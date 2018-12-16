Week 15 early inactives
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Cowboys at Colts
Cowboys: G Zack Martin, DL David Irving, TE Geoff Swaim, QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, LB Chris Covington, DE Taco Charlton
Colts: S Mike Mitchell, LB Skai Moore, G Mark Glowinski, C Josh Andrews, WR Daurice Fountain, DT Hassan Ridgeway, RB Jonathan Williams
Cardinals at Falcons
Cardinals: WR Chad Williams, DE Vontarrius Dora, CB Dontae Johnson, CB Quinten Rollins, LB Jonathan Anderson, OL Zack Golditch, TE Darrell Daniels
Falcons: DT Terrell McClain, K Giorgio Tavecchio, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Ryan Neal, T Matt Gono, DT Justin Zimmer,
Lions at Bills
Lions: WR Bruce Ellington, RB Kerryon Johnson, DL Da'shawn Hand, T Rick Wagner, S Charles Washington, FB Nick Bellore, CB Marcus Cooper
Bills: CB Ryan Lewis, RB LeSean McCoy, RB Chris Ivory, TE Logan Thomas, QB Derek Anderson, OL Vladimir Ducasse, S Dean Marlowe
Packers at Bears
Packers: QB Tim Boyle, CB Natrell Jamerson, T Bryan Bulaga, OL Adam Pankey, OL Nico Siragusa, LB Kendall Donnerson, DT Kenny Clark
Bears: QB Tyler Bray, WR Kevin White, FB Michael Burton, LB Kyle Fitts, OL Rashaad Coward, WR Jason Wims, DT Nick WIlliams
Raiders at Bengals
Raiders: G Kelechi Osemele, G Gabe Jackson, LB Kyle Wilber, DE Kony Ealy, WR Keon Hatcher, DB Montrel Meander, T Justin Murray.
Bengals: LB Vontaze Burfict, CB KeiVarae Russell, CB Davontae Harris, T Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, TE Jordan Franks, DE Kasim Edebali
Dolphins at Vikings
Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard, QB David Fales, OL Hroniss Grasu, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard, WR Isaiah Ford
Vikings: WR Chad Beebe, QB Kyle Sloter, CB Craig James, RB Mike Boone, LB Devante Downs, C Brett Jones, DE Tashawn Bower
Titans at Giants
Titans: RB David Fluellen, LB Brian Orakpo, TE Cole Wick, OL Aaron Stinnie, OL Austin Pasztor, DL Matt Dickerson, RB Jeremy McNichols
Giants: WR Odell Beckham, QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown, TE Garrett Dickerson, DT John Jenkins
Washington at Jaguars
Washington: TE Jordan Reed, QB Cole McCoy, LB Ryan Anderson, OL Tony Bergstrom, OL Kyle Fuller, RB Samaje Perine, CB Greg Stroman
Jaguars: WR D.J. Chark, T Jermey Parnell, K Josh Lambo, CB Tyler Patmon, RB Carlos Hyde, LB Martell Spaight, DT Eli Ankou OL Jeremy Parnell
Buccaneers at Ravens
Buccaneers: WR DeSean Jackson, S Justin Evans, QB Ryan Griffin, CB David Rivers, LB Adarius Taylor, DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, TE Tanner Hudson
Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, LB Tim Williams, G Alex Lewis, RB Ty Montgomery, DL Zach Sieler, DL/FB Patrick Ricard