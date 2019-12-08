Week 14 Wrap: 49ers-Saints gives us NFL and fantasy game of the year

San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints

A battle featuring two of the better defenses in the league turned into an epic 48-46 shootout (there were more touchdowns than incompletions at halftime) and immediately goes down as one of the best regular-season games of the decade. The teams combined for 12 TDs while hitting the over midway through the second quarter in a memorable barnburner that saw Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Brees each throw for 349 yards with a combined 9:1 TD:INT ratio while getting 9.3 YPA. Facing a San Francisco defense that had been playing historically well, Brees didn’t take a sack and totaled six touchdowns (including his first rushing score of the year) in a dominant performance that hopefully wasn’t on your fantasy bench given the matchup.

Brees also lost Jared Cook to a concussion early, but he made both of his targets count with each going for touchdowns against a 49ers defense that entered ranked No. 1 in DVOA vs. tight ends. Cook’s second TD was oddly not overturned on a play ruled not a catch 99 times out of 100, and he was on his way to a huge game before exiting…San Francisco’s defense also came in ranked first in DVOA against running backs, and Alvin Kamara wasn’t so lucky in his tough matchup, as he was held to a season-low in yards from scrimmage (43) and lost a fumble. For teams that manage to stay alive, he’s going to explode in Week 15 and carry people to fantasy title games with a home date against the Colts next Monday night.

Michael Thomas is as consistent as it gets, and he remains on pace to set the NFL record with 149 catches this season, while Emmanuel Sanders came through as the 49ers’ No. 1 wide receiver now that he’s fully healthy again. Sanders saw a team-high nine targets, scored on this 75-yard touchdown and added a TD pass as well. He’ll be a strong WR2 start in Week 15, with Deebo Samuel more of a flex play.

Raheem Mostert emerged from San Francisco’s backfield committee and led the team with just 10 carries in a day that was dominated by the pass. One week after playing the most snaps (74%) of any 49ers RB this season, Mostert scored both on the ground and through the air and got 6.9 YPC against a strong New Orleans run defense, while Matt Breida’s return moved Tevin Coleman to a distant third. Mostert won’t be treated like a true workhorse moving forward, but he entered Sunday top-10 in elusive rating and top-5 in YPC after contact, and he’s the lead back for a team that’s going to run the ball a ton at home as big favorites over the next two weeks. Mostert can be started with confidence in all fantasy lineups in Week 15.

The 49ers are 11-2 after the huge victory (thanks in no small part to George Kittle being one of the bigger beasts currently roaming planet earth) but would remain a wild-card team should Seattle win Sunday night. The loss obviously has seeding implications for New Orleans as well. In a battle featuring two of football’s brightest minds (there’s an argument that 39-year-old Kyle Shanahan is the single most valuable commodity in the NFL right now), the 49ers won a thrilling game that could’ve gone either way (New Orleans lost its first fumble of the year Sunday). Everyone should be hoping for a rematch in the postseason.

I’ll be back with a full recap of Sunday’s action later in the day.