Week 13 couldn’t have turned out any better for the Bills. Not only did they win, but their biggest rivals in the AFC playoff race, the Chiefs and Dolphins, both lost.

Now the Bills have the top spot in the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 14. Here’s how the race looks:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Bills (9-3) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

2. Chiefs (9-3) Losses to Bengals and Bills could hurt in the tiebreakers.

3. Ravens (8-4) Win the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bengals in the AFC North.

4. Titans (7-5) Easily the best team in the AFC South.

5. Bengals (8-4) Wins the head-to-head tiebreaker with Dolphins.

6. Dolphins (8-4) Next Saturday’s game with the Bills is a must-win for the AFC East.

7. Jets (7-5) Can Mike White lead them to the playoffs?

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Patriots (6-6) Wins the tiebreaker with the Chargers based on conference record.

9. Chargers (6-6) Brandon Staley may be coaching for his job.

10. Raiders (5-7) Josh McDaniels may be saving his job with the Raiders’ recent run.

11. Browns (5-7) Not in last place thanks to the tiebreaker edge over the Steelers.

12. Steelers (5-7) They’re frisky, but in last place.

13. Colts (4-8-1) Jeff Saturday isn’t getting them to the playoffs.

14. Jaguars (4-8) They’re improved, but still have a lot of improving to do.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

15. Broncos (3-9) Russell Wilson‘s first season in Denver has been a disaster.

16. Texans (1-10-1) Worst team in the NFL.

Week 14 NFL playoff picture: Bills move into first place in AFC originally appeared on Pro Football Talk