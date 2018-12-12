Week 15 Daily Fantasy cheatsheet: Patriots back in action?

Week 15 of the 2018 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose for their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: to build the perfect lineup.

Yahoo DFS is also playing host to an extra-special contest this week — one with a whopping $1 million in total prizes. Interested? Here are some more details:

$100K to first place with 25% of the field being paid out.

$250K in overlay (we will only accept a maximum of $750K in entry fees).

New depositors can use promo code Yahoo25 for $25 in free play so you can join the contest (essentially) for free.

We’re taking a negative 33.33 management fee.

10 lineups entry max.

$20 to enter without promo code.

Our experts are feeling the likes of Saquon Barkley and Dalvin Cook in Week 15, but many of them are going with a few Patriots like Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski in a potentially high-scoring affair against the Steelers on Sunday:

The Yahoo fantasy experts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Week 15.

Week 14 Results:

Our experts put their Week 14 lineups to the test and Dalton (@daltondeldon) continued his winning streak for the third week in a row! His winning score of 148.94 was paced by the RB duo of Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) once again followed in second place with 128.02 points, thanks to a little help from Jarvis Landry. Andy (@andybehrens) – 123.44, Scott (@scott_pianowski) – 100.44, Liz (@LizLoza_FF), 96.14, and Brad (@YahooNoise) – 92.20 followed in places 3-6, respectively.

