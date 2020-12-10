Week 14 Preview: Jalen Hurts' first start in Philly & Jim Harbaugh's NFL chances and more

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

To the dismay (or joy) of Philadelphia Eagles fans, rookie QB Jalen Hurts is making his first NFL start this weekend as the New Orleans Saints travel to town. Terez Paylor is joined by Yahoo Sports senior college football writer Pete Thamel as well as Yahoo Sports' lead draft analyst Eric Edholm to talk about Hurts' interesting college career and what to expect out of his first professional start. (4:30)

Later, Pete gives the latest on the sad tale of Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. The former San Francisco 49ers head coach made three conference championships and a Super Bowl, but his stock seemingly couldn't be any lower. The guys discuss his prospects and the likelihood of a possible return to the NFL. (14:30)

Afterwards, Terez, Pete get acquainted with the 2021 NFL draft and Eric's latest mock draft. Aside from Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, what names should NFL fans start paying attention to? Will the Cincinnati Bengals draft some protection for Joe Burrow? What will the Dallas Cowboys do with their likely top-five pick? Could four quarterbacks go in the first ten picks next April? (24:00)

Finally, Terez closes out the show taking some listener questions about how Bill Belichick could screw the New York Jets out of the first overall pick, what the Indianapolis Colts will do at QB after the Philip Rivers era and how he would go about fixing the Detroit Lions franchise. (50:15)

