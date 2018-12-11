Week 15 Fantasy FLEX Rankings: Helping you decide whether to go RB, WR or TE

There have definitely been some growing pains, but the rapport between Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield is finally getting stronger. Landry exploded in Week 14 for two touchdowns and 111 total yards.

Landry and the suddenly potent Browns offense will take on the Broncos in Week 15. While Denver has a ferocious pass rush, their secondary can definitely be exploited sans Chris Harris. Fantasy owners are hoping the receiver can deliver another sterling performance.

