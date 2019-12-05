Week 14 Rankings

Week 14 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Lamar Jackson had a down passing day in Week 13 but saved it with his legs. That has become a given for this special talent, who is averaging nearly four more weekly points than any other quarterback. … Deshaun Watson posted three scores while completing 72 percent of his passes against the best defense in football. The Broncos will be little more than a speed bump for a home matchup. … Patrick Mahomes is coming off easily the worst two-game stretch of his career. @NE would seem to be an unlikely place to get back on track, though similarly-talented Watson and Jackson have both had big days vs. the Pats in the past month. Slump, matchup, whatever … there is never a legitimate reason to fade Mahomes. A 48.5 over/under doesn’t hurt. … It took a soft opponent to get Aaron Rodgers back on track, but he has another one in the Redskins. The concern is the Packers being 13-point home favorites for a 42-totaled game. Hopefully he gets at least two touchdowns in the first half.

Ignoring Tyler Lockett as the Seahawks fully #EstablishIt, Russell Wilson is averaging 224 yards with four total scores over his past three starts. Now he gets a Rams Defense fresh off eliminating Kyler Murray. Wilson’s sky-high upside keeps him in the top five, but expectations need to be tempered. … Jameis Winston’s first scoreless start came in a blowout win. Go figure. That’s a feat he couldn’t repeat if he tried. Considering the state of the Bucs' nonexistent running game, Winston will be throwing all day in a 47.5-point totaled affair that finds Tampa as three-point home favorites. … Kirk Cousins has arguably played the best football of his career over the past month. For Week 14 he’s matched up with a Lions “defense” that just let Mitchell Trubisky erupt. As is the case with Rodgers, Cousins’ only real concern is the Vikings salting the game away early and riding their rushing attack. … @CHI doesn’t stand out as a smash spot for Dak Prescott, but a Bears D that just gave up a number of big plays to someone named David Blough will now be missing Prince Amukamara (hamstring). With the Cowboys desperate for a victory, Prescott should get his.

I’ve been addicted to fading Tom Brady, but facing Andy Reid at home in a game with a 48.5 over/under, I just can’t do it. The Chiefs are more vulnerable to the run than pass, but the Pats’ road to victory doesn’t go through Sony Michel. … Josh Allen has been shockingly steady this season, including as a runner, where he has five scores in his past five games. The Ravens’ white-hot defense is a daunting test, but Allen’s ground work keeps him stable as a low-end QB1. … Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have all been held to one passing touchdown by the 49ers over the past month. It’s hard to fade Drew Brees at home, but he is unlikely to have a three-score day. … Kyler Murray is coming off the worst start of his career to the exact wrong matchup. If you’re looking for something to cling to, the No. 1 overall pick has rarely failed to reach his floor. Even Week 13, bad as it was, was QB20 thanks to Murray’s rushing touchdown. … Ryan Tannehill is completing 72.7 percent of his passes while averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. Tannehill has had hot streaks before but never this sustained or explosive. Laying down their sword on the season, the Raiders grant big plays in abundance.

Matt Ryan has not been the same since his high-ankle sprain, totaling five scores in four games. That includes a one-touchdown day against the Panthers, though Ryan did pile up 311 yards while averaging 10.0 yards per attempt. Julio Jones (shoulder) is expected back. … Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor’s return took Carson Wentz off life support. A Giants Defense permitting the ninth most QB fantasy points and 8.5 yards per attempt will further Wentz in his goal of starting a new life. … At least for one week, everything was alright for Jared Goff. For Week 14 he heads home for a date with a Seahawks Defense he stung for 395 yards on a short week in October. Only three teams are surrendering more weekly passing yards than Seattle. … Despite the Bengals’ surprisingly strong Week 13 showing against Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield still seems likely to bounce back from last week’s horror show vs. the Steelers. … Jacoby Brissett has all of two passing touchdowns over his past five games. A lack of healthy weapons is the reason why, but it’s hard to see how Brissett doesn’t post QB2 numbers vs. the Bucs’ bottom-barrel defense.

The 49ers have been taking the game out of Jimmy Garoppolo’s hands whenever possible. That should include a road tilt with a Saints Defense that really gets after the passer. … Even in good matchups, Ryan Fitzpatrick has off-the-rails potential, but the Jets should do what they can to keep him hot. … Should Eli Manning be your first streaming choice? No. Is he getting Evan Engram back vs. an Eagles Defense that just served up 37 points to the Dolphins? Yes. … Facing a Falcons D permitting the third most QB fantasy points, Kyle Allen has a good chance at finishing better than QB22, but he lacks the overall upside of the players immediately ahead of him. … Tyrod Taylor’s brief Week 13 warmup suggests Philip Rivers is now at risk of in-game benchings. … Sam Darnold simply is not worth the risk behind his swinging gate offensive line. I seem to get him wrong every week, but I am more comfortable not betting on Darnold than vice versa. … Gardner Minshew was struggling for QB2 relevancy before Nick Foles’ return and is not worth forcing into lineups vs. the Chargers’ tough pass defense.

Week 14 Running Backs

RB Notes: A mere mortal on the ground over his past two starts, Christian McCaffrey has helped save face with a whopping 16 receptions. He is rematching with a Falcons Defense he stung for a season-best 11/121 through the air three weeks ago. … Straight up running over people, Derrick Henry is averaging 165 rushing yards per game and 7.29 yards per carry over his past three contests. The collapsing Raiders don’t have a prayer of stopping him. … Held under 100 yards rushing in four straight starts, Ezekiel Elliott is smarting heading into an unideal road matchup with the Bears. He did average 5.9 yards per carry on Thanksgiving while catching a season-high seven passes on 10 targets. A corrective seems more likely than not. … Leonard Fournette has caught nine passes in back-to-back appearances and at least seven in 4-of-5. The Jags’ passing game is in chaos. The Chargers are more permissive on the ground than through the air. … Facing a Jags D coughing up 5.1 yards per carry and 137 rushing yards per game, an in-the-zone Melvin Gordon should arguably be ranked ahead of Fournette, but I’ll let the Jags being the home team serve as the tiebreaker. That’s despite the fact that the Bolts are — questionably — favored by three points.

Dalvin Cook (chest) has been adamant that he will suit up vs. the Lions’ pathetic defense. He is practicing. It is still fair to expect less than a full workload. Even 80 percent of his normal touches would make Cook a no-brainer RB1 against a team hemorrhaging the third most RB fantasy points. … Kareem Hunt stole his most Nick Chubb mojo yet in Week 13, but Chubb managed to reach 16 carries. He’s been held under 20 only four times all year, reaching 16 every time out. The Bengals allow, by far, the most weekly rushing yards. … The 49ers continue to display greater vulnerability on the ground than through the air. Alvin Kamara’s post high-ankle sprain play has left something to be desired, but he’s a clear-cut top-eight option any time he’s running at home as a favorite. … Saquon Barkley had his most effective overall post-injury performance in Week 13. The Eagles’ lockdown run defense will make getting into a rhythm difficult, especially with the Giants trotting out Eli Manning. … The past two games have gotten away from the Raiders, but Josh Jacobs maintains home benefit of the doubt for a contest where the Raiders are modest 2.5-point ‘dogs to the Titans. A 47.5 over/under is appetizing.

Not even the return of ActualQuarterback™ Andy Dalton could dampen the Bengals’ recent Joe Mixon commitment. Just Nick Chubb has more rush attempts (84) than Mixon (82) since the Bengals’ Week 9 bye. Christian McCaffrey is the only other player with more than 70 in that timespan. The Browns are soft on the ground. … Aaron Jones’ upside remains through the roof, but his downside is scary. He’s out-touched Jamaal Williams just 60-53 over the past four weeks. Jones keeps his low-end RB1 ranking because of a mouthwatering matchup with the Redskins. The Packers are 13-point home favorites. … Chris Carson is a tough nut to crack for the first week of the fantasy playoffs. He touched the ball 24 times vs. the Vikings, but Rashaad Penny’s bigger role did materialize, with the sophomore handling the rock 19 times, giving him 33 touches in two weeks. After controlling the ball at home vs. Minnesota, the Seahawks are headed to L.A. to take on the Rams. This is a situation where you need to trust your gut more than my rankings. My take is that the Seahawks’ run-game commitment is as staunch as ever, Carson stopped the bleeding enough in Week 14 to maintain RB2 appeal, and Penny's increasing snap share cannot be ignored. … Although his floor remains inconsistent, Todd Gurley has re-established some semblance of ceiling over the past three weeks.

Coming off his best game as a pro, Miles Sanders will go from high-end RB2 to the RB2/FLEX borderline if Jordan Howard (shoulder) finally gets cleared. … No one symbolizes the lost cause of the Jets’ season better than Le'Veon Bell. His spiked week potential is null and void behind the Jets’ catastrophically-bad offensive line. … Devin Singletary’s floor has become bankable, though ceiling has remained elusive. The Ravens are an unlikely blow-up spot. … No one is surrendering more RB fantasy points than Carolina. Matchups have not made one bit of difference for a decrepit Devonta Freeman, but this is one where you have to bet on him as an RB2. … Sidelined the past two weeks, Marlon Mack (hand) returns vs. the Bucs’ pass-funnel defense. Only the Jets allow fewer weekly rushing yards. That, coupled with Mack’s lack of involvement in the passing game make him a low-upside RB2, though there should be drives to finish in Tampa Bay. … Benny Snell will remain a workload-based, low-end RB2 if James Conner (shoulder) isn’t ready to return. Conner is 50-50. With his health a concern, Conner would slot in the RB20-28 range. … Austin Ekeler’s RB2 value comes and goes. It will be there vs. a Jags defense allowing the sixth most RB fantasy points.

Kenyan Drake decisively won the Cardinals’ Week 13 usage battle. There is no reason to believe that will change for Sunday’s showdown with the Steelers’ run-tough defense. … It’s safe to chase points with Derrius Guice this week, as the Packers are one of the only defenses as inept against the run as Guice’s Week 13 victim Carolina. Guice’s big-play upside gives him a decisive edge over Adrian Peterson. … Kyle Shanahan seems to have seen enough of Tevin Coleman, who has averaged 2.48 yards on 49 carries in five games since his four-score Week 8. The problem for fantasy owners is that it is unclear who might take the lead over him for Week 14. Raheem Mostert ran circles around Coleman as he out-touched him 21-6 in Baltimore, but Matt Breida appears likely to return from his ankle ailment. Long the 49ers’ most effective overall back, my money is on Breida if he plays, but I reserve the right to change my mind. … If Damien Williams (ribs) can’t give it a go, I am going to give Darwin Thompson the rankings edge over old man river LeSean McCoy. … Ronald Jones is still supposedly the starter. Does it really matter? … At least as of Thursday afternoon, I am not comfortable Alexander Mattison will see enough work to return FLEX value. ... Taekcast guest Patrick Laird figures to “lead” the Dolphins’ league-worst backfield.

Week 14 Receivers

WR Notes: With three touchdowns in two games, Davante Adams is finally regressing to the scoring mean. With only one 100-yard performance since Week 1, he is overdue in the yardage department. The Redskins will do all they can to help out. … In something of a slump with “just” 254 yards over his past four games, Mike Evans has an unimposing individual matchup in Pierre Desir. More inconsistent of late, as well, Chris Godwin’s foe is a little tougher in Colts slot CB Kenny Moore. … D.J. Moore is the WR3 by average points over the past five weeks and WR2 by total points. He went 8/95 against the Falcons three weeks ago. Just seven teams are handing out more WR fantasy points than the Birds. … Julio Jones is returning from his shoulder injury. Jones went 8/91 vs. James Bradberry and the Panthers three weeks ago. Amazingly, all four of Jones’ scores came in Weeks 1-3. That has to change soon. … DeAndre Hopkins has essentially been a supersized Julian Edelman, not that there is anything wrong with that. Chris Harris still comes to play but has been burned for a number of big plays in the second half of the season.

Tyreek Hill had one dud and one monster vs. the 2018 Patriots. With Jason McCourty (groin) sidelined, the Pats’ elite defense is a man down. … Julian Edelman has cleared 10 targets in seven consecutive games. Considering Tom Bray’s in-game theatrics last Sunday night, he’s not about to start spreading the ball around more. … So … DeVante Parker. Everyone’s favorite bust has 385 yards over the past three weeks, which is 66 more than any other receiver. With no running backs to speak of vs. the Jets’ excellent run defense, the Dolphins will be throwing all afternoon against a secondary gifting the ninth most WR fantasy points. The time to chase Parker is now. … Chris Godwin-esque as a 2019 fantasy commodity, Stefon Diggs’ spiked weeks have been difficult to predict, but you know they are coming. Adam Thielen (hamstring) remains nowhere to be found. … Allen Robinson has provided 86 yards in 3-of-4 games. He won’t let a bad Mitchell Trubisky keep him down, though Week 14 opponent Dallas has surrendered all of 14 passing scores. The Cowboys’ pass rush could eliminate Trubisky. … Keenan Allen has jacked his floor back above the rising waters. He still has not seemed inclined to paint the ceiling.

Waiting for Odell Beckham has become The Odyssey 2.0. Nevertheless, it is correct process to have high WR2 hopes vs. the Bengals’ scarily-undermanned defense. … Injury issues have had Amari Cooper looking a bit more Raiders of late, but this is probably too much of a fade for the WR7 by average PPR points. … On the season, D.J. Chark remains a WR1 in both PPR and standard, but he’s been held below 50 yards three of the past four weeks. The Chargers do not represent a get-right spot for Week 14. … Fresh off scoring two touchdowns on Casey Hayward, Courtland Sutton has an easier Week 14 date in the Texans. Continually producing as a WR1/2 on WR2/3 volume, a typically-feasting Sutton will have some famine weeks with uneven rookie Drew Lock at the controls. … With Julio Jones back, Calvin Ridley’s targets should revert to the 8-10 range. That remains enough for an easy WR2 day. … Tyler Lockett has four catches on nine targets over the past three weeks. He had the flu for a Week 13 excuse, but he has lost the WR1 benefit of the doubt. D.K. Metcalf is 15-of-23 in the same span. With Jalen Ramsey venturing into the slot as a Ram, Lockett has the tougher Week 14 matchup than Metcalf.

It could be random fluctuation, but Robert Woods has been far and away Jared Goff’s preferred target over Cooper Kupp the past three weeks, clearing 95 yards each time out with Kupp totaling 153. Woods has a 38-19 target advantage. Brandin Cooks, meanwhile, has become completely irrelevant, totaling 162 yards in six games since September. ... With 10-plus targets in 5-of-6 games, Jarvis Landry is scorching hot headed into a dream spot with the Bengals. Where Jamison Crowder humiliatingly failed last week, Landry should succeed. … Kenny Golladay has now made it happen with “David Blough” in addition to Jeff Driskel. He’s quarterback proof. That only goes for his ceiling, of course. Golladay’s zero-point floor renders him a boom/bust WR2. The same is true for Marvin Jones in the WR3 range. Jones staying relevant post-Matthew Stafford is one of the fantasy season’s biggest upsets. … Just like that, John Brown has been held below 50 yards in back-to-back contests after clearing the half-century mark 10 straight times. Baltimore is not a jumper cables opponent. … Tyler Boyd has averaged 11 targets over his past three Andy Dalton starts. T.J. Carrie is not a stay-away date in the slot. … Will Fuller was inches away from another long touchdown in Week 13. The floor is frustrating, but the ceiling is week winning.

Alshon Jeffery had his biggest game in a year in Miami. The Giants will certainly provide the opportunity for a hot streak. … Christian Kirk has been one of 2019’s most disappointing players and will be hard pressed to bust his latest slump vs. a Steelers Defense permitting the seventh fewest passing yards. … James Washington is a risky WR3 because we know his volume is not about to spike with Devlin Hodges at the controls, but the Cardinals Defense has been making WR3 miracles happen. ... Darius Slayton has 31 targets over his past three games, though it’s not earning him any respect in fantasy. The Eagles will try to do something about that, but Eli Manning’s re-insertion under center is a major wild card. … With the 49ers doing their best to hide Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel has quickly fallen from WR2 grace. He’s been out-targeted by 7-6 by Emmanuel Sanders over the past two weeks. The Niners will do all they can to keep Jimmy G’s attempts down in New Orleans. … It’s been too late to be of much good, but Robby Anderson has an excellent shot at extending his hot streak to three games vs. Miami. … It’s quite possible I have Zach Pascal too low yet again. WR3 desperados have nothing to lose against the Bucs. … Anthony Miller has kicked down the WR4 door.

Week 14 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Excluding the Chiefs’ bye week of Week 12, Travis Kelce has 39 more yards than any other tight end over the past three weeks the Chiefs have played. The toughest of tests, the Patriots limited Kelce to 8/84/1 across the teams’ two 2018 meetings. … Coming off by far his worst game of the season in rain-drenched Baltimore, George Kittle heads to domed New Orleans for a game with a surprisingly-low 44 over/under. The Saints’ linebacker group is so banged up they just re-signed Manti Te'o. … Fighting through a hamstring issue, Zach Ertz also has to contend with the healthy returns of Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor. He’s still a cinch top-four option as the Eagles’ No. 1 pass catcher. … Hunter Henry has a modest 109 yards over his past three games, though he's been held below six targets just once since Week 1. His upside remains immense. … Mark Andrews continues to provide big point totals on low target counts. He has four scores in his past four games. … Evan Engram has done better work with Eli Manning than Daniel Jones.

Austin Hooper returns vs. a Panthers Defense allowing the eighth fewest TE fantasy points. … Darren Waller is coming off his best game in six weeks. Week 14 opponent Tennessee is surrendering the seventh most TE fantasy points, giving Waller the best matchup of the top-eight TEs. … With Eric Ebron on injured reserve and T.Y. Hilton (calf) nowhere in sight, Jack Doyle should be locked into 8-10 weekly targets. He received 11 in Week 13. Only the Cardinals are coughing up more TE fantasy points than Tampa Bay. … Jared Cook has reached 74 yards in 3-of-4 games. Although tight end tough on the year, the 49ers have permitted big games to Mark Andrews and Jacob Hollister in the past four weeks. Cook’s usage has stabilized to the point that he’s a safe mid-range TE1. … Seeing similar target counts the past 5-6 weeks, I will give Mike Gesicki the rankings edge over Dallas Goedert because he has demonstrated a higher ceiling, reaching 79 yards twice. Goedert’s season high is 69. He posted 66 last week, but Jeffery and Agholor’s aforementioned return makes a repeat unlikely.

Greg Olsen (concussion) seems unlikely to suit up. If he does, the Falcons are returning to their natural, burnable, state on defense. … Jacob Hollister is a tough one to figure. Was his Week 13 re-emergence because Tyler Lockett was battling the flu? Either way, he’s reached six targets in 3-of-4 games, which is enough for TE1 value in this wretched year for the position. … What’s bad for Adam Thielen (hamstring) has been good for Kyle Rudolph, who is up to five scores in his past four games, and six in his past six. Even if Thielen returns for Week 14, the Lions’ defense is as soft as it gets, keeping Rudolph in the TE1 mix. … They aren’t the matchup Arizona is — no one is up the seam — but the Seahawks are another approachable seam foe for Tyler Higbee. Gerald Everett’s (knee) status is unclear. … If any team were going to will Vance McDonald to 50 yards or a touchdown, it would be the Cardinals.

Week 14 Kickers

Week 14 Defense/Special Teams