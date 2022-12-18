Week 15 Fantasy Football Blog

It's the first week of the fantasy football playoffs and we have quite an afternoon of football headed your way. Can't watch the games today? Check back here for updates on all of the scores, big plays, injuries, and turnovers from around the league during the 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm ET slate of games.

INACTIVES

Russell Wilson

Kenny Pickett

Mike White

Damien Harris

Dameon Pierce

Treylon Burks

Corey Davis

Mecole Hardman

Chase Claypool

Brandin Cooks

Courtland Sutton

Kendall Hinton

N'Keal Harry

Hayden Hurst

Dallas Goedert

1:00 pm ET Games

Eagles @ Bears

Falcons @ Saints

Lions @ Jets

Steelers @ Panthers

Cowboys @ Jaguars

Chiefs @ Texans

2:03 - Noah Brown is the beneficiary of a Prescott passing touchdown for one yard. They have a two-touchdown lead over the Jaguars 21-7.

2:00 - The Lions had to settle for a field goal after getting denied by the Jets.

1:56 - Justin Fields was sacked again and he lost the football. The Bears were able to jump on it and maintain possession. On the next play, Fields just made a huge run but was out-of-bounds inside the 10-yard line.

The Saints just coughed it up and the Falcons take over.

Meanwhile, Mills rushed in a touchdown for the Texans and David Montgomery finished off the Bears' drive with a rushing touchdown.

1:54 - Touchdown Jamaal Williams…. Nope - flag on the play. Holding on offense. Ouch. That pushes the Lions back to the 18-yard line.

1:53 - The Lions went for it on fourth down and were able to convert on a pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. That puts Detroit near the 30-yard line against the Jets.

1:51 - Zay Jones just put six on the board for the Jaguars with a five-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence.

1:47 - Making his debut, Desmond Ridder has the Falcons in the red zone, down 14-0 to the Saints. Cordarrell Patterson rushed seven yards to get Atlanta to the seven-yard line. They had to settle for a field goal.

The Eagles had to settle for a field goal agains the Bears and lead 3-0.

1:46 - After the timeout, the Steelers give it to Warren who rushed in the two-yard touchdown. That puts the Steelers on top of the Panthers 14-7.

1:43 - Zach Wilson just hit Garrett Wilson for a 33-yard gain. He then hit C.J. Uzomah for a 40-yard touchdown to get the Jets on the board against the Lions.

The Steelers on the two-yard line thanks to a nice run by Jaylen Warren. The Panthers burned a timeout after the play.

1:41 - Dak Prescott added another touchdown to the score to TE Peyton Hendershot on his first reception of the game for 20-yards.

1:33 - The Texans put the first points on the board in their matchup with the Chiefs. Yes, it was the Texans that scored first. Davis Mills found Teagan Quitoriano (who?) on an eight-yard touchdown pass.

1:30 - Darnold had to scramble but he found D.J. Moore for a Panthers' touchdown against the Steelers. They are taking another look at this score, however, so stay tuned.

1:26 - The Panthers are in scoring position on the eight-yard line as the first quarter comes to an end.

1:25 - The featured image curse on this blog is real. Jalen Hurts just threw an interception and the Bears take over on offense. He is the featured image for the 1:00 pm slate of games. May need to change that.

1:23 - Holy cow, Taysom Hill! He just threw a deep pass to Rashid Shaheed that he turned into a 68-yard touchdown for the Saints. They are up two touchdowns on the Falcons 14-0.

1:21 - The Cowboys convert on the turnover with an eight-yard rushing touchdown by Ezekiel Elliott.

1:18 - After getting stuffed in the red zone, the Lions ran a short punt back for a 46-yard touchdown. They lead the Jets 7-0.

1:15 - The Steelers strike first with a seven-yard rushing touchdown from Najee Harris against the Panthers.

Travis Etienne just fumbled and the Cowboys are on offense with excellent field position on the 40-yard line.

1:11 - The Lions are in scoring position looking at third and goal against the Jets. Justin Jackson got the rock and he was just short. Dan Campbell is going for it on fourth down. Jamaal Williams was stuffed well short of the end zone and the Jets' defense held strong.

1:09 - The Saints are in the red zone and looking at third down and nine to go. Andy Dalton's favorite TE Juwan Johnson picked up the first down and nearly scored. He was just short of the goal line but they are taking a second look. The Saints throw the challenge flag. This may be a touchdown for New Orleans. Yes, it is a score.