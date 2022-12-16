Week 15 Colts vs. Vikings: How to watch, stream & listen

The Minnesota Vikings get both a rare Saturday and primetime early afternoon game when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Vikings have an opportunity to win the NFC North division with a win or a loss by the Detroit Lions against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The game is loaded with storylines, including the Vikings not having won against the Colts since 1997 when Jim Harbaugh was the quarterback.

Due to the game being on Saturday, the coverage is a little different. Make sure you know how to watch the game.

Game information

Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings

Saturday, December 17th, 12:00 pm central

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

NFL+ (mobile phones)

Television channels

NFL Network

KSTP Fox-9

Radio

100.3-FM KFAN

Weather

Temperature-21 degrees

Precipitation-33%

Wind-13 mph

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire