The AFC West race could be over on Sunday, but the rest of the AFC playoff picture is wide open.

With the Jets facing the Bills and the Dolphins facing the Chargers, there are major AFC East implications in Week 14.

Here’s how the AFC playoff picture is shaping up:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Bills (9-3) Major AFC East implications in Sunday’s game against the Jets.

2. Chiefs (9-3) Clinch the AFC West if they beat the Broncos and the Chargers lose to the Dolphins on Sunday

3. Ravens (8-4) They’re currently unbeaten in the AFC North, but they’re underdogs against the Steelers on Sunday.

4. Titans (7-5) Beating the Jaguars on Sunday would give them an insurmountable lead in the AFC South.

5. Bengals (8-4) It will upend the AFC North race if the Bengals beat the Browns on Sunday and the Steelers beat the Ravens.

6. Dolphins (8-4) Two big games ahead, with the Chargers on Sunday night followed by the Bills next Saturday night.

7. Jets (7-5) Upsetting the Bills on Sunday would be a huge step toward the playoffs.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Patriots (6-6) Can’t afford to lose to the Cardinals on Monday night.

9. Chargers (6-6) Sunday night’s game against the Dolphins is close to a must win, as the Chargers’ playoff hopes are fading.

10. Browns (5-7) A win over the Bengals could put the Browns in AFC North contention.

11. Steelers (5-7) They’re in last place, but they’ll have an impact on the AFC North race.

12. Raiders (5-8) Thursday night’s loss to the Rams was devastating to the Raiders’ slim playoff hopes.

13. Colts (4-8-1) Jeff Saturday’s team is on its bye.

14. Jaguars (4-8) If they want to have any hope of playoff contention, upsetting the Titans on Sunday is a must.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

15. Broncos (3-9) Russell Wilson‘s first season in Denver has been a disaster.

16. Texans (1-10-1) Worst team in the NFL.

Week 14 NFL playoff picture: Jets-Bills, Dolphins-Chargers are big games in the AFC originally appeared on Pro Football Talk