanced metrics), and now they get the winless Jets, the gift that keeps on giving. What could be better than an opponent that has loss-incentive? All-world DL Aaron Donald is currently the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year, and CB Jalen Ramsey is on the short list of shutdown corners. While there is a fair amount of randomness and variance to DST scoring, I’ll be stunned if the Rams don’t post a healthy number here.

