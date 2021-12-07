Week 14 Pickups: QB controversy in Philly?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski got together to look for some waiver wire steals as we near the fantasy football playoffs, but mostly they ended up talking about the leaders in the MVP race and arguing over who the better Philadelphia Eagles QB is.

