Week 14 Rooting Guide: Best outcomes for Eagles fans with playoff picture clearly developing

The Eagles are off this Sunday and with the Colts and Dolphins on bye’s as well, there won’t be any snap counts to watch, or draft positioning to track.

There’s still a playoff picture developing and despite their 6-7 record, Philadelphia is clearly in the thick of the postseason hunt.

Because the Eagles have been so inconsistent at times this season, they’ll need help along with wins in their final four contest.

Here’s your Week 14 rooting guide for Philadelphia fans.

Eagles current status

Philadelphia sits at No. 9 in the current playoff picture and thanks to wins over the Falcons, Panthers, and Saints, the Eagles can’t drop any lower this week.

Losses by Washington and San Francisco would put Philadelphia in a tie for the 6th and 7th playoff spot.

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets 1:00 PM

The Eagles already have wins over both teams and Sunday’s matchup is an obvious rooting situation for the AFC East Jets team looking for continued development from rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM

Philadelphia holds wins over both teams, but because the Falcons have a Week 15 matchup against the 49ers, Eagles fans should root for Atlanta this week and next week as well.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team 1:00 PM

This is a tough one and can Philadelphia Eagles fans actually root for the Dallas Cowboys in any fashion?

If you can’t stomach rooting for Dallas, then lean the Cowboys way in this matchup because Philadelphia still has two matchups with Washington on deck and likely won’t be able to make up enough ground to secure the NFC East.

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM

The Bengals are the obvious rooting choice, with a 49ers loss putting them at 6-7 on the season along with the Eagles.

San Francisco’s head-to-head win over Philadelphia also means the Eagles need the 49ers to lose another game as well down the stretch.

