Week 14 Sunday Night Freestyle: Aaron Rodgers, Bears co-owner, leads a Sunday of OTs and blowouts

In the immortal words of Dennis Green, "they are who we thought they were!" You could apply that to just about every team in Week 14? The Green Bay Packers? They whalloped the Chicago Bears. That's what they do. The Kansas City Chiefs? Smoked the Las Vegas Raiders. That's who we thought they were. Even the Buffalo Bills in a dramatic overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing valiantly on the back of a monstrous Josh Allen performance but ultimately falling short — that's who they are.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab recap this chalky week of NFL action where, for the most part, the teams we expected to win took their Ws in emphatic fashion. From Aaron Rodgers' MVP-like ownage of the Bears to the Denver Broncos emotional tribute to the late Demaryius Thomas, Charles & Frank hit every game in the Week 14 slate.

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts