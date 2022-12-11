Week 14 schedule: Which games matter for 49ers?

The 49ers have to handle their own business down the stretch, but we’ve reached the portion of the calendar where scoreboard watching is important since a win or loss by another team could dramatically swing the 49ers’ outlook on the season.

San Francisco won’t have it easy the rest of the way as they start rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy at quarterback. Their final five games begin Sunday with a showdown against the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Every win is paramount for the 49ers at this point, but they could get some help to take some of the pressure off down the stretch.

Here’s a look at the Week 14 games that could have an impact on the 49ers’ playoff push and how much each one matters on a 10-point scale (10 being the most crucial). We’ve also given a prediction for each contest:

Texans (1-10-1) at Cowboys (9-3)

The 49ers could find themselves in a wild card spot by season’s end, which would put them in a race with the Cowboys for seeding. Ideally they’ll win the division and won’t have to worry about that, but it’s certainly a possibility, and a Dallas loss would help San Francisco.

How much does it matter?

3/10

Prediction:

Cowboys 1,000,000, Texans 12

Vikings at Lions

There’s still an outside shot the 49ers can climb over the Vikings into the No. 2 seed where they’d guarantee themselves an opportunity to host two playoff games should they get to the postseason and win in the wild card round. It’s going to take some doing, but San Francisco needs to win and get some losses from the Vikings starting this week.

How much does it matter?

6/10

Prediction:

Lions 33, Vikings 31

Eagles (11-1) at Giants (7-4-1)

The Giants fall into the same category as the Cowboys. They’re a team that could easily wind up on the outside looking in and battling for the No. 7 seed down the stretch. The 49ers would benefit from one of the teams hanging out in the wild card race to lose some games, so a Giants loss would be the preferable outcome.

How much does it matter?

4/10

Prediction:

Eagles 23, Giants 17

Panthers at Seahawks

It’s cut and dry. The 49ers need the Seahawks to lose. While San Francisco holds a one-game lead plus the tiebreaker going into the week, it’d be preferable if they could avoid going to Seattle on a short week either tied or holding just a one-game lead. Here’s the kicker though. If the 49ers win and Seattle loses, it sets up a scenario where the 49ers can clinch the division Thursday night.

How much does it matter?

9/10

Prediction:

Seahawks 27, Panthers 21

