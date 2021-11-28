Week 14 SEC Power Rankings: Alabama, Texas A&M fall

Rivalry week will always be the best week in college football.

We were able to witness some incredible upsets and dramatic finishes not just in the SEC, but across the landscape. But the biggest game being the 24-22 4OT Alabama win in the Iron Bowl.

As a fan, it was a painful loss to witness, but the fight Auburn showed almost masks the final outcome of the game. Incredibly impressive stuff from Auburn.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M choked and LSU is now bowl eligible. Florida beat Florida State to do the same.

Here are the SEC Power Rankings heading into conference championships.

14. Vanderbilt

Shoutout to Vanderbilt for becoming the only non-bowl eligible team in the SEC this season.

13. Missouri

Missouri lost to Arkansas.

12. South Carolina

South Carolina was shut out by Clemson 30-0.

11. Florida

Florida edged Florida State to become bowl eligible.

10. LSU

LSU beat Texas A&M to become bowl eligible.

9. Auburn

Auburn almsot pulled off the colossal upset over Alabama, but was too gassed in the end.

8. Texas A&M

Texas A&M lost to LSU.

7. Mississippi State

Mississippi State lost to Ole Miss 31-21.

6. Tennessee

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 45-21.

5. Arkansas

Arkansas ran past Missouri 34-17.

4. Kentucky

Kentucky destroyed Louisville 52-21.

2. Alabama

Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes.

2. Ole Miss

Ole Miss routed Mississippi State.

1. Georgia

Georgia shutout Georgia Tech. They will face Alabama in the conference title game.

