Week 14 NFL playoff picture: Eagles pulling away from the rest of the NFC

The Eagles are the class of the NFC.

That was clear before Sunday’s games, but it’s even more clear now. The Eagles blew out the Giants, the Vikings lost to the Lions, and now Philadelphia has a two-game lead over the rest of the conference with only four games left in the season.

Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks after Sunday’s games:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Eagles (12-1) Hard to envision a scenario where the road to the Super Bowl doesn’t go through Philadelphia.

2. Vikings (10-3) Likely to win the NFC North, but not looking like a Super Bowl team.

3. 49ers (9-4) Brock Purdy may take them far in January.

4. Buccaneers (6-7) They don’t look good, but someone has to win the NFC South.

5. Cowboys (10-3) Unlikely to catch the Eagles in the division, which means they’ll probably have to win three road games to reach the Super Bowl.

6. Commanders (7-5-1) Currently have the tiebreaker over the Giants based on a better record within the NFC East.

7. Giants (7-5-1) Not looking like a playoff team right now.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Seahawks (7-6) Today’s loss to the Panthers hurts.

9. Lions (6-7) Far from out of playoff contention

10. Packers (5-8) Green Bay owns the strength of victory tiebreaker over Carolina.

11. Panthers (5-8) Carolina has the division record tiebreaker over Atlanta.

12. Falcons (5-8) Still only a game out in the NFC South.

13. Cardinals (4-8) Need to beat the Patriots on Monday night to keep their very slim playoff hopes alive.

14. Saints (4-9) Blowing their Monday night game against the Buccaneers cost them a share of the NFC South lead.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

15. Rams (4-9) Baker Mayfield could make the last few games of an awful season interesting.

16. Bears (3-10) Mathematically eliminated.

