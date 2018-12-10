Week 14 yields several 'who is that guy' touchdowns as fantasy playoffs open in strange fashion

Josh Johnson hadn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2011, but was impressive in garbage time after only being with Washington for a few days. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Week 14 got off to quite the shocking start. Derrick Henry delivered four scores on his way to the biggest fantasy game of the NFL season on Thursday.

Things took an even more unexpected turn on Sunday, however, when 14 different players who were owned in less than 1 percent of Yahoo Fantasy leagues scored touchdowns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Of all the unlikely stories during the opening week of the fantasy playoffs, Washington quarterback Josh Johnson tops the list. You can’t blame anyone for not having Johnson on the fantasy radar. He only signed to be the backup QB in Washington on Tuesday and hadn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since 2011.

However, when Mark Sanchez was benched with Washington getting blown out, 40-0, Johnson proved to be a garbage-time all-star. He finished with 25.3 fantasy points behind 195 passing yards with a touchdown, 45 yards rushing with another score and converted a pair of two-point attempts.

By no means are we suggesting to add Johnson in your fantasy league. He was with the San Diego Fleet of the newly created Alliance of American Football up until this week. But his story is indicative of how wild Sunday was from a scoring standpoint.

While Johnson was the headliner amongst the surprises, the group of 14 players combined for 16 of the 69 offensive touchdowns on Sunday. The end result of so many randoms taking away potential scores from players fantasy managers were counting on left many asking, “What just happened?!”

Pretty sure you're making at least 5 of those names up — Matt S (@MattSeguin09) December 9, 2018





Let’s review the other touchdowns:

Story continues

1. Dolphins running back Brandon Bolden had two scores against his former team, the Patriots. Bolden came into the contest with only one carry on the season, but turned both of his rushes on Sunday into touchdowns. He wasn’t the only Miami player to be a surprise guest in the end zone…

2. Receiver Brice Butler beat the Patriots for a 23-yard touchdown, his lone reception of the game. He had four catches on the season coming into the contest. While surprising, that paled in comparison to how the Dolphins beat the Patriots on a last-second lateral.

3. Speaking of New England, fullback James Develin scored for the third time in two weeks after having delivering two touchdowns in his first 76 NFL games.

4. The Saints and Buccaneers matchup was expected to be a high-scoring affair with a 55-point over/under. The two teams combined for 88 points in Week 1, but it was a much different story on Sunday. Fullback Zach Line accounted for Drew Brees’ only passing touchdown on the day in a 28-14 win. He’s scored just three times since entering the league in 2013.

5. Ravens tight end Maxx Williams also got in on the party after having just two touchdowns in 38 career games.

6. and 7. Journeymen wide outs Bennie Fowler and Russell Shepard were on the receiving end of Eli Manning touchdown passes.

8. Jets rookie running back Trenton Cannon had his first career touchdown in a win over the Bills.

9. Buffalo receiver Isaiah McKenzie found the end zone against the Jets, but on a 15-yard run.

10. Colts rookie receiver Zach Pascal had his best game as a pro with five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown as Indianapolis snapped Houston’s nine-game win streak.

11. Lions running back Zach Zenner hadn’t scored since Week 5 of 2017, but was the team’s leading rusher in a win over the Cardinals, which included a 1-yard touchdown.

12. and 13. Raiders tight ends Lee Smith and Derek Carrier both had touchdowns in the team’s upset over the Steelers. Smith scored for the second straight week after having a TD drought that dated back to 2015. Meanwhile, Carrier scored for just the second time in his 63rd career game.

In total, the 14 players to hit pay dirt who were owned in less than 1 percent of leagues had a combined total of 55 scores in 733 games coming into Week 14.

More from Yahoo Fantasy Sports