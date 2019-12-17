Week 15: AFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Now that we’re in the meat of the season, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Baltimore Ravens

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Targets: Mark Andrews (7, 3, 6, 3, 4), Marquise Brown (4, 3, 2, 7, 4), Seth Roberts (3, 4, 2, 4, 1), Hayden Hurst (2, 3, 4, 1, 2), Mark Ingram (2, 3, 2, 1, 4), Miles Boykin (1, 0, 0, 2, 2), Willie Snead (1, 4, 2, 3, 3), Nick Boyle (0, 3, 2, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Mark Andrews (82, 70, 91, 35, 26), Seth Roberts (63, 40, 8, 22, 15), Marquise Brown (42, -13, 14, 44, 42), Hayden Hurst (33, 31, 25, 8, 11), Miles Boykin (5, 0, 0, 52, 59), Mark Ingram (4, -8, 3, 2, 7), Willie Snead (4, 14, 49, 20, 34), Nick Boyle (0, 14, 6, 7, 21)

Story continues

Receiving Yards: Seth Roberts (66, 8, 5, 39, 15), Mark Andrews (52, 14, 50, 45, 75), Marquise Brown (45, 0, 1, 42, 23), Hayden Hurst (19, 73, 21, 0, 16), Willie Snead (15, 13, 12, 14, 13), Mark Ingram (10, 29, 3, 7, 37), Miles Boykin (5, 0, 0, 54, 0), Nick Boyle (0, 10, 4, 7, 20)

Carries: Mark Ingram (13, 15, 15, 15, 13), Lamar Jackson (8, 11, 16, 8, 9), Gus Edwards (5, 4, 6, 14, 8), Justice Hill (4, 3, 1, 8, 5)

RZ Targets: Mark Andrews (1, 1, 2, 0, 1), Miles Boykin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mark Ingram (1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Nick Boyle (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Marquise Brown (0, 0, 0, 6, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Willie Snead (0, 1, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (3, 4, 2, 4, 0), Lamar Jackson (1, 1, 2, 0, 1), Gus Edwards (0, 2, 0, 4, 0), Justice Hill (0, 1, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jimmy Smith (5-66-0, 3-20-0, 1-18-0, 4-42-0, 3-35-0), Marlon Humphrey (5-39-1, 5-39-0, 2-12-0, 7-37-0, 0-0-0), Marcus Peters (0-0-0, 4-30-1, 5-79-1, 4-35-0, 4-27-0)

Observations: Move over, Michael Vick, there’s a new sheriff in town. Take a good look at Lamar Jackson, the NFL’s newest single-season rushing leader among quarterbacks (1,103 rushing yards). Lamar, the leading touchdown thrower in football with 33 (five coming in Thursday night’s rout of the hapless Jets), is a month younger than recent Heisman recipient and presumed No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. Some years the MVP race can be a coin flip, but Jackson, who hosted an impromptu meet and greet with star-struck Jets after Thursday night’s win, has made 2019 an open and shut case. Mark Ingram couldn’t have asked for a better debut season in his new digs. The first-year Raven has stampeded to a smoldering 5.0 yards per carry (seventh-best) on the ground while achieving a new career-high with 14 touchdowns, 12 more than his former Saints teammate Alvin Kamara. He’s also been moonlighting as Lamar’s hype man. Hell-bent on world domination, the white-hot Ravens haven’t shown an ounce of mercy, outscoring opponents 337-157 over their current 10-game winning streak (average 18-point margin of victory during that span). The Lombardi trophy is very much Baltimore’s to lose.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: John Brown (10, 8, 4, 4, 14), Cole Beasley (6, 7, 7, 9, 4), Devin Singletary (3, 8, 4, 2, 1), Dawson Knox (1, 4, 4, 2, 3), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 5, 3, 3, 6)

Air Yards: John Brown (137, 96, 76, 74, 172), Cole Beasley (56, 38, 65, 59, 33), Dawson Knox (10, 59, 32, 9, 10), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 24, 7, 23, 35), Devin Singletary (-8, 35, 27, 3, 0)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (99, 26, 26, 39, 137), Dawson Knox (11, 37, 17, 11, 32), Cole Beasley (6, 29, 110, 76, 38), Devin Singletary (2, 29, 38, 8, 4), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 25, 34, 13, 21)

Carries: Devin Singletary (21, 17, 14, 21, 15), Frank Gore (10, 4, 9, 15, 11), Josh Allen (7, 2, 10, 9, 7)

RZ Targets: John Brown (1, 1, 0, 0, 4), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Dawson Knox (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Devin Singletary (0, 1, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Frank Gore (4, 1, 1, 1, 2), Devin Singletary (4, 2, 1, 0, 3), Josh Allen (2, 1, 1, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Taron Johnson (6-63-0, 3-21-0, 5-54-1, 1-0-0, 9-43-0), Tre’Davious White (5-50-0, 0-0-0, 3-37-0, 1-27-0, 8-92-0), Levi Wallace (5-39-1, 0-0-0, 4-45-0, 2--2-0, 3-27-0), Kevin Johnson (1-8-0, 0-0-0, 3-58-0, 0-0-0, 2-16-0)

Observations: Sunday night’s slop-fest in Pittsburgh was no masterpiece—it was more Jackson Pollack than Da Vinci—but it got the Bills to 10 wins, their first double-digit haul of the current millennium. Bills fans braved the elements to give Josh Allen, the guiding light behind Buffalo’s second playoff appearance in three years, a hero’s welcome upon his return to frigid Western New York Sunday night. Fantasy owners feel similarly appreciative of Allen’s contributions this year, which include 18 touchdown passes and nine rushing scores. Per FanDuel’s JJ Zachariason, the second-year signal-caller could soon join Kordell Stewart and Cam Newton as only the third player in NFL history to throw for 20 touchdowns and rush for 10 in the same season. Expect Tre’Davious White (league-leading six interceptions) to be among the Bills’ Pro Bowl representatives when rosters are announced Tuesday night.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Tyler Boyd (7, 6, 10, 9, 3), Tyler Eifert (5, 4, 2, 1, 4), Alex Erickson (5, 7, 2, 8, 5), Joe Mixon (3, 4, 4, 0, 3), John Ross (3, 3, X, X, X), Giovani Bernard (2, 3, 2, 3, 3), C.J. Uzomah (2, 2, 6, 1, 5)

Air Yards: Tyler Eifert (95, 25, 15, 0, 33), John Ross (52, 16, X, X, X), Tyler Boyd (42, 54, 92, 54, 13), Alex Erickson (33, 71, 8, 52, 41), C.J. Uzomah (13, 4, 30, 0, 7), Joe Mixon (1, 30, -16, 0, -12), Giovani Bernard (0, 28, -1, 5, 6)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Eifert (44, 49, 12, 7, 21), Tyler Boyd (26, 75, 59, 101, 0), John Ross (24, 28, X, X, X), Joe Mixon (20, 40, 26, 0, 17), Giovani Bernard (10, 31, 8, 31, 16), C.J. Uzomah (8, 4, 51, 0, 5), Alex Erickson (6, 45, 21, 43, 0)

Carries: Joe Mixon (25, 23, 19, 18, 15), Giovani Bernard (5, 4, 1, 1, 3), Andy Dalton (2, 3, 5, X, X)

RZ Targets: Alex Erickson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tyler Eifert (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 1, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Giovani Bernard (2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Joe Mixon (2, 6, 1, 1, 2), Andy Dalton (0, 2, 0, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: B.W. Webb (4-22-1, 0-0-0, 3-29-0, 3-128-1, 3-28-0), Darqueze Dennard (2-10-0, 0-0-0, 2-17-0, 1-6-0, 5-51-0), William Jackson (0-0-0, 1-18-0, 10-107-0, 3-28-0, 5-69-0)

Observations: The Bengals showed some fight in Week 15 but not enough to seriously challenge the Patriots, who laid down the hammer by out-scoring Cincy 21-3 in the second half. Andy Dalton predictably crumbled at the hands of New England’s prized secondary, gift-wrapping (obviously using the preferred diagonal technique) the Pats four interceptions including a pick-six to ace corner Stephon Gilmore, one of two turnovers credited to the eighth-year pro in Sunday’s 34-13 romp. Habitual line-stepper Bill Belichick was complementary of Joe Mixon, who has quietly poured on 342 yards (282 rushing, 60 receiving) over his last two games. Only Titans bulldozer Derrick Henry has rushed for more yards than Mixon (605) since Week 10. A.J. Green trekked to Wisconsin Monday for a meeting of the minds with Dr. Robert Anderson, the Michael Jordan of orthopedic foot surgeons. Recovering at a snail’s pace from offseason ankle surgery, it’s safe to assume we won’t be seeing the impending free agent back in a Bengals uniform this year, or perhaps ever again.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Odell Beckham (13, 5, 6, 8, 10), Kareem Hunt (9, 3, 5, 3, 8), Jarvis Landry (8, 7, 11, 13, 7), Ricky Seals-Jones (4, 1, 0, 1, 0), Nick Chubb (3, 1, 2, 4, 1), Demetrius Harris (2, X, 4, 2, 0), Damion Ratley (2, 1, X, X, X), David Njoku (X, 3, X, X, X)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (133, 86, 132, 76, 122), Jarvis Landry (67, 66, 146, 158, 63), Kareem Hunt (29, 10, -3, -5, 13), Ricky Seals-Jones (25, 7, 0, 11, 0), Damion Ratley (17, 1, X, X, X), Demetrius Harris (13, X, 44, 13, 0), Nick Chubb (-10, 2, -4, 4, 4), David Njoku (X, 52, X, X, X)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (66, 39, 29, 84, 60), Kareem Hunt (62, 40, 19, 9, 46), Damion Ratley (33, 0, X, X, X), Ricky Seals-Jones (29, 22, 0, 0, 0), Jarvis Landry (23, 76, 76, 148, 43), Nick Chubb (21, 11, 21, 58, 0), Demetrius Harris (13, X, 23, 20, 0), David Njoku (X, 4, X, X, X)

Carries: Nick Chubb (17, 15, 16, 21, 27), Kareem Hunt (4, 9, 7, 8, 6), Baker Mayfield (2, 2, 1, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (4, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (3, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jarvis Landry (2, 0, 0, 2, 1), Nick Chubb (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Demetrius Harris (0, X, 2, 0, 0), Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), David Njoku (X, 1, X, X, X)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (1, 4, 1, 6, 3), Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Baker Mayfield (0, 1, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Greedy Williams (6-89-0, 4-51-0, 1-31-0, 4-50-0, 4-36-1), T.J. Carrie (4-40-0, 3-34-0, 2-35-1, 1-4-0, 1-8-0), Denzel Ward (1-4-0, 4-44-0, 3-66-0, 3-18-0, 2-40-0)

Observations: Never the most functional of franchises, the 2019 Browns have really upped the ante for self-inflicted wounds. The league-leader in locker-room drama took another step back in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, who hadn’t put a number in the win column since Week 7. That clinched another non-winning season for the Browns, who haven’t topped the .500 mark since 2007. That was six head coaches ago for Cleveland. In a battle of former Heisman winners, Baker Mayfield showed fellow Sooner Kyler Murray the ropes by hanging a pair touchdowns on the Cards’ non-existent secondary (league-high 4,066 passing yards allowed). Both went to Ricky Seals-Jones, who finished as the week’s overall TE5 (17.9 PPR points) in his return to Arizona. Even with team morale suffering, the Browns have still received strong individual performances from Nick Chubb (league-best 1,408 rushing yards) and Kareem Hunt (third-most receiving yards among running backs since Week 10) as well as Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, who are seeking to become Cleveland’s first 1,000-yard receiving duo since Braylon Edwards and Kellen Winslow in 2007.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Courtland Sutton (10, 7, 5, 8, 9), DaeSean Hamilton (9, 4, 3, 1, 0), Tim Patrick (7, 3, 2, 3, 8), Royce Freeman (4, 2, 4, 2, 1), Noah Fant (3, 4, 3, 5, 11), Phillip Lindsay (2, 2, 3, 3, 2), Jeff Heuerman (1, 1, 5, 0, X)

Air Yards: DaeSean Hamilton (86, 41, 17, 20, 0), Courtland Sutton (73, 45, 105, 112, 168), Noah Fant (40, 29, 38, 8, 83), Tim Patrick (30, 62, 15, 14, 115), Jeff Heuerman (3, 2, 31, 0, X), Phillip Lindsay (0, 14, -12, -6, -8), Royce Freeman (-11, -1, -8, 3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (79, 34, 74, 27, 113), Noah Fant (56, 113, 5, 14, 60), Tim Patrick (26, 50, 0, 3, 77), Royce Freeman (14, 8, 13, 9, 14), DaeSean Hamilton (13, 36, 12, 0, 0), Jeff Heuerman (0, 8, 15, 0, X), Phillip Lindsay (0, 4, 4, 11, 8)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (7, 16, 17, 13, 16), Royce Freeman (5, 8, 5, 2, 8)

RZ Targets: Noah Fant (1, 1, 1, 0, 4), Royce Freeman (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), DaeSean Hamilton (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Courtland Sutton (1, 3, 1, 0, 2), Jeff Heuerman (0, 1, 1, 0, X), Phillip Lindsay (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 0, 0, 4)

RZ Carries: Royce Freeman (1, 1, 2, 0, 2), Phillip Lindsay (1, 4, 2, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris (6-90-1, 7-74-0, 4-32-0, 3-47-1, 0-0-0), Will Parks (5-59-1, 2-19-0, 2-40-1, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Isaac Yiadom (3-49-0, 5-32-0, 4-109-0, 0-0-0, 1-6-0)

Observations: Drew Lock couldn’t solve the Chiefs, suffering his first defeat as an NFL starter with a clunker at snow-covered Arrowhead in Week 15 (45.0 completion percentage, 5.2 yards per attempt). Even with Lock succumbing to Mother Nature, Courtland Sutton still managed a respectable 79 yards in KC, putting him over 1,000 for the season. He’s the first Bronco to claim that milestone since Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders each climbed the 1,000-yard hill in 2016. Apparently, Noah Fant and the word “consistency” have never met—his outcomes have ranged from five yards to 115 this season. But let’s cut the guy some slack—among rookies, the ex-Hawkeye still leads his position in both catches (37) and receiving yards (548). Supposed workhorse Phillip Lindsay has out-snapped backfield-mate Royce Freeman just once in his last four games. His seven carries against the Chiefs Sunday were his fewest since Week 6 of 2018.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (8, 13, 8, 8, 12), Will Fuller (7, X, 2, 11, X), Duke Johnson (3, 8, 6, 1, 2), Kenny Stills (3, 2, 4, 2, 7), Jordan Akins (2, 9, 1, 4, 2), Darren Fells (2, 4, 3, 2, 3), Carlos Hyde (0, 3, 1, 0, 1), Keke Coutee (X, 8, X, X, 3)

Air Yards: Will Fuller (93, X, 41, 164, X), DeAndre Hopkins (87, 194, 65, 114, 142), Kenny Stills (34, 18, 65, -1, 52), Duke Johnson (14, 8, 7, 3, -9), Jordan Akins (6, 118, 1, 47, 14), Darren Fells (2, 6, 16, 38, 13), Carlos Hyde (0, 12, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, 44, X, X, 15)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (119, 120, 64, 94, 80), Will Fuller (61, X, 8, 140, X), Kenny Stills (35, 8, 61, 6, 27), Duke Johnson (19, 40, 54, 8, 4), Jordan Akins (7, 49, 19, 26, 15), Darren Fells (2, 2, 23, 24, 18), Carlos Hyde (0, 5, 5, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, 68, X, X, 25)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (26, 14, 10, 16, 9), Deshaun Watson (7, 6, 4, 3, 3), Duke Johnson (2, 1, 9, 5, 6)

RZ Targets: Kenny Stills (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Will Fuller (1, X, 0, 0, X), Duke Johnson (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Akins (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Darren Fells (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (0, 3, 1, 0, 0), Carlos Hyde (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (6, 1, 0, 1, 0), Deshaun Watson (2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Johnathan Joseph (2-76-0, 4-80-0, 4-37-0, 3-31-0, 2-6-0), Bradley Roby (4-49-1, 2-31-0, 3-36-0, X, X), Vernon Hargreaves (4-32-0, 3-47-0, 6-67-1, 5-32-0, X), Gareon Conley (3-31-0, 2-16-0, X, 0-0-0, 1-15-1)

Observations: Houston’s whack-a-mole receiving corps took another odd turn in Week 15. After no-showing the previous week in a loss to Denver (two catches for eight yards), Kenny Stills came out of his shell with two touchdowns, overshadowing Will Fuller in his return from injury Sunday at Tennessee. There’s been no rhyme or reason to Stills, who has followed up an eight-game scoreless drought by delivering three touchdowns over his last three appearances. It took six seasons and five teams to get there, but Carlos Hyde can finally claim membership to the 1,000-yard rushing club. He’s been plenty busy this year, handling 224 carries (10th-most) including a season-high 26 in Sunday’s triumph, which helped the Texans distance themselves from the hard-charging Titans in a tight AFC South race. DeAndre Hopkins can put the finishing touches on his second straight 100-catch season with a single snag in Week 16. That shouldn’t be too much to ask against the Bucs, who have yielded an embarrassing 276.8 passing yards per game this season (third-most).

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (9, X, X, 6, X), Zach Pascal (6, 9, 10, 1, 6), Jack Doyle (5, 6, 11, 4, 0), Marcus Johnson (4, 7, 6, 1, 4), Dontrelle Inman (3, X, X, X, X), Nyheim Hines (2, 5, 2, 3, 4)

Air Yards: Marcus Johnson (105, 133, 65, 43, 31), T.Y. Hilton (99, X, X, 66, X), Jack Doyle (46, 69, 82, 15, 0), Dontrelle Inman (31, X, X, X, X), Zach Pascal (26, 94, 127, 10, 102), Nyheim Hines (-6, -1, 32, 9, 4)

Receiving Yards: Zach Pascal (44, 74, 109, 0, 17), Marcus Johnson (37, 105, 55, 0, 38), T.Y. Hilton (25, X, X, 18, X), Dontrelle Inman (25, X, X, X, X), Jack Doyle (21, 27, 73, 28, 0), Nyheim Hines (2, 24, 18, 10, 24)

Carries: Marlon Mack (11, 13, X, X, 14), Jordan Wilkins (3, 1, 11, 0, X), Nyheim Hines (2, 4, 4, 9, 3), Jacoby Brissett (1, 4, 1, 4, 2), Jonathan Williams (0, 0, 8, 26, 13)

RZ Targets: Jack Doyle (0, 1, 3, 0, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Marcus Johnson (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Zach Pascal (0, 2, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Jordan Wilkins (2, 0, 0, 0, X), Jacoby Brissett (0, 3, 0, 1, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 2, 2, 1), Marlon Mack (0, 2, X, X, 1), Jonathan Williams (0, 0, 0, 2, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Pierre Desir (4-61-1, 3-77-1, 4-49-0, 4-86-2, X), Rock Ya-Sin (5-57-0, 2-41-0, 1-2-0, X, 3-27-0), Marvell Tell (1-14-0, 1-31-0, 0-0-0, 4-80-0, 7-86-2), Kenny Moore (X, X, 2-17-1, 2-62-0, 5-36-0)

Observations: Patrons riding the Marlon Mack train may need to find a new mode of transportation. He’s been a shell of his pre-injury self, stumbling to a cringe-inducing 2.38 yards per carry since taking back the workhorse reins in Week 14. Even mainstay T.Y. Hilton couldn’t prevent the inevitable Monday night as the Saints fed Indy to the wolves in a 34-7 beat-down at the Superdome. Limited to 29 snaps in his return from a painful calf injury, Hilton is going on two months without a touchdown. Jack Doyle fit the profile of a plug-and-play TE1 when Eric Ebron was lost to season-ending ankle surgery, but unfortunately it hasn’t been quite that simple. Doyle has been more miss than hit in Ebron’s absence, largely squandering his 20-percent target share (eighth among tight ends) in that span. The one-time Pro Bowler has cleared 30 yards receiving in just four of his 14 games this year. Toast in the AFC playoff hunt, the Colts limp into Week 16 having lost four straight and six of their last seven.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Chris Conley (8, 3, 5, 9, 8), Leonard Fournette (7, 6, 11, 12, 7), Keelan Cole (6, 3, 2, 2, 5), Dede Westbrook (4, 7, 8, 9, 6), Ryquell Armstead (0, 2, 1, 1, 2), Nick O’Leary (0, 5, 4, 4, X), D.J. Chark (X, 10, 5, 6, 15)

Air Yards: Chris Conley (90, 48, 39, 176, 93), Keelan Cole (83, 31, 8, 14, 43), Dede Westbrook (25, 28, 61, 53, 75), Leonard Fournette (14, -10, 7, -4, -8), Ryquell Armstead (0, 5, -1, 2, -5), Nick O’Leary (0, 28, 11, 25, X), D.J. Chark (X, 69, 79, 56, 218)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (76, 12, 11, 18, 41), Chris Conley (49, 7, 57, 49, 58), Leonard Fournette (31, 13, 53, 62, 34), Dede Westbrook (14, 25, 60, 69, 32), Ryquell Armstead (0, 0, 0, 0, 13), Nick O’Leary (0, 30, 6, 36, X), D.J. Chark (X, 75, 47, 38, 104)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (15, 15, 14, 24, 8), Gardner Minshew (5, 6, 2, X, X), Ryquell Armstead (1, 2, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Chris Conley (4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (2, 1, 1, 2, 0), Keelan Cole (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Nick O’Leary (0, 1, 2, 0, X), Dede Westbrook (0, 3, 0, 0, X), D.J. Chark (X, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ryquell Armstead (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (1, 1, 4, 4, 0), Gardner Minshew (1, 1, 1, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Herndon (2-55-1, 1-44-1, 4-82-0, 0-0-0, 1-10-0), A.J. Bouye (1-6-0, 2-24-0, 5-86-0, 3-98-1, 3-18-1), D.J. Hayden (1-4-0, 1--2-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 1-14-0)

Observations: The Jags didn’t show up in the first half Sunday (just 75 yards before halftime) but they still left Oakland with a win, spoiling the Raiders’ sendoff with a pair of late daggers from rookie maestro Gardner Minshew. Both of his TDs—including the go-ahead score with 31 ticks left in the fourth quarter—went to Chris Conley, who flourished in D.J. Chark’s absence. Conley’s alpha male status may be short-lived, however, as Chark (ankle) is reportedly angling for a Week 16 return with an eye on reaching both double-digit touchdowns (two away) and 1,000 yards receiving (44 shy). It’s been a dispiriting stretch for Leonard Fournette, who has hit the skids by rushing for 50 yards or fewer in three straight appearances while averaging a miserable 2.95 yards per carry during that slump. One of the more maddening fantasy players you will ever encounter, Fournette ranks fifth in red-zone carries (42) but has only rushed for three touchdowns this year, tying him with a slew of no-names including third-string Falcons rookie Qadree Ollison and Patriots special teamer Brandon Bolden.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Travis Kelce (13, 9, 9, 10, 7), Tyreek Hill (7, 8, 8, 2, 19), Sammy Watkins (4, 8, 3, 3, 9), Demarcus Robinson (3, 2, 0, 1, 5), Mecole Hardman (2, 1, 0, 4, 1), LeSean McCoy (0, 3, 3, 6, X), Byron Pringle (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Damien Williams (X, X, X, 1, 5)

Air Yards: Travis Kelce (145, 42, 120, 106, 41), Tyreek Hill (68, 62, 59, 64, 237), Sammy Watkins (48, 67, 57, 46, 77), Mecole Hardman (19, 32, 0, 12, 15), Demarcus Robinson (9, 19, 0, 28, 45), LeSean McCoy (0, 4, -3, -4, X), Byron Pringle (0, 1, 0, 8, 0), Damien Williams (X, X, X, 3, 1)

Receiving Yards: Travis Kelce (142, 66, 90, 92, 75), Tyreek Hill (67, 62, 55, 0, 157), Sammy Watkins (49, 50, 0, 26, 39), Demarcus Robinson (21, 12, 0, 0, 56), Mecole Hardman (10, 48, 0, 13, 63), LeSean McCoy (0, 4, 20, 28, X), Byron Pringle (0, 14, 0, 9, 0), Damien Williams (X, X, X, 6, 32)

Carries: Darwin Thompson (8, 4, 11, X, 1), Spencer Ware (7, 5, X, X, X), LeSean McCoy (6, 11, 5, 7, X), Patrick Mahomes (3, 6, 3, 5, 0), Damien Williams (X, X, X, 4, 19)

RZ Targets: Tyreek Hill (2, 1, 0, 0, 2), Travis Kelce (1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Demarcus Robinson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Darwin Thompson (2, 0, 2, X, 0), Patrick Mahomes (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Spencer Ware (1, 0, X, X, X), LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 1, 2, X), Damien Williams (X, X, X, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Charvarius Ward (4-89-0, 1-13-0, 1-24-0, 1-50-0, 3-81-0), Bashaud Breeland (2-36-0, 2-72-1, 1-6-0, 1-30-0, 1-9-1), Tyrann Mathieu (2-11-0, 4-17-0, 1-5-0, 8-57-0, 1-9-0), Kendall Fuller (1-5-0, 0-0-0, 2-20-0, X, X), Morris Claiborne (X, X, 1-19-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Injuries, blizzards, whatever you want to throw Patrick Mahomes’ way, he can handle it. Exhibit A: Sunday’s tour de force against Denver, a magnum opus that showed the reigning MVP at his gun-slinging best. He gutted the Broncos for 340 yards and two touchdowns, both to downfield wiz Tyreek Hill, who surprisingly hadn’t tasted the end zone’s sweet fruit since all the way back in Week 10. Sunday Travis Kelce traveled where no tight end has gone before, breaking down the 1,000-yard wall for the fourth straight season. He reached the milestone in emphatic fashion, plastering Denver for 142 yards on 11 catches, both season-highs for the seventh-year juggernaut. Kansas City’s backfield has been a hard one to decipher all year and Sunday’s carry allotment—eight for Darwin Thompson, seven for Spencer Ware and six for LeSean McCoy—did little to lift the fog.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Keenan Allen (10, 6, 6, 12, 11), Mike Williams (9, 3, 7, 5, 3), Austin Ekeler (7, 5, 5, 12, 2), Melvin Gordon (7, 5, 3, 5, 1), Hunter Henry (2, 4, 3, 9, 7)

Air Yards: Mike Williams (175, 71, 142, 145, 81), Keenan Allen (69, 35, 47, 60, 118), Austin Ekeler (51, -2, 2, 27, 22), Hunter Henry (22, 69, 11, 81, 92), Melvin Gordon (13, -3, -8, -6, 4)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (99, 83, 68, 71, 68), Mike Williams (71, 63, 117, 76, 55), Austin Ekeler (62, 112, 51, 108, 29), Melvin Gordon (36, 29, 11, 21, 25), Hunter Henry (29, 39, 10, 69, 30)

Carries: Austin Ekeler (7, 8, 9, 5, 6), Melvin Gordon (7, 12, 20, 14, 22), Justin Jackson (5, 3, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Mike Williams (2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (1, 0, 0, 3, 3), Melvin Gordon (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Hunter Henry (0, 0, 0, 1, 3)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (1, 3, 1, 2, 7), Justin Jackson (1, 0, X, X, X), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Michael Davis (4-51-0, X, X, 3-45-1, 3-45-0), Casey Hayward (1-19-0, 2-16-0, 3-41-2, 0-0-0, 1-6-0), Brandon Facyson (0-0-0, 4-37-1, 2-10-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Desmond King (X, 6-51-0, 2-34-0, 1-16-0, 3-26-0)

Observations: The Chargers have had their fair share of stinkers this year, but Sunday’s 29-point annihilation may have topped them all. Playing at home (wink, wink) for the first time since Week 9, the Bolts totaled nearly as many turnovers (seven) as points (10) in their loss to Minnesota. Philip Rivers’ interception binge continued with three more picks against the Vikings, raising his season total to 18. Only Jameis Winston, who is fast-approaching Brett Favre-level recklessness, has been intercepted more than Rivers this year. Hunter Henry got off to a sizzling start in 2019 but his early-season scorcher has quickly dissipated. He hasn’t moved the needle much lately, amassing just 177 yards (17th among tight ends) since Week 10. After not speaking early in the year, the touchdown gods and Mike Williams appeared to have buried the hatchet. He’s popped in for end-zone visits in consecutive weeks following an 11-game touchdown drought.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Mike Gesicki (8, 5, 7, 7, 6), Albert Wilson (8, 2, 5, 7, 6), DeVante Parker (7, 2, 10, 11, 10), Isaiah Ford (5, 9, 1, X, X), Patrick Laird (5, 5, 5, 1, 6), Allen Hurns (1, 8, 4, 7, 6)

Air Yards: DeVante Parker (101, 24, 176, 119, 85), Mike Gesicki (89, 42, 81, 77, 49), Albert Wilson (68, 18, 23, 28, 47), Isaiah Ford (25, 80, 8, X, X), Allen Hurns (9, 74, 26, 43, 83), Patrick Laird (0, 23, -3, 3, 14)

Receiving Yards: DeVante Parker (72, 28, 159, 91, 135), Albert Wilson (59, 5, 32, 33, 26), Mike Gesicki (47, 6, 79, 28, 18), Isaiah Ford (21, 92, 0, X, X), Allen Hurns (9, 68, 33, 42, 53), Patrick Laird (8, 38, 43, 0, 51)

Carries: Patrick Laird (12, 15, 10, 3, 1), Myles Gaskin (9, 4, 2, 4, 1), Ryan Fitzpatrick (4, 7, 3, 5, 1)

RZ Targets: DeVante Parker (2, 0, 2, 0, 1), Isaiah Ford (1, 0, 0, X, X), Allen Hurns (1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Patrick Laird (1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Albert Wilson (1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Mike Gesicki (0, 2, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Myles Gaskin (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Patrick Laird (1, 4, 2, 1, 0), Ryan Fitzpatrick (0, 3, 1, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nik Needham (3-102-1, 3-54-2, 3-49-0, 6-86-2, 5-84-1), Jomal Wiltz (5-63-0, 4-32-0, 4-47-1, 3-24-0, 5-36-0)

Observations: Eager to make up for lost time after having his previous game cut short, DeVante Parker shredded the Giants in his return from last week’s concussion, pummeling New York’s sleepy secondary for 72 yards and two touchdowns. The recent recipient of a four-year, $40 million extension, Parker has surged to eight touchdowns since Week 4, locking him in a four-way tie with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Darius Slayton for the most in that span. Albert Wilson, who has spent the bulk of his year as moving scenery, finally got his due in Week 15, absorbing a season-high eight targets while checking in on 57-of-71 offensive snaps (80.3 percent) in the loss to New York. How anemic has Miami’s rushing attack been? Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the team with 219 yards on the ground this year. Only Arizona’s Byron Murphy and benched Redskins corner Josh Norman have yielded more receiving scores than Nik Needham’s seven.

New England Patriots

Targets: Mohamed Sanu (8, 1, 5, X, 4), Julian Edelman (5, 12, 12, 12, 10), N’Keal Harry (4, 1, 1, 4, 4), James White (4, 7, 11, 3, 7), Matt LaCosse (3, 4, 2, 1, 2), Rex Burkhead (2, 1, 1, 5, 3), Sony Michel (2, 1, 0, 0, 4), Phillip Dorsett (0, 2, 6, X, 5), Jakobi Meyers (0, 3, 7, 9, 2), Ben Watson (0, 3, 1, 1, 4)

Air Yards: Mohamed Sanu (81, 10, 24, X, 23), N’Keal Harry (38, -1, 3, 50, 16), Julian Edelman (23, 115, 167, 121, 144), Matt LaCosse (14, 42, 17, 5, -2), James White (2, 28, 51, 10, -6), Phillip Dorsett (0, 38, 124, X, 54), Jakobi Meyers (0, 20, 93, 107, 35), Sony Michel (0, -1, 0, 0, 0), Ben Watson (0, 21, 7, 22, 5), Rex Burkhead (-6, 3, 3, 46, 1)

Receiving Yards: James White (49, 27, 98, -6, 16), Matt LaCosse (22, 14, 24, 5, 3), N’Keal Harry (15, 12, 0, 10, 18), Sony Michel (14, 1, 0, 0, 11), Mohamed Sanu (13, 13, 14, X, 4), Julian Edelman (9, 95, 106, 93, 53), Rex Burkhead (6, 0, 0, 14, 34), Phillip Dorsett (0, 0, 15, X, 33), Jakobi Meyers (0, 35, 46, 74, 7), Ben Watson (0, 7, 23, 0, 52)

Carries: Sony Michel (19, 5, 10, 20, 10), Rex Burkhead (6, 7, 3, 2, 5), James White (3, 6, 14, 2, 5), Tom Brady (2, 2, 1, 2, 1), Brandon Bolden (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: N’Keal Harry (1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Sony Michel (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Mohamed Sanu (1, 0, 0, X, 2), Phillip Dorsett (0, 0, 2, X, 2), Julian Edelman (0, 2, 1, 0, 1), Matt LaCosse (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Jakobi Meyers (0, 1, 2, 0, 0), James White (0, 1, 3, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Brandon Bolden (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tom Brady (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Sony Michel (0, 0, 1, 5, 0), James White (0, 2, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: J.C. Jackson (4-29-0, 2-19-0, 1-6-1, 5-59-0, 2-17-0), Stephon Gilmore (2-24-0, 2-13-0, 4-47-0, 2-13-0, 2-10-0), Jonathan Jones (2-12-1, 6-102-1, 3-61-1, 4-86-0, 3-31-1), Jason McCourty (X, 0-0-0, X, X, 1-19-0)

Observations: The Patriots snapped a two-game losing streak with Sunday’s laugher in Cincy, but their offense wasn’t exactly gangbusters. Even Tom Brady’s knight in shining armor Julian Edelman, was ineffective, cobbling together just two catches for nine yards (his fewest since Week 8 of 2013) while laboring through knee and shoulder ailments. N’Keal Harry hasn’t had his eureka moment yet—he’s been held under 20 yards in each of his five appearances—but a breakthrough could be on the horizon. The rookie saw increased usage against the Bengals, running routes on 19 of his 39 snaps while supplanting Phillip Dorsett in three-wide sets. Usually the Patriots are the ones fleecing other teams, but it sure looks like the Falcons got the better of their recent swap with New England, which netted them a second-rounder in exchange for Mohamed Sanu. The Rutgers product has mustered 30 yards receiving just once in six games since aligning with Bill Belichick’s evil empire. A bright spot in the Pats’ dormant passing attack, James White leads all running backs with three receiving scores since Week 13.

New York Jets

Targets: Jamison Crowder (11, 7, 9, 4, 8), Robby Anderson (6, 11, 10, 5, 3), Vyncint Smith (5, 3, 3, 1, 1), Le’Veon Bell (2, X, 5, 5, 2), Ty Montgomery (1, 3, 1, 2, 1), Demaryius Thomas (X, 4, 5, 3, 5)

Air Yards: Jamison Crowder (82, 57, 17, 24, 103), Robby Anderson (78, 189, 173, 94, 51), Vyncint Smith (21, 28, 22, 13, 18), Le’Veon Bell (-2, X, 14, 28, 21), Ty Montgomery (-8, 14, 1, 11, 5), Demaryius Thomas (X, 42, 44, 29, 49)

Receiving Yards: Jamison Crowder (90, 30, 8, 18, 76), Robby Anderson (66, 116, 101, 86, 6), Vyncint Smith (40, 37, 23, 22, 0), Ty Montgomery (5, 30, 1, 21, 0), Le’Veon Bell (1, X, 35, 59, 33), Demaryius Thomas (X, 28, 23, 22, 44)

Carries: Le’Veon Bell (21, X, 10, 12, 18), Ty Montgomery (2, 9, 1, 5, 2), Sam Darnold (1, 3, 2, 4, 2), Bilal Powell (X, 19, 4, 5, 7)

RZ Targets: Jamison Crowder (3, 1, 0, 1, 0), Robby Anderson (1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Le’Veon Bell (1, X, 0, 2, 0), Vyncint Smith (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Demaryius Thomas (X, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Le’Veon Bell (3, X, 0, 2, 2), Sam Darnold (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Bilal Powell (X, 2, 0, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nate Hairston (4-66-1, 2-21-0, X, X, X), Blessuan Austin (1-8-0, 5-69-0, 3-30-0, 3-24-0, 3-9-0), Darryl Roberts (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, X, X), Art Maulet (X, X, 3-28-0, 6-32-0, 0-0-0), Brian Poole (X, X, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-14-0)

Observations: The holidays are right around the corner, but the 5-9 Jets have little to celebrate. Thursday’s onslaught in Baltimore, the latest catastrophe in a season full of drama (their recent scandals have centered around bowling and mono), did little to raise spirits in East Rutherford. The glass-half-full folks will point to Le’Veon Bell’s season-high 87 rushing yards as a reason for optimism. But if that’s what Bell’s ceiling looks like, there are going to be some lean years ahead. Good thing the Jets only paid an arm and a leg for him in free agency. If any good came from Week 15 it was the resurrection of Jamison Crowder, who rose from the dead by submitting six grabs for 90 yards and two touchdowns, all against a stacked Ravens secondary. The 90 yards were Crowder’s most since a Week 6 win over Dallas.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Darren Waller (10, 6, 9, 6, 7), Josh Jacobs (3, X, 0, 1, 3), Jalen Richard (3, 3, 1, 7, 1), DeAndre Washington (3, 7, 3, 1, 2), Tyrell Williams (3, 4, 4, 6, 4), Derek Carrier (2, 0, 2, 1, 0), Keelan Doss (2, 3, 1, X, X), Zay Jones (2, 3, 3, 2, 3), Hunter Renfrow (X, X, X, 5, 6),

Air Yards: Darren Waller (93, 52, 82, 59, 44), Derek Carrier (22, 0, 22, 19, 0), Tyrell Williams (22, 49, 27, 87, 62), Keelan Doss (13, 22, 0, X, X), Zay Jones (13, 63, 35, 2, 10), Jalen Richard (-1, 10, 4, -7, 6), DeAndre Washington (-1, 4, 7, 0, 4), Josh Jacobs (-9, X, 0, 0, 4), Hunter Renfrow (X, X, X, 20, 43)

Receiving Yards: Darren Waller (122, 73, 100, 41, 78), Tyrell Williams (45, 35, 9, 18, 82), Jalen Richard (25, 18, 6, 47, 7), Josh Jacobs (20, X, 0, 2, 12), Keelan Doss (17, 26, 11, X, X), DeAndre Washington (6, 43, 44, 0, 14), Derek Carrier (5, 0, 10, 0, 0), Zay Jones (5, 5, 14, 5, 25), Hunter Renfrow (X, X, X, 31, 66)

Carries: Josh Jacobs (24, X, 17, 10, 23), DeAndre Washington (6, 14, 2, 6, 2), Derek Carr (1, 2, 3, 1, 5), Jalen Richard (1, 7, 1, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Derek Carrier (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darren Waller (1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Josh Jacobs (0, X, 0, 0, 1), Zay Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Hunter Renfrow (X, X, X, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Josh Jacobs (2, X, 1, 0, 6), DeAndre Washington (1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Derek Carr (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nevin Lawson (3-62-1, 0-0-0, 1-17-0, 4-49-1, 2-0-0), Trayvon Mullen (4-37-0, 4-57-1, 3-33-0, 3-58-0, 4-24-0), Lamarcus Joyner (2-25-1, 2-20-0, 2-14-0, X, X), Daryl Worley (X, 3-125-1, 2-24-0, 1-31-0, 1-18-0)

Observations: The Raiders couldn’t seal the deal against the Jags, collapsing late in their Oakland swan song Sunday at the Coliseum. Between Derek Carr sliding out of bounds to stop the clock, Tyrell Williams’ third-down drop and Daniel Carlson’s costly miss, the Raiders deserved the boos that showered them as they left the field in Oakland for the final time. Concerned fantasy owners probably didn’t get much sleep waiting on Josh Jacobs’ injury status last week, though luckily the rookie wasn’t limited in his return, seeing about his usual workload (26 touches) in the loss to Jacksonville. It’s been a blistering stretch for Darren Waller, who has averaged 98 yards while commanding a 25-percent target share over Hunter Renfrow’s three-game absence. Waller’s ascent from fringe roster type to fantasy stalwart has been nothing short of remarkable. Sunday’s blow-up (8-122-0 on 10 targets) put him over 1,000 yards for the year, a ludicrous outcome for a player who entered 2019 with a combined 178 yards in his first three seasons. Tyrell Williams’ touchdown Sunday was his first since Week 8.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: James Washington (11, 4, 4, 7, 5), Diontae Johnson (7, 8, 5, 6, 4), Nick Vannett (6, 0, 1, 0, 1), James Conner (5, X, X, X, 2), Johnny Holton (2, 0, 0, 0, 7), Jaylen Samuels (1, 2, 2, 3, 6), Vance McDonald (X, 1, 3, 1, 7), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, X, X, 4)

Air Yards: James Washington (212, 20, 100, 132, 58), Diontae Johnson (53, 41, 95, 30, 46), Nick Vannett (18, 0, 1, 0, 4), Jaylen Samuels (0, -3, -11, 3, -26), Johnny Holton (-1, 0, 0, 0, 195), James Conner (-11, X, X, X, -2), Vance McDonald (X, 3, 6, 0, 51), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, X, X, 13)

Receiving Yards: James Washington (83, 33, 111, 98, 49), Diontae Johnson (62, 60, 14, 29, 17), Nick Vannett (40, 0, 7, 0, 7), James Conner (9, X, X, X, 6), Jaylen Samuels (5, 18, 22, 26, 19), Johnny Holton (-1, 0, 0, 0, 18), Vance McDonald (X, 3, 21, 1, 33), JuJu Smith-Schuster (X, X, X, X, 21)

Carries: James Conner (8, X, X, X, 5), Jaylen Samuels (2, 7, 7, 2, 5), Benny Snell (2, 16, 16, 21, X), Kerrith Whyte (2, 5, 3, 6, X), Devlin Hodges (1, 5, 5, 3, X), Trey Edmunds (0, 0, 0, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: James Conner (1, X, X, X, 0), Diontae Johnson (0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Jaylen Samuels (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Nick Vannett (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Vance McDonald (X, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Benny Snell (1, 3, 5, 6, X), Kerrith Whyte (1, 1, 0, 1, X), Trey Edmunds (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Devlin Hodges (0, 1, 2, 2, X), Jaylen Samuels (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (6-91-0, 3-41-0, 3-36-0, 0-0-0, 3-43-1), Joe Haden (2-25-1, 3-30-1, 1-19-0, 2-25-1, 2-22-0), Mike Hilton (1-6-0, 2-19-0, 5-66-1, 2-43-0, 2-47-0)

Observations: James Conner fared well enough in his return from injury, turning 12 touches into 52 yards and the Steelers’ only touchdown in a Sunday night loss to Buffalo. Like soft serve on a hot day, Devlin Hodges melted all the way down in Week 15, throwing plenty of ducks (pun very much intended) as the Bills took a bite out of Pittsburgh’s playoff chances. Mike Tomlin considered benching Hodges after his mistake-littered Week 15 (four interceptions, four sacks), but decided to stand pat when realizing the alternative would be second-year bust Mason Rudolph. After limping through a comically awful rookie season (16 catches on 38 targets), James Washington has enjoyed a much better sophomore campaign, totaling 464 receiving yards since Week 10, tied for ninth-most in that span. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s recent setback to his injured knee should afford Washington at least another week of fantasy relevance.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: A.J. Brown (13, 7, 4, 5, 4), Corey Davis (6, 4, 2, 3, X), Jonnu Smith (5, 4, 2, 0, 6), Anthony Firkser (4, 1, 4, 0, 4), Tajae Sharpe (2, 4, X, 0, 1), Derrick Henry (1, 1, 3, 1, 2), Dion Lewis (1, 1, 1, 2, 0), Adam Humphries (X, X, 2, 3, 1)

Air Yards: A.J. Brown (178, 115, 38, 47, 89), Corey Davis (66, 43, 21, 56, X), Anthony Firkser (35, 30, 18, 0, 31), Jonnu Smith (32, 17, -2, 0, 41), Tajae Sharpe (26, 13, X, 0, 20), Dion Lewis (4, -6, -4, -7, 0), Derrick Henry (-3, 3, 0, -1, 3), Adam Humphries (X, X, 39, 17, 17)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Brown (114, 153, 45, 135, 17), Jonnu Smith (60, 29, 0, 0, 30), Corey Davis (57, 34, 23, 29, X), Tajae Sharpe (28, 25, X, 0, 20), Dion Lewis (11, 5, 9, 24, 0), Anthony Firkser (7, 39, 22, 0, 36), Derrick Henry (0, 6, 17, 16, 3), Adam Humphries (X, X, 13, 20, 23)

Carries: Derrick Henry (21, 18, 26, 19, 23), Dion Lewis (3, 9, 0, 5, 0), Ryan Tannehill (3, 4, 4, 7, 3)

RZ Targets: A.J. Brown (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Firkser (2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Corey Davis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jonnu Smith (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Adam Humphries (X, X, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (5, 3, 4, 3, 2), Dion Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Tannehill (1, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Logan Ryan (5-87-1, 5-99-1, 3-34-0, 9-105-0, 8-129-2), LeShaun Sims (3-63-0, X, X, 4-27-0, 5-39-0), Tye Smith (6-55-1, 4-38-0, 3-39-0, X, X), Tramaine Brock (1-14-0, 1-7-0, X, X, X), Adoree’ Jackson (X, X, 1-20-0, 5-30-0, 7-73-0)

Observations: Sunday’s loss likely dashed any hope the Titans had of winning their division, though a path to the playoffs still exists. A hamstring injury kept Derrick Henry from practicing last week, but he still carried the rock 21 times in the loss to Houston. Though nowhere near his best, the fourth-year grinder still proved hard to bring down against the Texans, spanning 86 hard-earned yards on his 21 rushing attempts. Sunday snapped Henry’s streak of four consecutive 100-yard rushing performances while also spoiling what had been a five-game touchdown streak. A.J. Brown did it all Sunday, clearing the 100-yard threshold for the third time in four games while seeing double-digit targets for the first time in his short career. The WR2 in PPR leagues since Week 12, Brown leads all rookie receivers in yards (893) while trailing only Darius Slayton in touchdowns (seven).