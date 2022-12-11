Week 14 Rooting Guide: Best outcomes for Eagles with playoff picture clearly developing

The Eagles (11-1) are headed to MetLife Stadium for an NFC East matchup against their hated rivals, the New York Giants (7-4-1).

A division matchup with playoff implications, this won’t be the only big game on the docket to watch and there’s plenty of action going around to whet your appetite.

If you have a rooting interest in games with playoff implications, the Vikings and Lions are a must-watch, while fans should also peruse the television for games that feature matchups with teams that’ll have high NFL draft slots.

With kickoff less than five hours away, here is your Week 14 rooting guide.

1. FOX: Texans (1-10-1) @ Cowboys (9-3)

In what would be described as the upset of the century, the in-state matchup impacts Philadelphia from a postseason and NFL draft standpoint. Houston currently owns the No. 1 overall pick, and the 4-9 Saints sit two losses out of the top spot.

Dallas will look to avoid the upset while glancing ahead to a matchup against Philadelphia in two weeks.

If the postseason started today, the Cowboys would travel to the Buccaneers for Wild Card Weekend.

Root for the Texans

2. FOX: Vikings (10-2) @ Lions (5-7)

The Lions are two games out of the final playoff spot and playing hard under second-year head coach Dan Campbell.

Minnesota is the underdog on the road and will look to stay within a game of Philadelphia. A road loss for the Vikings would put the Eagles that much closer to home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Root for the Lions

3.FOX: Buccaneers (6-6) @ 49ers (8-4)

San Francisco will look to make a deep postseason run with rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback. Tampa Bay is currently the fourth seed and first in the AFC South.

If the season ended today, the 49ers would host the Giants, while the Buccaneers would host the Cowboys.

The lowest-seeded team remaining would travel to Philadelphia.

4. FOX: Panthers (4-8) @ Seahawks (7-5)

The Seahawks are second in the NFC West and are the seventh seed currently. Carolina is 4-8 and currently holds the No. 6 spot overall in the draft.

Seattle would travel to Minnesota if the season ended today.

