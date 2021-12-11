Week 14 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago is looking to avoid being embarrassed and swept by Green Bay for the third straight season.

The Bears are coming off a brutal loss to the Cardinals, which featured a four-interception day from Andy Dalton and plenty of struggles from the the defense. The Bears are getting the Packers coming off a week of rest, as if Green Bay needs another advantage in this matchup.

There’s absolutely no confidence in Chicago to pull off an upset as 98% of experts are picking the Packers to beat the Bears on Sunday, according to NFL Pick Watch. Which isn’t really a surprise given the Packers have had the Bears’ number for the last couple of decades.

Chicago is currently 11.5-point home underdogs against Green Bay, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which makes sense given the Packers are the No. 2 team in the NFC and the Bears are one of the worst. Any hope of an upset is going to require flawless football from all phases as Green Bay has made beating Chicago look easy.

Can the Bears avoid being swept by the Packers for the third straight season? Or will Green Bay cruise to another easy win over Chicago?

We’ll see Sunday when the Bears and Packers kick things off at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.

