Week 14 NFL playoff picture: Buccaneers take big step toward winning NFC South

Michael David Smith
·2 min read

Someone has to win the NFC South, and after Monday night, it will almost certainly be the Buccaneers.

The 6-6 Bucs haven’t had a good season, but their 17-16 comeback win over the Saints on Monday night gives them a 1.5-game lead over the Falcons in the NFC South, and the Bucs also have the tiebreaker edge over the Falcons. Tom Brady & Co. will almost certainly be back in the playoffs.

Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks after Monday Night Football:

CURRENTLY IN
1. Eagles (11-1) Clear path to home-field advantage.

2. Vikings (10-2) Closing in on clinching the NFC North.

3. 49ers (8-4) Can Brock Purdy lead them to the playoffs?

4. Buccaneers (6-6) Should at least get to eight wins, which may be all it takes to win the terrible NFC South.

5. Cowboys (9-3) Won’t be easy to catch the Eagles.

6. Giants (7-4-1) Sunday’s tie was not a bad result for the Giants.

7. Seahawks (7-5) A game back of the 49ers for the division lead.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Commanders (7-5-1) In good shape in the wild card race.

9. Lions (5-7) Surging late in the season, but possibly too late.

10. Falcons (5-8) Win tiebreaker over Packers based on strength of victory.

11. Packers (5-8) Aaron Rodgers will need to pull a miracle to get them to the playoffs.

12. Cardinals (4-8) Win tiebreaker over Panthers based on head-to-head.

13. Panthers (4-8) They’re only two games out of the NFC South, but it would take some extraordinary upsets for them to catch the Buccaneers.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN
14. Saints (4-9) Blew a golden opportunity to make the NFC South competitive on Monday night.

15. Rams (3-9) The worst defending Super Bowl champion ever.

16. Bears (3-10) Dead last in the conference.

