Week 14 preview and prediction: New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are in a New York State of mind lately. A week after their humiliating upset home loss to the Giants, the Seahawks will play the other team from the Big Apple – the winless Jets.

Sitting at 0-12, the Jets are still very much in the running to be only the third team in NFL history to finish a season 0-16. Easily the worst team in the league, the Jets have quite the knack for finding new and painful ways to lose games.

The 2020 Jets are a dumpster fire, and there is a reason why Seahawks safety Jamal Adams routinely talks about how happy he is to be with Seattle after the Seahawks acquired him from New York.

On paper, this is a game the Seahawks should win going away. New York already has a poor defense and offense, but will likely be without key contributors on both sides due to injuries.

However, the Seahawks have a nasty habit of making things more difficult than they need to be and let clearly inferior opponents hang around. Case in point – the loss to the aforementioned Giants.

It feels weird to say Sunday is a must-win game when it comes to a team as bad as the Jets, but it definitely is for Seattle. The Seahawks squandered their lofty 5-0 start by losing four out of their last seven games. The first-round bye is out of the question but the division title is within reach.

The Seahawks need to stock up a win versus the Jets because their last three opponents are the Washington Football Team, the Rams and the 49ers. Seattle cannot afford to overlook another opponent.

Prediction: Seahawks over Jets 35-24

Ever since the loss to the Bills, Seattle’s offense has been mediocre at best and abysmal at worst. The once-dynamic offense which set the league ablaze early in the year has faded away.

But on Sunday, the football gods are gifting the Seahawks a golden opportunity to get it right against the Jets. Seattle has far too much talent to not abuse the undermanned Jets.

Simply put . . . if the Seahawks can’t figure out a way to get back on track offensively, then the offense is irreparably broken.

As for the other side of the ball, the improved Seahawks defense should make life miserable for quarterback Sam Darnold, but considering Seattle is seems incapable of closing out games I’m expecting some garbage points late to make the score look more respectable.

