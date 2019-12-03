Week 14: Taking Stock Of All 32 NFL Backfields

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

The good news is we now have 13 weeks of regular season data to help clear up the ever-murky RB position. Below is a cheat sheet that denotes the snap rates as well as combined carries and targets for each team's top-two RBs from Week 13.

Week 13 RBBC

What follows is a more specific breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

Opportunities refer to a player's combined carries and targets. All snap count and touch data was compiled from Pro Football Reference. I'm refraining from posting every team's season-long workload rates moving forward and instead choosing a more specific split for each backfield that is defined underneath their respective team name.

Arizona Cardinals

Workload splits: Week 13 with Kenyan Drake, David Johnson and Chase Edmonds all active

RB1: Drake (80% snap rate, 18 opportunities)

RB2: Johnson (23%, 6)

RB3: Edmonds (0%, 0)

Notes: Edmonds was active in his first game since Week 8, but the second-year RB didn't play a single snap.

This is officially Drake's backfield. He's racked up at least 15 touches in every game since joining the Cardinals in Week 9:

Week 9: 15 carries-110 rush yards-1 TD, 4 receptions-52 receiving yards-0 TD, 84% snap rate

Week 10: 10-35-0, 6-6-0, 64%

Week 11: 16-67-0, 6-13-0, 90%

Week 13: 13-31-0, 2-20-0, 80%

Overall, Drake is the RB16 in PPR per game among all RBs over the last five weeks.

Treat the Cardinals' featured RB as a high-end RB2 for their home matchup against the Steelers in Week 14.

Atlanta Falcons

Workload splits: Week 13 with Devonta Freeman (foot) back

RB1: Freeman (67% snap rate, 22 opportunities)

RB2: Brian Hill (26%, 7)

RB3: Kenjon Barner (8%, 2)

Notes: Freeman worked as more of a clear featured back without Ito Smith (neck, IR) in the equation.

The Falcons Offense (surprisingly) hasn't been anything close to a fantasy-friendly environment this season. Still, Freeman has functioned as a high-usage receiver with or without Austin Hooper (knee) in the lineup. Only Christian McCaffrey (11), Austin Ekeler (10) and Leonard Fournette (10) have more games with at least three receptions than Freeman (9).

Up next is a great matchup against the Panthers' run-funnel defense. They rank among the league's worst defenses against the run in a variety of metrics:

PPR per game allowed to RBs: No. 31

Rush DVOA: No. 31

Yards allowed per carry: No. 32

Rush yards allowed: No. 29

Rushing touchdowns allowed: No. 32

The Panthers have allowed at least twice as many rushing touchdowns as 25 other defenses this season. Treat Freeman as a borderline RB1 in this spot.

Hill and Barner would likely form a three-RB committee with Qadree Ollison if Freeman were to miss any additional game time. None of these backup RBs are worthy of a roster spot.

Baltimore Ravens

Workload splits: Weeks 1-13

Notes: 62 players have at least 50 rush attempts this season. 10 of those players have averaged at least five yards per carry. Three members of that select group happen to play for the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson is pretty much the real-life version of 2004 Madden Mike Vick.

Still, his impact as a rusher is in a way underrated considering how much it opens up the rest of the offense. Defensive ends aren't able to squeeze their gap when left unblocked due to the very real possibility that Jackson keeps the ball and rips off big play after big play.

The Ravens have 17 rushes of at least 20 yards this season. The next-closest team is at just 13.

Continue to treat Ingram as a borderline RB1 regardless of the matchup. He's the overall PPR RB9 through 13 weeks.

Edwards and Hill would likely form a two-RB committee of sorts if Ingram were forced to miss game action.

Buffalo Bills

Workload splits: Weeks 7-13 with both Devin Singletary and Frank Gore active

RB1: Singletary (67% snap rate, 15.9 opportunities per game)

RB2: Gore (32%, 10.9)

Notes: Singletary has racked up at least 15 touches in four of his past five games. This usage is fine, but two key factors are holding the rookie back from ascending to truly great fantasy football heights:

The Bills continue to feed Gore double-digit touches per game on a near-weekly basis despite his reduced snap count.

Josh Allen is a vulture disguised as a QB. Only Todd Gurley (25 rushing TDs), Derrick Henry (23), Aaron Jones (19) and Christian McCaffrey (19) have more scores on the ground than Allen (16) since Week 1 of last season.

Singletary has three carries inside the 10-yard line this season; Gore and Allen have combined for 22.

The minimal scoring-area touches for Singletary makes it tough to trust him as more than an upside RB3 despite the ideal usage. Perhaps the Bills will decide to lean on their talented rookie more than usual in Week 14 against a Ravens Defense that has been significantly better against the pass (No. 3 in DVOA) than the run (No. 24) this season.

Carolina Panthers

Workload splits: Weeks 1-13

RB1: Christian McCaffrey (94% snap rate, 27.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Reggie Bonnafon (6%, 1.6)

Notes: Some fantasy studs make their living with several 'boom' performances that make up for their 'busts' in a big way.

And then there's Run CMC, who apparently knows how to do nothing other than boom:

Week 1: PPR RB1

Week 2: RB41

Week 3: RB4

Week 4: RB2

Week 5: RB2

Week 6: RB8

Week 8: RB6

Week 9: RB1

Week 10: RB4

Week 11: RB1

Week 12: RB2

Week 13: RB13

It's ridiculous that McCaffrey's Week 13 performance felt like a disappointment, but that's the point we've reached during his historic season.

Continue to treat the league's most-productive non-QB as the overall RB1.

The Panthers claimed former-Bears RB Mike Davis earlier in November, but he's yet to play a snap. I wouldn't expect a single RB to inherit CMC's monstrous workload if he were to miss any game action. We have oodles of evidence that no RB in the league is capable of providing the same rushing and receiving threat as McCaffrey, so it seems a bit silly to assume there's another back on the Panthers that would walk into this same workhorse role.

Chicago Bears

Workload splits: Weeks 7-13 since team's Week 6 bye

RB1: David Montgomery (60% snap rate, 17.4 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tarik Cohen (48%, 10.4)

Notes: Montgomery's average of 4.7 yards per carry in Week 13 marked just the fourth time all season that the rookie managed to gain more than even 3.5 yards per rush. Montgomery has looked good a receiver when given the opportunity, but his 32 targets on the season pale in comparison to Cohen's 74 pass-game opportunities.

Week 13 was the first time that the Bears managed to surpass 20 points since Week 7. It's tough to expect much of a ceiling from Cohen as long as he continues to struggle to get even double-digit touches per week, while Montgomery's lack of big plays (3 carries of 15-plus yards on 172 rush attempts) makes him one of the league's more touchdown-dependent starting RBs.

Neither back should be considered anything more than a mid-tier RB3 for Week 14's matchup against the Cowboys.

Cincinnati Bengals

Workload splits: Weeks 1-13

RB1: Joe Mixon (57% snap rate, 17.8 opportunities per game)

RB2: Giovani Bernard (43%, 6.4)

Notes: Mixon has at least 15 touches in all four games since the Bengals' Week 9 bye. The backfield has also trended towards more of a 70/30 split in Mixon's favor compared to the 55/45 rotation that defined the first half of the season.

Overall, Mixon posted a season-best 79% snap rate and dominated usage over Bernard in Week 13. Perhaps this was due to the Bengals (for once) experiencing some positive game script. The return of Andy Dalton elevates the floor and ceiling alike of everyone involved in this Bengals Offense. Still, Mixon deserves credit for largely making things happen regardless of who has been under center in recent weeks:

Week 10: 30-114-0 rushing, 2-37-0 receiving, PPR RB9

Week 11: 15-86-1 rushing, 1-17-0 receiving, RB9

Week 12: 18-79-0 rushing, 0-0-0 receiving, RB27

Week 13: 19-44-1 rushing, 4-26-0 receiving, RB16

Continue to treat Mixon as an upside RB2 in Week 14 when the Bengals take on the Browns in Cleveland. Bernard isn't worthy of a bench spot due to the uncertainty surrounding whether or not he'd receive a three-down role if Mixon were forced to miss any game action.

Cleveland Browns

Workload splits: Weeks 10-13 with Kareem Hunt active

RB1: Nick Chubb (67% snap rate, 23.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Hunt (58%, 12.5)

Notes: Chubb had fewer than 20 touches last week for just the second time all season. 16 carries and two targets is hardly pedestrian usage, but Hunt continues to work as the offense's clear-cut pass-down back and actually managed to out-snap Chubb in the Browns' Week 13 loss to the Steelers.

Christian McCaffrey (43 targets), Alvin Kamara (37) and Leonard Fournette (30) are the only RBs with more targets than Hunt (25) since he returned from suspension.

Still, it's hard for Chubb's fantasy owners to complain too much. Both Browns RBs have functioned as RB1s in their four games together:

Chubb: 84-372-1 rushing, 6-84-0 receiving, PPR RB10

Hunt: 25-125-1 rushing, 20-118-1 receiving, PPR RB11

Both backs are set up well down the stretch run with winnable matchups, particularly in Weeks 14 and 15:

Week 14 vs. Bengals (No. 25 in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs)

Week 15 at Cardinals (No. 23)

Week 16 vs. Ravens (No. 7)

Dallas Cowboys

Workload splits: Weeks 9-13 since team's Week 8 bye

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott (89% snap rate, 22.4 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tony Pollard (15%, 5)

Notes: Zeke was the least of the Cowboys' problems in Week 13, averaging a robust 5.92 yards per carry and catching seven passes for 66 yards. The only issue in recent weeks has been in the scoring department, as Elliott has contributed zero of the Cowboys' 23 points over their past two games.

Elliott is the PPR RB7 on the season and remains the undisputed lead back of one of the league's better offenses. Continue to fire him up as a no-doubt RB1 regardless of the matchup.

Pollard is perhaps the single-most valuable handcuff in fantasy due to the likelihood that he inherits a true every-down role if Zeke is forced to miss any game action. However, lack of touches has prohibited the talented rookie from carrying anything resembling standalone value thus far.

Denver Broncos

Workload splits: Weeks 11-13 since team's Week 10 bye

Notes: Lindsay out-touched Freeman 20-to-9 in Week 13, although Freeman (56% snaps) worked ahead of Lindsay (44%) on a per-rep basis. This goes in contrast to what we saw in Weeks 11-12 after the Broncos reportedly planned to fully feature Lindsay as their lead RB.

The Broncos have a b-e-a-utiful schedule for the fantasy playoffs:

Week 14: at Texans (27th in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs)

Week 15: at Chiefs (32nd)

Week 16: vs. Lions (30th)

Still, it's clear at this point that Lindsay probably won't see the type of consistently-massive workload he'd need to function as a high-end fantasy contributor inside of this middling offense.

Overall, the Broncos join the Bengals as the only teams that have failed to score more than 24 points in even one game this season.

Treat Lindsay as a low-end RB2 ahead of next week's matchup against the Texans. Freeman doesn't have double-digit touches in a game since Week 8 and is off the fantasy radar.

Detroit Lions

Workload splits: Weeks 11-13 since Bo Scarbrough took over

RB1: Scarbrough (49% snap rate, 18 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ty Johnson (33%, 5)

RB3: J.D. McKissic (12%, 5)

Notes: The Lions are expected to move forward with David Blough under center with Jeff Driskel (hamstring, IR) done for the season and Matthew Stafford (back) still considered week to week.

Scarbrough has performed admirably in his three games of action, but his status as an early-down grinder in an offense down to their third-string QB isn't exactly what the kids like to call a fantasy-friendly situation. Neither Johnson nor McKissic are realistic fantasy options as long as they continue to largely split pass-down work.

Try to find a better fantasy option than Scarbrough, who has a brutal road matchup in Week 14 against a Vikings Defense that has been much better against the run (No. 4 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 16)

Green Bay Packers

Workload splits: Weeks 6-13 with both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams active

RB1: Jones (55% snap rate, 15.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Williams (47%, 13.1)

Notes: Both Jones and Williams entered the league in 2017. Since then:

Jones: 447 touches, 2,416 yards, 5.4 yards per touch, 27 touchdowns

Williams: 448 touches, 2,096 yards, 4.68 yards per touch, 15 touchdowns

Clearly it makes sense to #FreeAaron, but the Packers have stubbornly continued to keep Williams heavily involved.

In fact, Williams (PPR RB26) has been the more-productive back compared to Jones (PPR RB34) since the offense added Davante Adams back to the picture in Week 9.

Of course, Jones had one of the more unlucky games in recent memory last week, getting stuffed at the one-yard line (twice!) while also having a touchdown nullified by penalty.

Up next is an absolute smash spot at home against the Redskins' mediocre defense. Treat Jones as a borderline RB1 and Williams as an upside RB3 in this great matchup.

Houston Texans

Workload splits: Weeks 1-13

RB1: Carlos Hyde (52% snap rate, 16.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Duke Johnson (49%, 9.6)

Notes: The Texans featured Johnson (68% snaps) ahead of Hyde (38%) in Week 13, as the Patriots struggled to contain the former-Browns RB in coverage for virtually the entire evening. This contest marked just the third time all season that Johnson was fed more than double-digit touches in a game. Unfortunately, I wouldn't expect this type of usage to continue, particularly with each of Kenny Stills, Will Fuller as well as DeAndre Hopkins healthy and demanding most of Deshaun Waton's attention.

Does it make sense to not give Johnson the ball more? Of course not. Overall, the Miami Hurricanes' all-time leading rusher has averaged a robust 6.52 yards per touch this season. Only James White (6.55) has been more efficient on a per-touch basis among 44 RBs with at least 100 combined carries and receptions.

Hyde remains a lock for double-digit carries on a weekly basis with the potential for 20 if the Texans manage to build a lead. The latter scenario seems like a strong possibility in Week 14, as the Texans are presently 9.5-point favorites at home against the Broncos.

Indianapolis Colts

Workload splits: Week 13 only with Marlon Mack (hand) out and Jordan Wilkins suddenly involved

RB1: Wilkins (44% snap rate, 14 opportunities)

RB2: Nyheim Hines (43%, 6)

RB3: Jonathan Williams (22%, 9)

Notes: Mack is reportedly aiming to return in Week 14. He worked as the Colts' undisputed lead RB prior to being injured. Hines would likely still see a good amount of pass-game work in this scenario, but each of Williams and Wilkins would seemingly be relegated to the bench.

It's tough to get behind any of these RBs if Mack remains sidelined. This is a full-blown three-RB committee that appears to be embracing the dreaded "hot hand approach." Throw in a brutal matchup against the Buccaneers' third-ranked defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs, and this would be an easy position group to fade with Mack again inactive.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Workload splits: Weeks 1-13

RB1: Leonard Fournette (88% snap rate, 25.1 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ryquell Armstead (10%, 2.8)

Notes: Fournette has caught nine passes in back-to-back weeks. He's already managed to surpass his previous career totals in pretty much every pass-game category:

2017-2018 (21 games): 74 targets, 58 receptions, 487 yards, 2 receiving TDs

2019 (12 games): 81 targets, 65 receptions, 444 yards, 0 receiving TDs

Overall, Christian McCaffrey (75 receptions), Austin Ekeler (69) and Alvin Kamara (64) are the only other RBs to join Fournette (65) in the 60-catch club this season.

Continue to treat the overall PPR RB4 as an every-week RB1 regardless of both the matchup as well as who happens to be under center for the Jaguars.

Kansas City Chiefs

Workload splits: Week 13 with Damien Williams (ribs) out and Darrel Williams (hamstring) mostly sidelined

Notes: Damien didn't manage to practice at all last week and doesn't presently have a timetable for return. Coach Andy Reid already said there's a good chance Darrel doesn't suit up this week.

Be sure to monitor our Week 14 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses for every injured player.

The more concerning antidote that Reid dropped was the following statement about Shady:

"We’re not fooling anybody here, (McCoy)’s not getting any younger, so it’s my responsibility to manage him as best I can, and I think I know him as well as anybody.”

McCoy could very well lead the Chiefs backfield in snaps and touches if both Damien and Darrel are sidelined in Week 14. Still, it seems incredibly likely that the team's sixth-round rookie will also be involved. It wouldn't be shocking in the least if Reid chooses to add another RB to the equation to complement Shady and Thompson.

Both of the Chiefs' backs can be treated as upside RB3s in this high-octane offense if there isn't a third player added to the mix. Just keep your expectations in check: Patrick Mahomes is coming off the two worst performances of his career in consecutive games, and a matchup in Foxborough is hardly an easy spot.

Los Angeles Chargers

Workload splits: Weeks 9-13 since the team fired OC Ken Whisenhunt

RB1: Melvin Gordon (61% snap rate, 22.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Austin Ekeler (48%, 13.8)

Notes: Gordon continues to see RB1 usage on a near-weekly basis, while Ekeler has made the most of his limited touches ever since MGIII returned.

The bigger problem facing both backs has been the limited effectiveness of the offense as a whole. Overall, they've scored 20 or fewer points in three times as many games (6) as they've surpassed 20 points (2) since Gordon returned in Week 5.

Overall, both Gordon (PPR RB10) and Ekeler (RB14) have provided borderline RB1 value in four games since getting a new play caller. Up next is a winnable matchup against a Jaguars Defense that has been significantly better at stopping the pass (No. 13 in DVOA) than the run (No. 32) this season.

Continue to squeeze both Gordon and Ekeler into starting lineups in fantasy leagues of all shapes and sizes.

Los Angeles Rams

Workload splits: Weeks 10-13 since team's Week 9 bye

Notes: Gurley has been THE RB, ya'll, since the Rams' Week 9 bye. He's responded with some mixed performances with the extra opportunity, finishing as the PPR RB32, RB5, RB41 and RB10 in Weeks 10-13, respectively.

Up next is a decent matchup against the same Seahawks Defense that Gurley scored twice against back in Week 5. Treat the Rams' featured back as a volume-induced low-end RB2 in this spot.

Brown and Henderson would likely form a committee of sorts if Gurley were forced to miss any game action. Don't feel like you have to keep a bench spot open for either handcuff option.

Miami Dolphins

Workload splits: Weeks 10-13 since losing Mark Walton (suspension, released)

Notes: Ballage (leg) suffered a non-contact injury in Week 13 and was carted off. Things certainly don't look good for the Dolphins' three-down back.

Ballage's absence would seemingly result in a two-back committee featuring Laird and Gaskin.

Laird has a season-long 12-109-0 receiving line that has largely consisted of check downs and screens with the Dolphins were trailing by multiple scores. His average of 2.3 yards per carry is dangerously close to Ballage (1.8).

Gaskin hasn't been much better and appears to be behind Laird in the pecking order of deciding who gets the position's fantasy-friendly targets.

Ultimately, both RBs are running behind the league's single-worst offensive line in yards before contact per rush. The Dolphins deserve credit for winning three of five games, but that's been more due to Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeVante Parker. The offense has finished with fewer than 100 rushing yards in all but one game this season, rendering each of Laird and Gaskin as nothing more than low-floor RB4 options if Ballage is ultimately sidelined.

Minnesota Vikings

Workload splits: Weeks 1-13

Notes: Cook (shoulder) said he "definitely" plans on playing in Week 14 after leaving the Vikings' Monday night loss to the Seahawks early.

The only other potential concern for Cook is whether or not his robust receiving role will shrink if Adam Thielen (hamstring) is ready to roll against the Seahawks in Week 13:

Cook per game with Thielen (6 games): 4.3 targets, 3.8 receptions, 35.5 receiving yards

Without (6 games): 5.3 targets, 4.2 receptions, 46.2 receiving yards

Mattison is still a high-end handcuff as the potential lead RB in the league's third-most run-heavy offense, but I'd easily rather devote a bench spot to Tony Pollard, who is a safer bet to inherit a true three-down role if disaster strikes. Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone are real threats to Mattison's theoretical workhorse role if Cook misses any game action. Still, Mattison is more than worthy of a bench spot with a potential 15-20 touch role if Cook is forced to miss game action.

New Orleans Saints

Workload splits: Weeks 10-13 with both Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray active

RB1: Kamara (71% snap rate, 19 opportunities per game)

RB2: Murray (33%, 7.8)

Notes: Kamara nearly has more targets (37) than rush attempts (39) since returning in Week 10.

The Saints' electric No. 1 RB has been nothing short of remarkable as a receiver this season with Drew Brees under center:

Week 1: 7 receptions-72 yards-0 TD (8 targets)

Week 10: 8-50-0 (10)

Week 11: 10-47-0 (10)

Week 12: 9-48-0 (9)

Week 13: 4-23-0 (9)

Kamara is due for positive touchdown regression with just two scores on 189 touches through 12 weeks. Continue to treat him as an every-week RB1 that is as matchup proof as any player in the league.

Murray posted a pedestrian 26% snap rate in Week 13 with four carries and zero targets. He's now finished with fewer than double-digit touches in three of four games since Kamara returned. Murray is a low-floor RB4 at best in Week 14 against the 49ers' beastly front seven.

New England Patriots

Workload splits: Weeks 8-13 with each of Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden active

RB1: Michel (32% snap rate, 14.2 opportunities per game)

RB2: White (48%, 12.2)

RB3: Burkhead (21%, 5.8)

RB4: Bolden (6%, 0.4)

Notes: The Patriots feed Michel when they manage to build a lead. They target White when things go south. Neither Burkhead nor Bolden have seen anything resembling consistent usage to this point.

The Patriots rank 22nd in yards per play this season. We've all learned better by now than to count out Tom Brady and company, but at the very least recognize that there's a lower floor than we're used to seeing with any fantasy option in this offense.

Running the ball down the throats of the Chiefs would make sense; they're much better in defending the pass (No. 6 in DVOA) than the run (No. 30). Still, the likelihood that Patrick Mahomes and company can put up points could also result in the Patriots being forced into catch-up mode sooner rather than later.

Michel and White should each be treated as boom-or-bust RB3s ahead of the Patriots' favorable end of the season:

Week 14: vs. Chiefs (No. 32 in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs)

Week 15: at Bengals (No. 25)

Week 16: vs. Bills (No. 18)

New York Giants

Workload splits: Week 13 only

Notes: Last week's split is notable compared to the rest of the season because Gallman appears to have lost his job as Barkley's handcuff. Perhaps he'd still work ahead of Allen if Barkley were to miss any game action, but it's no longer a sure thing. Barkley's fantasy owners shouldn't feel obligated to reserve a bench spot for Gallman entering the fantasy playoffs (if you happened to make it).

Barkley has been less than great since returning from injury:

Week 7: PPR RB9

Week 8: RB4

Week 9: RB17

Week 10: RB29

Week 12: RB26

Week 13: RB21

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 draft hasn't displayed the same breakaway speed in recent weeks despite still leaving plenty of defenders grasping air thanks to his ridiculous agility. Still, Barkley continues to get force fed the ball independent of game script, which is more than most RBs in the league can attest. Treat him as a lower-end RB1 in Week 14 against the Eagles' pass-funnel defense.

New York Jets

Workload splits: Week 13 only

Notes: Bell's snap rate dipped in Weeks 11-12, but he continued to flirt with 15-20 touches anyway and resumed his near every-down role in Week 13.

Anyone inside of the Jets' at-times ghostly offense will carry a low floor. Still, Bell's status as a true three-down workhorse continues to keep him in the low-end RB1 conversation. It hasn't always been pretty, but Bell is the PPR RB13 through 13 weeks.

Powell and Montgomery would likely form a committee of sorts that could also include Josh Adams if Bell misses any game action. None are worthy of roster spots entering the fantasy playoffs.

Oakland Raiders

Workload splits: Weeks 7-13 since team's Week 6 bye

Notes: 42 RBs have more targets than Jacobs this season.

Alas, Jacobs is still seeing 15-20 touches per game and is the PPR RB12 on the season. Continue to fire him up as a low-end RB1 ahead of a cozy final stretch of the season.

Week 14: vs. Titans (No. 20 in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs)

Week 15: vs. Jaguars (No. 26)

Week 16: at Chargers (No. 24)

Philadelphia Eagles

Workload splits: Weeks 11-13 with Jordan Howard (shoulder) out

Notes: Coach Doug Pederson has featured Sanders to the tune of an 85% snap rate or higher in each of the past three games. Previously, no RB had managed to surpass even 80% in a single game under Pederson since he took over in 2016.

It's unclear just how involved Howard would be in the offense if healthy enough to return. The Eagles' early-down grinder hasn't been cleared for contact as of the time of this writing, so expecting him to walk back into double-digit touches might be a bit of a reach.

Treat Sanders as a mid-tier RB2 if Howard remains sidelined and an upside RB3 if not.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Workload splits: Weeks 12-13 with James Conner (shoulder) out

Notes: The Steelers have featured Snell as their early-down grinder with Conner sidelined. Unfortunately, Samuels has remained plenty involved as the pass-down back, leaving Snell without a true three-down role.

The Steelers haven't surpassed 20 points since Week 9. A committee back in a low-scoring offense is no bueno for fantasy football formats of all sizes.

As discussed in this week's Monday edition of the Rotoworld Football Podcast: Mike Tomlin needs to be on any short list of coach of the year candidates. Still, this is hardly a high-octane offense that you need to have fantasy exposure to. Treat Snell as more of a volume-induced RB3 in Week 14 against the Cardinals.

Seattle Seahawks

Workload splits: Weeks 12-13 after the Seahawks' Week 11 bye

Notes: The Seahawks are now utilizing a two-back committee after growing tired of Carson's inability to hold onto the ball.

Penny has thrived with his newfound workload, finishing Week 12 and 13 as the PPR RB8 and RB3, respectively.

Carson is still getting fed plenty and remains an integral part of this run-first offense.

Both backs can be treated as low-end RB2s moving forward with this type of usage regardless of the matchup.

San Francisco 49ers

Workload splits: Weeks 11-13 with Matt Breida (ankle) sidelined

Notes: Breida is tentatively expected to return in Week 14. He's far too #good to keep on the sideline if healthy.

Of course, Mostert also deserves additional touches after his massive Week 13 performance, while Coleman is unlikely to be relegated to the bench considering he's worked as one of the offense's top-two backs for the entire season when healthy.

This has the looks of a three-RB committee moving forward. Wilson could even steal a few snaps away himself.

There are worse fantasy options than RBs with the potential for double-digit touches inside of the league's second-ranked scoring offense. Still, this is a murky situation that won't be any clearer until after we see this group in action in Week 14. Treat each of Coleman, Mostert and Breida as boom-or-bust RB3s for the 49ers' Week 14 matchup against the Saints.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Workload splits: Weeks 10-13 after coach Bruce Arians named Ronald Jones the starter (lol)

Notes: Jones was benched in Week 14. Per coach Bruce Arians: "Rojo missed a blitz pickup and that's it. You don't get to play no more."

Does this seem like a double standard considering Jameis Winston has thrown a league-high 20 interceptions this season? Yes.

Does it make sense that Jones is on such a short leash when Barber has averaged a position-worst 3.4 yards per touch this season? No.

Sigh.

Don't even consider starting anyone in this backfield. Not even if there's a fire.

Tennessee Titans

Workload splits: Weeks 1-13

RB1: Derrick Henry (63% snap rate, 21.2 opportunities per game)

RB2: Dion Lewis (36%, 4.5)

Notes: Henry has been nothing short of spectacular in his last 16 games of action:

319 carries

1,725 yards

5.4 YPC

18 rush TDs

20 receptions

221 yards

2 receiving TDs

Continue to fire up Henry as a matchup-proof RB1.

Washington Redskins

Workload splits: Week 13 with each of Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson active

Notes: It'd be a lot easier to get behind either Guice or Peterson if they weren't splitting snaps and touches nearly right down the middle. Thompson's return and heavy involvement on passing downs lowers the floor and ceiling alike of everyone involved.

Week 13 marked the first time since Week 2 that the Redskins scored even 20 points. I wouldn't go chasing this production in a road matchup against the Packers that pits the Redskins as 13-point underdogs.