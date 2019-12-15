Week 15 Fantasy Blog

Welcome to Week Fifteen of the NFL season. For many of you, this week includes the fantasy semifinals and you might even already be in a winning position thanks to QB Lamar Jackson and his five-touchdown performance on Thursday night.

(3:31PM) BIG PLAY After his teammate RB Boston Scott stole the show last week, RB Miles Sanders is enjoying a breakout game. Sanders just broke a 56-yard run to put the Eagles into the red zone. Sanders is up to 166 total yards and two touchdowns for the game.

(3:30PM) TD Lions rookie RB Wes Hills is outting together quite the stat line. On nine carries, Hills has gained just sxi yards but he now has a pair of shirt rushing scores and the Lions are suddenly within one score.

(3:29PM) INJURY A quick update from Tampa Bay...WR Chris Godwin was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury, the same ailement that ended Mike Evans' season.

(3:25PM) INJURY A week after losing WR Mike Evans to a leg injury, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin has now been carted off with a leg injury of his own. Godwin caught five passes for 121 yards before exiting the game.

(3:23PM) TD The Redskins are back in the lead after a ten-yard score from veteran RB Adrian Peterson, who reversed field and found roome to run. With no RB Derrius Guice, Peterson has the backfield to himself but still just has 65 yards on 14 carries today.

(3:22PM) TD The Texans have regained the lead on a ten-yard touchdown run from RB Carlos Hyde. That gives Hyde 82 yards on 18 carries for the game.

(3:17PM) TD It's been nearly two months since Giants RB Saquon Barkley visited the end zone but he just hit pay dirt from one-yard out to extend the Giants lead. Barkley has 70 yards on 17 carries.

(3:12PM) TD Was I just talking about how good Titans rookie WR A.J. Brown is? He hauled in a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Ryan Tannehill to tie the game. Brown is up to an 8/114/1 line for the game.

(3:09PM) TD Scrambling for a possible first down, Eagles QB Carson Wentz instead squeezed the ball into a tight window in the back corner of the end zone, where rookie RB Miles Sanders brought it in for the 15-yard score. The Eagles now lead 17-14 against the Redskins.

(3:07PM) BIG PLAY Titans rookie WR A.J. Brown is far past establishing himself as his team's go-to option. He's moving into automatic weekly start territory. Brown has caught seven of his 11 targets on the day for 109 yards.

(3:06PM) TD With RB Bo Scarbrough out for the Lions today, the team called up rookie RB Wes Hills for his first action of the year. He just scored his first career touchdown to cut into the Tampa Bay lead.

(2:59PM) TD After finding no ground in the first half, Packers RB Aaron Jones now has two second-half scores. The latest comes on a two-yard run and gives the Pack a 21-3 lead as the cruise against the Bears.

(2:54PM) There has been much discussion about Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs and if he would play. He is officially active for the upcoming game.

(2:51PM) TD TE Travis Kelce did most of the work for the Chiefs but it was WR Tyreek Hill who finished off the drive with a five-yard score from QB Patrick Mahomes. Hill now has four catches for 65 yards and two scores while Kelce has nine grabs for 120 yards.

(2:50PM) TD The Titans had to go for it on fourth down, but QB Ryan Tannehill used play-action to stroll into the end zone untouched as Tennessee cut the Texans lead in half.

(2:46PM) TD The Bengals kept things close in the first half but the Patriots opened the second half with a scoring drive as QB Tom Brady found rookie WR N'Keal Harry for a seven-yard score. The Pats lead 20-10.

(2:44PM) TD The Giants have regained the lead after QB Eli Manning found breakout rookie WR Darius Slayton for his third touchdown in two games. Slayton has two catches for 31 yards and a score and the Giants lead 14-10.

(2:43PM) Some big news from the upcoming games as the Browns have made TE David Njoku a healthy scratch against the Cardinals. Despite just returning last week, many fantasy players were counting on Njoku in the excellent matchup against Arizona.

(2:41PM) TD After a brutal first half, the Packers Offense started the right way. QB Aaron Rodgers took a shot to WR Davante Adams, then broke out a long run of his own before RB Aaron Jones finished things off with a 21-yard touchdown run. Green Bay leads 14-3.

(2:36PM) With most games at the break, here are the top fantasy scorers of the day, so far...

QB- Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Patrick Mahomes

RB- Christian McCaffrey, Miles Sanders, James White, Chris Carson, Joe Mixon

WR- Breshad Perriman, Terry McLaurin, Kenny Stills, Tyler Lockett, Davante Adams

TE- Travis Kelce, Cethan Carter, Zach Ertz, Mike Gesicki, O.J. Howard

(2:31PM) BIG PLAY At halftime, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey already had 100 total yards and one touchdown. Trailing 20-7, the negative game script shouldn't hurt CMC in the second half.

(2:09PM) BIG PLAY/INJURY On fourth down, rookie QB Drew Lock went over the top to rookie TE Noah Fant, who hauled in a 43-yard pass to put Denver in the red zone. Unfortunately, Fant had to go to the sidelines as he appeared to suffer a shoulder injury on the play.

(2:05PM) TD Many were hoping for a big game from Texans WR Kenny Stills last week but it didn't happen. Instead, Stills showed up today and just hauled in his second touchdown of the game, this time from 16 yards out. Stills has only two grabs for 28 yards, but both catches for touchdowns. Houston leads 14-0.

(2:03PM) TD Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston set a new career-high in passing yards a week ago and he might best that mark today. Winston has 291 passing yards with over eight minutes left in the first half and he just tossed his third touchdown pass of the game, the second for WR Breshad Perriman (3/81/2.)

(1:57PM) TD Wow, the Eagles Defense needs a complete overhaul. QB Dwayne Haskins led another touchdown drive, this one ending with a five-yard pass to WR Steven Sims in the back of the end zone. Washington leads 14-10.

(1:52PM) TD The Giants have tied the game against Miami as QB Eli Manning hit WR Golden Tate for a deep 51-yard touchdown in what might be the final start of Manning's career.

(1:51PM) TD Three drives, three touchdowns. QB Russell Wilson found WR Tyler Lockett for a 19-yard score and both players are breaking out of their recent slumps against the Panthers. Wilson has 175 yards and two scores while Lockett is up to a 3/73/1 line for the game.

(1:50PM) TD After an interception in the red zone and a long return, the Texans were in business. QB Deshaun Watson hit WR Kenny Stills for a 12-yard score, giving Houston the lead.

(1:47PM) INJURY Everything is going Tampa Bay's way today, until now. Rookie WR Scotty Miller, who just scored a long touchdown, has suffered a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return.

(1:45PM) TD The Eagles have played poorly early against Washington, but they now have the lead thanks to a one-yard touchdown run from RB Miles Sanders, who has totaled 64 yards already in this contest.

(1:44PM) TD Dolphins WR DeVante Parker, fresh off a new contract extension earlier in the week, has a 20-yard touchdown to give Miami a lead over the Giants and QB Eli Manning.

(1:40PM) TD The Panthers had an answer for the Seahawks, putting together an extended drive that concluded with a one-yard touchdown run from RB Christian McCaffrey.

(1:36PM) TD QB Jameis Winston is taking advantage of a fading Lions Defense, hitting rookie WR Scotty Miller over the top for a 33-yard score. Winston already has nearly 200 passing yards and two scores late in the first quarter.

(1:29PM) TD The Eagles secondary is burnable by any offense and quarterback, including rookie QB Dwayne Haskins, who just hit WR Terry McLaurin for a 75-yard touchdown. McLaurin has a 2/84/1 line already.

(1:28PM) TD Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nearly had a 70-yard touchdown earlier before his receiver missed it. On the next drive, he went back to his reliable target, connecting with WR Davante Adams for the 29-yard touchdown.

(1:25PM) TD The Seahawks are taking early control of the game against the Panthers as rookie WR D.K. Metcalf just scored from 19 yards out from QB Russell Wilson. Seattle leads 13-0.

(1:22PM) BIG PLAY Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett has been struggling the past several weeks but we might be seeing a return to his early-season strong play. Lockett already has 54 yards on two catches, including a 44-yarder from QB Russell Wilson.

(1:20PM) TD Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston already threw an interception and now he's matched it with a long touchdown strike, finding WR Breshad Perriman for a 34-yarder and a lead over Detroit.

(1:18PM) TD Bengals TE Cethan Carter just made his first career catch and it resulted in an eight-yard touchdown from QB Andy Dalton, tying the game against the Patriots.

(1:14PM) TD Snow? What snow? Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes connected with WR Tyreek Hill on a 41-yard bomb for the first touchdown of the game and a 6-0 lead over the Broncos.

(1:13PM) BIG PLAY It seems like he does this every week. Rookie WR A.J. Brown hauled in a perfectly thrown ball from QB Ryan Tannehill for a 60-yard gain.

(1:09PM) TD Seahawks RB Chris Carson gave fantasy players a brief scare when he left the field on the first drive. That didn't last long though as he returned and scored on a 16-yard touchdown run. Carson had 47 rushing yards on the opening drive.

(1:08PM) TD The first score of the day comes from the Patriots as QB Tom Brady hit RB James White with a short pass. White did the rest, weaving his way through Bengals defenders for the 23-yard score.

(12:50PM) INJURY After a rough slate of games a week ago, many players will be missing this week, and in some cases, the remainder of the season. Among the players sitting out this week are: WR Mike Evans, RB Rashaad Penny, QB Daniel Jones, TE Evan Engram, WR A.J. Green, TE Greg Olsen, RB Damien Williams, RB Bo Scarbrough and WR Alshon Jeffery.