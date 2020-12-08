Week 15 college football COVID-19 tracker: Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M postponed

Texas A&M will spend another weekend on the sideline.

The SEC announced Monday that the Aggies, currently ranked No. 5 in the country, will not be able to play Ole Miss this weekend due to the COVID-19 issues in the Ole Miss program. The game is the first from Week 15 to be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19.

Ole Miss paused all football activities last week due to multiple positive tests. The combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining caused the need to postpone Saturday’s game at Texas A&M.

Ole Miss said it has extended its suspension of team activities “until at least Friday.”

The game may end up being declared a no-contest. The SEC said the only way the game can be rescheduled is if any of the other games currently scheduled for Dec. 19 get canceled.

The Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss matchup, originally scheduled for Nov. 21, was previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the A&M program. A&M missed back-to-back games last month — at Tennessee and vs. Ole Miss. The Tennessee game has been rescheduled for Dec. 19. Ole Miss (4-4) has a game at LSU on Dec. 19.

The Aggies are 7-1 on the year and in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth. The team’s loss to No. 1 Alabama means they won’t play in the SEC title game, so they will need some help to move into the top four.

