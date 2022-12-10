Week 14 NFL betting picks – winners, spread, total

Week 14 of the season began with a shocking come-from-behind win by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night with new quarterback Baker Mayfield over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Between Sunday and Monday, there are only 12 games left on the schedule.

If you are thinking of making any wagers on them, you can check out my betting picks for the week below.

I give my picks for the moneyline, the spread and the total for the remaining games and explain some of the picks as well.

The picks

Texans at Cowboys

After seeing the Cowboys put up more than 50 on the Colts last week, I’m starting to think that they are going to roll against a hapless Texans team.

Ravens at Steelers

With no Lamar Jackson, this is the Steelers’ game to steal.

Jets at Bills

The Jets’ defense is very good. Mike White gives some life to the offense. I don’t think they will win but I like them to cover and keep the game within double digits.

Chiefs at Broncos

The Broncos are kings of painful, boring close losses. They only have one double-digit loss this season.

Panthers at Seahawks

The Panthers have not allowed more than 15 points in their last three games. The Seahawks barely beat the Rams last week. This is a nice underdog moneyline bet.

Buccaneers at 49ers

The 49ers are favored over Tom Brady and the Bucs with Brock Purdy at quarterback? The San Fran defense is amazing but Tampa’s is also very good.

Patriots at Cardinals

The Cardinals looked like a competitive team against the Chargers. If the offense is anything like it was in Week 12, they will win. The Pats have not won a game in which their opponent scored 20 points. They have allowed 29.0 ppg in their 6 losses.

