Week 15 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Cowboys at Colts

Cowboys: G Zack Martin, DL David Irving, TE Geoff Swaim, QB Mike White, WR Tavon Austin, LB Chris Covington, DE Taco Charlton

Colts: S Mike Mitchell, LB Skai Moore, G Mark Glowinski, C Josh Andrews, WR Daurice Fountain, DT Hassan Ridgeway, RB Jonathan Williams

Cardinals at Falcons

Cardinals: WR Chad Williams, DE Vontarrius Dora, CB Dontae Johnson, CB Quinten Rollins, LB Jonathan Anderson, OL Zack Golditch, TE Darrell Daniels

Falcons: DT Terrell McClain, K Giorgio Tavecchio, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Ryan Neal, T Matt Gono, DT Justin Zimmer,

Lions at Bills

Lions: WR Bruce Ellington, RB Kerryon Johnson, DL Da'shawn Hand, T Rick Wagner, S Charles Washington, FB Nick Bellore, CB Marcus Cooper

Bills: CB Ryan Lewis, RB LeSean McCoy, RB Chris Ivory, TE Logan Thomas, QB Derek Anderson, OL Vladimir Ducasse, S Dean Marlowe

Packers at Bears

Packers: QB Tim Boyle, CB Natrell Jamerson, T Bryan Bulaga, OL Adam Pankey, OL Nico Siragusa, LB Kendall Donnerson, DT Kenny Clark

Bears: QB Tyler Bray, WR Kevin White, FB Michael Burton, LB Kyle Fitts, OL Rashaad Coward, WR Jason Wims, DT Nick WIlliams

Raiders at Bengals

Raiders: G Kelechi Osemele, G Gabe Jackson, LB Kyle Wilber, DE Kony Ealy, WR Keon Hatcher, DB Montrel Meander, T Justin Murray.

Bengals: LB Vontaze Burfict, CB KeiVarae Russell, CB Davontae Harris, T Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Josh Malone, TE Jordan Franks, DE Kasim Edebali

Dolphins at Vikings

Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard, QB David Fales, OL Hroniss Grasu, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard, WR Isaiah Ford

Vikings: WR Chad Beebe, QB Kyle Sloter, CB Craig James, RB Mike Boone, LB Devante Downs, C Brett Jones, DE Tashawn Bower

Titans at Giants

Titans: RB David Fluellen, LB Brian Orakpo, TE Cole Wick, OL Aaron Stinnie, OL Austin Pasztor, DL Matt Dickerson, RB Jeremy McNichols

Giants: WR Odell Beckham, QB Kyle Lauletta, DB Tony Lippett, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown, TE Garrett Dickerson, DT John Jenkins

Washington at Jaguars

Washington: TE Jordan Reed, QB Cole McCoy, LB Ryan Anderson, OL Tony Bergstrom, OL Kyle Fuller, RB Samaje Perine, CB Greg Stroman

Jaguars: WR D.J. Chark, T Jermey Parnell, K Josh Lambo, CB Tyler Patmon, RB Carlos Hyde, LB Martell Spaight, DT Eli Ankou OL Jeremy Parnell

Buccaneers at Ravens

Buccaneers: WR DeSean Jackson, S Justin Evans, QB Ryan Griffin, CB David Rivers, LB Adarius Taylor, DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, TE Tanner Hudson

Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, LB Tim Williams, G Alex Lewis, RB Ty Montgomery, DL Zach Sieler, DL/FB Patrick Ricard