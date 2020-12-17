Week 15 Betting Preview: KC/NO, a Super Bowl preview?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don are here to talk all things betting in Week 15 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Scott & Dalton handicap all Week 15 matchups and also throw in some moneylines, player props and fantasy nuggets.

Will Justin Herbert and the Chargers (+3) blow past expectations against an undermanned Raiders team? Will the reeling Steelers cover the spread (-12) against the Bengals? How many points will be scored when the Chiefs and Saints square off (O/U, 51.5)? Dive into the show to find out.

This week’s odds are courtesy of BetMGM, and Dalton and Scott discuss them for the full slate of NFL matchups in Week 15.

(As always, odds are subject to change before gametime.)

Dalton and Scott also offer up some DFS value plays and names to fade for Week 15.

