Week 14: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Now that we’re in the meat of the season, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 14: AFC Targets and Touches

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Christian Kirk (9, 7, 9, 10, 5), Larry Fitzgerald (7, 7, 5, 8, 4), Kenyan Drake (3, 5, 7, 7, 4), Chase Edmonds (2, 0, X, X, X), David Johnson (2, 2, 0, 1, X), Damiere Byrd (1, 3, X, X, X), Charles Clay (1, 2, 1, 1, 2), Pharoh Cooper (1, 6, 4, 5, 2), Andy Isabella (1, 1, 4, 3, 1), Maxx Williams (1, 0, 0, 2, 2), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), KeeSean Johnson (X, X, 2, 4, 3)

Air Yards: Christian Kirk (79, 70, 43, 199, 18), Larry Fitzgerald (50, 39, 16, 54, 10), David Johnson (29, 0, 0, 7, X), Damiere Byrd (8, 19, X, X, X), Maxx Williams (6, 0, 0, 11, 24), Pharoh Cooper (5, 32, 34, 148, 5), Andy Isabella (5, 3, 28, 33, 22), Charles Clay (4, 11, 1, 11, -11), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 7, 0), Chase Edmonds (-3, 0, X, X, X), Kenyan Drake (-15, -12, -16, -11, -13), KeeSean Johnson (X, X, 14, 59, 30)

Receiving Yards: Christian Kirk (85, 23, 41, 138, 8), David Johnson (34, 9, 0, 8, X), Kenyan Drake (30, 20, 13, 6, 52), Larry Fitzgerald (20, 56, 37, 71, 38), Damiere Byrd (10, 0, X, X, X), Charles Clay (5, 29, 0, 5, 6), Pharoh Cooper (5, 26, 35, 29, 15), Andy Isabella (5, 0, 6, 78, 88), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, X, X, X), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 0, 0, 15, 12), KeeSean Johnson (X, X, 14, 0, 22)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (11, 13, 16, 10, 15), Kyler Murray (6, 4, 8, 3, 5), David Johnson (3, 4, 0, 5, X), Chase Edmonds (1, 0, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Christian Kirk (3, 0, 1, 1, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Charles Clay (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chase Edmonds (1, 0, X, X, X), Maxx Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Pharoh Cooper (0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Andy Isabella (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, X), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), KeeSean Johnson (X, X, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Kyler Murray (2, 1, 2, 0, 1), David Johnson (0, 0, 0, 2, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (3-42-0, 6-83-1, 3-31-0, 5-80-0, 6-118-1), Byron Murphy (4-34-1, 7-68-0, 4-40-1, 4-27-1, 3-21-1), Kevin Peterson (1-17-0, 0-0-0, 3-103-0, 4-61-0, 1-11-0)

Observations: Things just keep getting worse for the Cardinals, who have dropped six straight under supposed offensive wunderkind Kliff Kingsbury. It hasn’t been a fun stretch for Kyler Murray, who has slammed into the proverbial rookie wall, averaging a lackluster 5.6 yards per attempt with four interceptions and 11 sacks over his last two games. David Johnson rose from the dead in Week 14, delivering his first touchdown in almost two months. But let’s not get carried away. DJ still saw just five touches—nine fewer than teammate Kenyan Drake—while playing a mere 36.2 percent of Arizona’s offensive snaps in the loss to Pittsburgh. Christian Kirk has appeared in 10 games this season. He’s only scored a touchdown in one of them. It hasn’t been for a lack of red-zone looks either—his 10 targets inside the 20 are second-most on the team behind Larry Fitzgerald (12).

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (8, X, 9, 8, 9), Austin Hooper (6, X, X, X, 5), Devonta Freeman (4, 5, X, X, 4), Russell Gage (4, 9, 10, 4, 5), Justin Hardy (1, 3, 0, 4, 0), Christian Blake (0, 9, 9, 1, 2), Brian Hill (0, 3, 4, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (113, X, 104, 116, 118), Austin Hooper (54, X, X, X, 19), Russell Gage (19, 53, 76, 22, 20), Justin Hardy (10, 26, 0, 17, 0), Christian Blake (0, 71, 77, -4, 15), Brian Hill (0, 4, 11, 1, 2), Devonta Freeman (-7, 6, X, X, 5)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (66, X, 68, 91, 79), Austin Hooper (32, X, X, X, 17), Justin Hardy (19, 28, 0, 14, 0), Russell Gage (17, 52, 76, 32, 23), Devonta Freeman (10, 13, X, X, 10), Christian Blake (0, 57, 16, 3, 15), Brian Hill (0, 24, 13, 8, 10)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (17, 17, X, X, 10), Brian Hill (9, 4, 9, 15, 20), Qadree Ollison (4, 0, 8, 4, 0), Matt Ryan (1, 3, 1, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Russell Gage (1, 3, 1, 1, 1), Austin Hooper (1, X, X, X, 2), Christian Blake (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (0, 0, X, X, 1), Justin Hardy (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Brian Hill (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Julio Jones (0, X, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (4, 1, X, X, 2), Brian Hill (1, 0, 0, 4, 4), Qadree Ollison (0, 0, 5, 2, 0), Matt Ryan (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Isaiah Oliver (2-55-0, 2-18-0, 1-13-0, 4-44-0, 9-94-0), Kendall Sheffield (4-46-0, 3-23-0, 4-43-1, 3-26-0, 5-28-0), Blidi Wreh-Wilson (3-30-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-37-0)

Observations: One door opens, another closes. Austin Hooper made his triumphant return Sunday (well, if two catches for 32 yards qualifies as “triumphant”) with Calvin Ridley taking his spot among Atlanta’s walking wounded. Ridley’s abdomen injury will cost him a shot at 1,000 yards receiving. His season-ender is also a big loss for fantasy owners as Ridley has been the PPR WR2 since Week 11 (86.2 PPR points). Taking advantage of arguably the best matchup he’ll see all season, Devonta Freeman pummeled the Panthers for 84 yards on the ground while contributing his first rushing score in nearly two years. Julio Jones couldn’t hit pay-dirt in his return from a one-game absence (a bum shoulder kept him out on Thanksgiving), extending the veteran’s touchdown hiatus to nine games. Atlanta’s faulty secondary (seventh-most passing touchdowns allowed) should be even more charitable down the stretch with ball-hawk Desmond Trufant (forearm) headed to injured reserve.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (12, 12, 9, 15, 7), Ian Thomas (10, 4, 2, 1, 0), D.J. Moore (6, 12, 9, 15, 11), Jarius Wright (5, 5, 1, 2, 2), Curtis Samuel (4, 7, 4, 11, 8), Greg Olsen (X, 3, 7, 5, 10)

Air Yards: Ian Thomas (118, 17, 5, 4, 0), Curtis Samuel (117, 117, 42, 66, 112), D.J. Moore (88, 149, 102, 156, 109), Jarius Wright (67, 95, 4, 21, 32), Christian McCaffrey (-14, 10, -2, 30, -8), Greg Olsen (X, 12, 73, 42, 84)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (82, 58, 69, 121, 33), D.J. Moore (81, 75, 126, 95, 120), Ian Thomas (57, 24, 4, 0, 0), Jarius Wright (30, 34, 4, 19, 21), Curtis Samuel (25, 65, 9, 25, 35), Greg Olsen (X, 22, 44, 57, 98)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (11, 14, 22, 14, 0), Kyle Allen (6, 4, 1, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (2, 0, 3, 1, 2), Ian Thomas (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), D.J. Moore (0, 2, 3, 2, 2), Curtis Samuel (0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Jarius Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Greg Olsen (X, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Kyle Allen (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Christian McCaffrey (2, 5, 8, 1, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Donte Jackson (5-140-1, 1-20-0, 1-11-0, 5-72-1, 2-43-0), James Bradberry (6-98-0, 2-31-0, 8-60-1, 5-78-0, X), Ross Cockrell (1-14-0, 3-12-0, X, X, 2-56-0), Javien Elliott (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 4-25-0, 1-13-0, 3-15-0)

Observations: Interim coach Perry Fewell promised a tight end “committee” in Greg Olsen’s absence, but that’s not at all what transpired Sunday as Ian Thomas emerged as the clear alpha, soaking up a season-best 10 targets while out-snapping Chris Manhertz 61-17. He also came through in a big way for fantasy owners, finishing as the TE7 in PPR leagues (16.7 points). While he’s no longer on pace to break Chris Johnson’s yards from scrimmage record, Christian McCaffrey has still been plenty productive in fantasy, leading all NFL pass-catchers in both targets (48) and receptions (38) since Week 11. Air yards are usually a strong indicator of fantasy success, but not in the case of Curtis Samuel, who ranks sixth in that metric (1,386) but is only 32nd in PPR scoring among wide receivers. Samuel’s underwhelming 50.6-percent catch rate may have a bit to do with that.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (8, 12, 10, 6, 9), Tarik Cohen (6, 4, 9, 6, 4), Anthony Miller (4, 13, 9, 11, 2), Javon Wims (3, 6, 2, 2, 0), David Montgomery (1, 2, 3, 3, 0), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 3, 14, 6)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (104, 125, 96, 36, 100), Javon Wims (37, 50, 58, 21, 0), Anthony Miller (24, 140, 99, 79, 8), Tarik Cohen (1, 11, -2, 42, -5), David Montgomery (-1, 2, 55, 4, 0), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 48, 109, 92)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (48, 86, 131, 15, 86), Anthony Miller (42, 140, 77, 54, 7), Tarik Cohen (24, 26, 29, 35, 23), David Montgomery (0, 12, 9, 19, 0), Javon Wims (0, 56, 0, 11, 0), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 19, 57, 39)

Carries: David Montgomery (20, 16, 13, 14, 17), Mitchell Trubisky (10, 4, 7, 1, 3), Tarik Cohen (3, 3, 6, 9, 3)

RZ Targets: Javon Wims (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Allen Robinson (2, 2, 2, 0, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (1, 1, 4, 0, 0), David Montgomery (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (X, X, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: David Montgomery (1, 1, 2, 1, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 1, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Buster Skrine (4-48-0, 5-45-0, 2-15-0, 2-50-0, 5-53-0), Kyle Fuller (3-45-0, 2-47-0, 5-15-0, 2-44-0, 2-59-1), Prince Amukamara (X, 5-123-2, 4-61-0, 1-3-0, 5-61-0)

Observations: The Bears are undoubtedly on the outside looking in for an NFC playoff berth (FiveThirtyEight puts their postseason odds at just two percent), but if last week’s win over Dallas—attended by Rotoworld’s own Ian Hartitz—is an indication, don’t expect the Monsters of the Midway to go quietly. Allen Robinson has had his fingerprints all over Chicago’s three-game win streak, producing a league-high four receiving scores during that span. The former Penn State Nittany Lion is closing in on 1,000 yards receiving for the year, a statistical hurdle he hasn’t cleared since 2015. Anthony Miller netted seven touchdowns as a rookie last year but needed 13 games to get his first of 2019, finally breaking the seal with a 14-yarder in Thursday night’s victory.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Michael Gallup (10, 6, 6, 13, 10), Amari Cooper (8, 11, 2, 8, 14), Blake Jarwin (7, 3, 4, 2, 4), Jason Witten (7, 8, 4, 7, 5), Randall Cobb (5, 3, 7, 7, 8), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 10, 4, 3, 3), Tavon Austin (2, 5, 1, 1, 0), Tony Pollard (X, 1, 4, 4, 0)

Air Yards: Michael Gallup (110, 70, 68, 161, 165), Amari Cooper (102, 77, 23, 120, 166), Blake Jarwin (85, 12, 21, 4, 27), Randall Cobb (67, 42, 44, 94, 114), Tavon Austin (39, 59, 18, 39, 0), Jason Witten (37, 54, 27, 39, 28), Ezekiel Elliott (6, 4, -11, -8, 10), Tony Pollard (X, -8, -7, -5, 0)

Receiving Yards: Michael Gallup (109, 63, 55, 148, 76), Amari Cooper (83, 85, 0, 38, 147), Blake Jarwin (50, 9, 17, 38, 35), Randall Cobb (43, 53, 86, 115, 106), Jason Witten (37, 42, 5, 33, 17), Ezekiel Elliott (12, 66, 40, 28, 16), Tavon Austin (0, 22, 0, 0, 0), Tony Pollard (X, 0, 9, 44, 0)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (19, 12, 21, 16, 20), Dak Prescott (3, 4, 1, 6, 0), Tony Pollard (X, 3, 4, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (1, 1, 0, 1, 2), Michael Gallup (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Randall Cobb (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (0, 2, 0, 2, 1), Blake Jarwin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jason Witten (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Tony Pollard (X, 0, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (6, 1, 2, 3, 3), Dak Prescott (2, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jourdan Lewis (4-64-1, 8-132-1, 3-40-0, 1-11-0, 1-9-0), Chidobe Awuzie (3-42-0, 3-37-0, 5-63-0, 1-8-0, 4-55-0), Byron Jones (4-24-1, 2-13-0, 2-30-1, 0-0-0, 2-21-0)

Observations: It’s getting awful toasty in Big D. Jason Garrett’s seat atop the Cowboys’ coaching command is as hot as it gets. Jerry Jones has vowed to let Garrett finish out the year (laughably, the 6-7 Cowboys still remain atop the NFC East), but the Clapper will probably need to pull a Lombardi-Trophy-shaped rabbit out of his hat to keep his job beyond 2019. If the whole coaching thing doesn’t work out for Garrett, he can still pursue a lucrative career making videos alongside budding Cameo star Hue Jackson. Dallas hasn’t boasted a pair of 1,000-yard receivers since Dez Bryant and Jason Witten teamed up in 2012, but history seems likely to repeat itself with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup poised to become the Cowboys’ latest 1,000-yard duo. Cooper has already fulfilled his yardage obligation while Gallup needs just 95 to join him. The league leader in passing yards through 14 weeks (though Bucs gunslinger Jameis Winston is hot on his trail), Dak Prescott is on pace to throw for 5,073 yards. That would be the 10th-highest output in league history.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Danny Amendola (8, 8, 3, 5, 8), Kenny Golladay (8, 5, 4, 5, 9), J.D. McKissic (4, 3, 2, 4, 7), Logan Thomas (4, 0, 2, 1, 2), Jesse James (2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ty Johnson (1, 3, 2, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (80, 141, 26, 71, 119), Danny Amendola (49, 66, 17, 45, 43), Logan Thomas (40, 0, 19, 17, 8), Jesse James (21, 0, 3, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (4, -5, -11, -1, 1), Ty Johnson (-3, -8, 10, -3, 1)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (58, 158, 61, 34, 57), Danny Amendola (34, 32, 21, 47, 29), Jesse James (23, 0, 7, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (21, 0, 24, 0, 19), J.D. McKissic (16, 15, 17, 40, 19), Ty Johnson (7, 17, 10, 0, 3)

Carries: Bo Scarbrough (19, 21, 18, 14, X), Ty Johnson (2, 3, 4, 2, 5), J.D. McKissic (1, 2, 1, 3, 10)

RZ Targets: Danny Amendola (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kenny Golladay (1, 0, 0, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (1, 0, 2, 0, 1), Ty Johnson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ty Johnson (0, 1, 1, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Bo Scarbrough (0, 2, 1, 2, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (8-128-0, 5-54-1, 3-42-0, 5-68-0, 1-33-0), Amani Oruwariye (1-9-1, 5-45-0, 3-21-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Justin Coleman (1-6-0, 8-117-0, 1-26-0, 4-95-1, 2-9-0), Rashaan Melvin (X, X, X, 9-90-0, 1-5-0)

Observations: The Lions—losers of six straight and nine of their last 10—are a sinking ship headed for rock bottom. While his teammates remain capsized in the deep sea, Kenny Golladay has been swimming comfortably in his orange life vest, continuing to score at will despite chaos all around him. Golladay leads the league with 10 receiving touchdowns, one ahead of teammate Marvin Jones, who won’t be able to add to that total after injuring his ankle in season-ending fashion in Week 14. David Blough proved surprisingly competent in his NFL debut against the Bears on Thanksgiving, but the Vikings made sure lightning didn’t strike twice. The rookie probably needed to purify himself in Lake Minnetonka after Minnesota roughed him up for five sacks spanning 44 yards and a pair of interceptions in the losing effort.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Aaron Jones (7, 6, 1, 0, 4), Davante Adams (6, 10, 12, 10, 11), Jimmy Graham (5, 1, 2, 4, 4), Allen Lazard (3, 3, 2, 6, 4), Geronimo Allison (1, 3, 4, 3, 2), Marcedes Lewis (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (1, 4, 8, 1, 6), Jake Kumerow (0, 0, 1, 2, 2), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 2, 3, 1, 2)

Air Yards: Jimmy Graham (75, 14, 36, 46, 6), Aaron Jones (44, -10, 5, 0, -4), Davante Adams (38, 74, 96, 164, 111), Allen Lazard (19, 95, 14, 90, 72), Geronimo Allison (11, 41, 11, -4, 4), Marcedes Lewis (6, 6, 0, 0, 0), Jake Kumerow (0, 0, 9, -3, 57), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 36, 63, 47, 51), Jamaal Williams (-7, -5, -13, 0, -2)

Receiving Yards: Aaron Jones (58, 13, 0, 0, -1), Jimmy Graham (49, 16, 7, 59, 17), Davante Adams (41, 64, 43, 118, 41), Allen Lazard (19, 103, 7, 27, 44), Geronimo Allison (11, 20, 9, 6, 21), Marcedes Lewis (5, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jake Kumerow (0, 0, 0, 23, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 7, 0, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 26, 35, 0, 39)

Carries: Aaron Jones (16, 11, 13, 13, 8), Jamaal Williams (7, 10, 11, 13, 2), Aaron Rodgers (5, 3, 3, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (1, 5, 2, 2, 0), Aaron Jones (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Allen Lazard (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Marcedes Lewis (0, 2, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (2, 3, 2, 4, 0), Jamaal Williams (2, 1, 1, 4, 0), Aaron Rodgers (0, 2, 1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jaire Alexander (2-23-0, 3-24-0, 0-0-0, 5-58-0, 4-129-0), Tramon Williams (1-8-0, 3-61-0, 1-42-1, 1-21-0, 3-19-0), Kevin King (X, 3-35-1, 4-106-1, 8-82-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Washington posed a stiffer challenge than expected in Week 14 but the Packers still came out on top thanks to the wide-reaching contributions of Aaron Jones, who put the kibosh on a mini-slump by leading the team in both rushing (134) and receiving (58) yards. He threw in a Lambeau leap for good measure, upping his season touchdown total to 15 (12 rushing, three receiving). The Packers’ commitment to balance under rookie coach Matt LaFleur—they rank 17th in pass percentage (59.4) after leading the league in that stat last season (67.5)—has come at the expense of Aaron Rodgers, who hasn’t cleared the 300-yard passing threshold since Week 8. He’s been held to a touchdown or fewer in four of his last five starts, averaging a concerning 31.6 attempts per game in that span. Turf toe cost Davante Adams a month of action earlier this year but he’s made up for the lost time by commanding a 30-percent target share since returning in Week 9, fifth-highest over that stretch.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Tyler Higbee (11, 8, 6, 0, 4), Robert Woods (9, 19, 9, X, 11), Todd Gurley (4, 1, 3, 3, 4), Cooper Kupp (4, 6, 10, 3, 4), Brandin Cooks (2, 2, 4, X, X), Josh Reynolds (0, 5, 2, 6, 5), Gerald Everett (X, X, 2, 1, 12)

Air Yards: Tyler Higbee (143, 45, 29, 0, 30), Brandin Cooks (58, 2, 72, X, X), Robert Woods (55, 85, 139, X, 113,), Cooper Kupp (51, 51, 65, 32, 21), Todd Gurley (16, -4, -18, -10, -16), Josh Reynolds (0, 23, 19, 66, 67), Gerald Everett (X, X, 22, 20, 64)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Higbee (116, 107, 20, 0, 22), Robert Woods (98, 172, 97, X, 95), Cooper Kupp (45, 65, 35, 53, 0), Todd Gurley (34, 20, -3, 36, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 24, 32, X, X), Josh Reynolds (0, 39, 8, 55, 49), Gerald Everett (X, X, 23, 20, 68)

Carries: Todd Gurley (23, 19, 6, 25, 12), Malcolm Brown (5, 6, 1, 5, 5), Jared Goff (2, 0, 1, 3, 1), Darrell Henderson (0, 4, 0, 0, 4)

RZ Targets: Tyler Higbee (4, 3, 1, 0, 0), Cooper Kupp (2, 1, 2, 0, 1), Robert Woods (1, 4, 0, X, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (6, 6, 1, 3, 2), Malcolm Brown (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Jared Goff (0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (6-71-0, 0-0-0, 2-12-0, 4-39-0, 3-44-0), Troy Hill (4-50-0, 0-0-0, 3-65-0, 3-30-0, 4-59-1), Nickell Robey-Coleman (3-27-0, 3-27-0, 1-13-0, 3-17-0, 2-31-0)

Observations: The Rams avenged their earlier loss to Seattle with a win Sunday night, keeping their postseason hopes very much alive (36-percent playoff probability, according to FiveThirtyEight’s calculations). Robert Woods put the offense on his shoulders, accounting for 127 yards (98 receiving, 29 rushing) and his first touchdown since Week 16 of last year. He’s made it look easy, bringing in 95 yards or more in each of his last four games. Woods has also been an effective ball-carrier, ranking second to only Carolina’s Curtis Samuel in rushing yards among wide receivers (100). Like a teenager with the house to himself, Tyler Higbee is throwing a party and you’re all invited. He’s been a streaming god, leading all tight ends in catches (14), receiving yards (223) and PPR points (42.3) with Gerald Everett (knee) sidelined the past two weeks. Only Derrick Henry (599 rushing yards), Nick Chubb (478), Joe Mixon (469) and Devin Singletary (375) have outgained Todd Gurley (366) on the ground since Week 10.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Stefon Diggs (9, 9, 5, 6, 4), Irv Smith (4, 3, 3, 6, 6), Dalvin Cook (2, 4, 6, 7, 7), Kyle Rudolph (2, 6, 5, 5, 5), Laquon Treadwell (2, 2, 1, 1, 5), Bisi Johnson (1, 3, 9, 4, 2), Adam Thielen (X, X, X, X, 1)

Air Yards: Stefon Diggs (138, 101, 98, 67, 51), Laquon Treadwell (24, 42, 8, 9, 82), Irv Smith (12, 9, 17, 17, 33), Bisi Johnson (9, 5, 110, 54, 15), Kyle Rudolph (4, 70, 43, 38, 40), Dalvin Cook (1, 6, -15, -23, -4), Adam Thielen (X, X, X, X, 5)

Receiving Yards: Stefon Diggs (92, 25, 121, 49, 4), Laquon Treadwell (42, 58, 0, 10, 58), Irv Smith (21, 6, 20, 34, 33), Dalvin Cook (13, 35, 31, 86, 45), Kyle Rudolph (11, 50, 67, 14, 23), Bisi Johnson (9, 1, 35, 25, 4), Adam Thielen (X, X, X, X, 0)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (18, 9, 11, 26, 21), Alexander Mattison (14, 4, 3, 8, 3), Kirk Cousins (1, 0, 2, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Bisi Johnson (1, 0, 1, 1, 2), Irv Smith (1, 0, 1, 2, 2), Dalvin Cook (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Kyle Rudolph (0, 1, 0, 2, 3)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (2, 1, 3, 6, 4), Alexander Mattison (2, 2, 0, 4, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Trae Waynes (8-63-1, 4-21-0, 3-73-0, X, 7-143-1), Mackensie Alexander (5-34-0, 1-3-0, 1-3-1, 4-80-1, 4-24-0), Mike Hughes (2-22-0, 1-19-0, 2-35-0, 11-154-1, 2-13-0), Xavier Rhodes (0-0-0, 6-120-1, 4-110-0, 5-63-0, 4-35-0)

Observations: Dalvin Cook jammed in his league-leading 13th rushing score Sunday, extending his touchdown streak to four games. Fatigue seems to be setting in for Cook, who played through chest and shoulder injuries in Week 14. The 24-year-old hasn’t looked as spry in recent weeks, slumping to just 3.35 yards per carry over his last five outings. That’s opened the door for impressive rookie Alexander Mattison, who logged a career-high 16 touches while getting the fourth quarter all to himself in Sunday’s triumph. Stefon Diggs got off to an excruciating start this year, ranking 88th in receiving yards (101) through the season’s first three weeks. Since then he’s produced 896 yards, third-most behind only Michael Thomas (1,158) and Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin (998). It’s a marathon people, not a sprint.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (15, 8, 11, 11, 14), Ted Ginn (6, 1, 5, 4, 3), Alvin Kamara (6, 8, 9, 10, 10), Tre’Quan Smith (4, 2, 3, 1, 2), Josh Hill (3, 2, 1, 2, 0), Latavius Murray (3, 0, 0, 3, 2), Jared Cook (2, 6, 8, 2, 10), Taysom Hill (1, 2, 1, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (124, 57, 80, 81, 112), Jared Cook (44, 67, 107, 11, 89), Tre’Quan Smith (44, 11, 39, 17, 27), Ted Ginn (40, 29, 160, 43, 58), Josh Hill (18, 6, -5, 3, 0), Taysom Hill (0, 3, -4, 0, 19), Alvin Kamara (-8, 5, -3, 17, 0), Latavius Murray (-9, 0, 0, 3, -8)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (134, 48, 101, 114, 152), Jared Cook (64, 85, 99, 33, 74), Ted Ginn (50, 0, 38, 14, 0), Tre’Quan Smith (29, 14, 13, 0, 13), Latavius Murray (25, 0, 0, 5, 7), Alvin Kamara (18, 23, 48, 47, 50), Taysom Hill (12, 12, 0, 2, 3), Josh Hill (4, 2, 12, 8, 0)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (13, 11, 11, 13, 4), Latavius Murray (7, 4, 7, 10, 5), Taysom Hill (5, 2, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Josh Hill (2, 1, 0, 2, 0), Alvin Kamara (2, 0, 0, 2, 2), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tre’Quan Smith (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (1, 0, 1, 3, 2), Jared Cook (0, 1, 3, 1, 0), Taysom Hill (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (2, 2, 1, 4, 0), Taysom Hill (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (1, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (6-117-0, 8-82-0, 1-9-0, 2-19-0, 6-99-1), Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (2-41-0, 2-18-0, 4-32-0, 2-68-0, 2-11-0), P.J. Williams (5-19-1, 5-37-1, 4-110-2, 5-61-0, 3-36-0), Marshon Lattimore (2-13-1, 4-48-0, X, X, 1-3-0)

Observations: Forty-six points is usually enough to get the W but not this time as the Saints lost a heartbreaker to San Francisco, complicating their path to a first-round bye in the NFC. Michael Thomas continued his season-long carnage with 134 yards and a touchdown, though Alvin Kamara wasn’t as successful Sunday, stumbling to 25 rushing yards on a season-worst 1.9 yards per carry. Kamara rushed for 14 touchdowns a year ago, which ranked second to league-leader Todd Gurley (17). However, it’s been a much different story this season as Brandon Bolden (three), Dare Ogunbowale (two), Qadree Ollison (two) and Dontrell Hilliard (two) make up just a sampling of the players who have rushed for more touchdowns than Kamara (one) in 2019. A concussion spelled an early end to Jared Cook’s afternoon in Week 14. The tight end leads his position with six touchdowns since Week 5.

New York Giants

Targets: Darius Slayton (8, 9, 7, 14, 4), Sterling Shepard (7, 7, 9, X, X), Kaden Smith (5, 8, 6, 1, 0), Golden Tate (5, X, 7, 8, 6), Saquon Barkley (4, 7, 3, 5, 8), Cody Latimer (0, 3, 1, 1, 3), Rhett Ellison (X, X, X, 3, 5), Evan Engram (X, X, X, X, 8), Wayne Gallman (X, X, 0, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Darius Slayton (127, 77, 53, 142, 52), Golden Tate (80, X, 73, 70, 32), Sterling Shepard (56, 63, 51, X, X), Kaden Smith (10, 80, 13, 1, 0), Cody Latimer (0, 52, 7, 2, 41), Saquon Barkley (-6, 0, -6, 14, -10), Rhett Ellison (X, X, X, 11, 17), Evan Engram (X, X, X, X, 48), Wayne Gallman (X, X, 0, 7, 7)

Receiving Yards: Darius Slayton (154, 44, 67, 121, 6), Sterling Shepard (28, 40, 15, X, X), Golden Tate (11, X, 33, 95, 42), Kaden Smith (9, 70, 17, 1, 0), Saquon Barkley (1, 32, 1, 30, 67), Cody Latimer (0, 43, 7, 0, 8), Rhett Ellison (X, X, X, 42, 17), Evan Engram (X, X, X, X, 48), Wayne Gallman (X, X, 0, 3, 0)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (17, 19, 17, 13, 14), Elijhaa Penny (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Wayne Gallman (X, X, 1, 1, 0), Daniel Jones (X, 5, 2, 3, 6)

RZ Targets: Sterling Shepard (2, 3, 1, X, X), Golden Tate (1, X, 0, 1, 3), Saquon Barkley (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Darius Slayton (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Kaden Smith (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Rhett Ellison (X, X, X, 0, 1), Evan Engram (X, X, X, X, 2), Wayne Gallman (X, X, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (1, 1, 3, 0, 7), Daniel Jones (X, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (5-74-0, 1-43-0, 5-36-0, 2-19-0, 1-4-0), Sam Beal (5-41-0, 1-17-1, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, X), Deandre Baker (1-7-0, 1-25-0, 0-0-0, 2-51-0, 5-68-1), Corey Ballentine (X, 1-10-0, 12-188-1, 3-39-0, 4-28-0)

Observations: Pretty on brand of the Giants to squander a two-touchdown, second-half lead in Eli Manning’s first start in three months, wasn’t it? I guess some things never change, except Manning’s career record as a starting quarterback, which now stands at 116-117. Eli nostalgia aside, Darius Slayton was an absolute monster against the Eagles, continuing his breakout with five catches for 154 yards (all in the first half), the highest yardage figure by a rookie this year. The fifth-round Auburn product leads the 2019 receiver class with seven touchdowns including two in Week 14. Monday added another disappointing chapter to what has been a maddening year for Saquon Barkley and his embattled fantasy owners. The reigning Rookie of the Year continued his sophomore slide in Philadelphia, managing a pedestrian 67 yards on 20 touches. Clearly hindered by an ankle sprain suffered earlier this year, the former second overall pick hasn’t made an end-zone pilgrimage since Week 8.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (13, 6, 14, 11, 11), Greg Ward (9, 3, 7, X, X), Dallas Goedert (6, 7, 8, 6, 5), Miles Sanders (5, 5, 5, 4, 3), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (3, 2, 5, 1, 0), Nelson Agholor (X, 6, X, 9, 8), Jordan Howard (X, X, X, X, 1)

Air Yards: Zach Ertz (117, 53, 78, 77, 76), Greg Ward (68, 19, 25, X, X), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (56, 36, 58, 29, 0), Dallas Goedert (28, 22, 24, 36, 18), Miles Sanders (-12, 9, -1, 24, -10), Nelson Agholor (X, 51, X, 79, 106), Jordan Howard (X, X, X, X, 1)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (91, 24, 91, 94, 103), Dallas Goedert (41, 66, 32, 36, 39), Greg Ward (34, 5, 40, X, X), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (29, 15, 43, 29, 0), Miles Sanders (24, 22, 23, 9, 31), Nelson Agholor (X, 41, X, 40, 21), Jordan Howard (X, X, X, X, 1)

Carries: Miles Sanders (15, 17, 12, 11, 10), Boston Scott (10, 0, 0, 7, 0), Carson Wentz (5, 0, 5, 3, 4), Jay Ajayi (2, 2, 6, X, X), Jordan Howard (X, X, X, X, 19)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (2, 3, 1, 0, 0), Greg Ward (2, 0, 0, X, X), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Miles Sanders (1, 1, 1, 1, 1), Dallas Goedert (0, 3, 0, 1, 1), Nelson Agholor (X, 1, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Boston Scott (4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Miles Sanders (3, 3, 0, 2, 1), Jay Ajayi (0, 1, 1, X, X), Jordan Howard (X, X, X, X, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ronald Darby (5-155-2, 4-101-1, 1-31-0, 6-69-1, 2-11-0), Jalen Mills (1-7-0, 6-102-2, 5-101-1, 3-11-0, 0-0-0), Avonte Maddox (0-0-0, 3-29-0, 0-0-0, 6-74-0, 2-33-0)

Observations: Boston Scott had Miles Sanders owners (myself included) tilting up a storm with his performance Monday night. Rostered virtually nowhere (Yahoo lists his ownership at a generous three percent), Scott went berserk against the Giants, aiding the Eagles’ comeback efforts with 128 yards on a surprising 16 touches. Originally drafted by New Orleans, the 2018 sixth-rounder set career-bests in both receiving (69) and rushing yards (59) in Monday night’s triumph. Zach Ertz cashed in on each of his red-zone looks in Week 14, turning both into two-yard touchdowns including the game-winner in overtime. With Nelson Agholor (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) both out of commission, the injury-depleted Eagles had to get creative (40-year-old backup quarterback Josh McCown was prepared to come in at receiver), funneling nine targets to undrafted Greg Ward (a former college quarterback at Houston) and another five to millionth-string tight end Josh Perkins, both fresh off the practice squad.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (9, 6, 1, 5, 4), George Kittle (8, 4, 6, X, X), Deebo Samuel (8, 4, 2, 10, 11), Kendrick Bourne (4, 3, 2, 6, 8), Raheem Mostert (2, 2, 3, 3, 1), Matt Breida (1, X, X, X, 2), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 4, 4, 4), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 0, 5, 7), Dante Pettis (X, X, 0, 0, 3)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (138, 66, 12, 40, 43), Deebo Samuel (41, 47, 18, 106, 95), George Kittle (30, 24, 66, X, X), Raheem Mostert (24, 3, 8, 11, 3), Kendrick Bourne (22, 10, 18, 55, 78), Matt Breida (3, X, X, X, -1), Tevin Coleman (0, 2, -4, -8, 2), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 0, 29, 49), Dante Pettis (X, X, 0, 0, 34)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (157, 41, 15, 33, 24), Deebo Samuel (76, 41, 50, 134, 112), George Kittle (67, 17, 129, X, X), Raheem Mostert (40, 8, 22, 14, 7), Kendrick Bourne (18, 42, 27, 31, 42), Matt Breida (4, X, X, X, 7), Tevin Coleman (0, 9, 10, 48, 32), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 0, 14, 24), Dante Pettis (X, X, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Raheem Mostert (10, 19, 6, 6, 6), Matt Breida (6, X, X, X, 10), Tevin Coleman (3, 5, 11, 12, 9), Jimmy Garoppolo (2, 3, 2, 1, 2), Jeff Wilson (X, 0, 2, 0, X)

RZ Targets: Kendrick Bourne (2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Deebo Samuel (2, 0, 0, 1, 1), George Kittle (1, 0, 1, X, X), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Ross Dwelley (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Raheem Mostert (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Raheem Mostert (2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jimmy Garoppolo (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Matt Breida (0, X, X, X, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 2, 3, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: K’Waun Williams (5-71-0, 0-0-0, 3-13-0, 2-10-0, 3-26-0), Ahkello Witherspoon (3-41-1, 1-5-0, 1-7-0, 0-0-0, X), Richard Sherman (4-33-0, 1-2-0, 1-7-0, 2-12-0, 2-27-0), Emmanuel Moseley (1-25-0, 0-0-0, 3-20-0, 4-48-0, 7-57-0)

Observations: Emmanuel Sanders hasn’t been Mr. Consistency this year but he certainly brought his A game to the Big Easy, going ballistic with seven grabs for 157 yards—his most since Week 12 of 2016—in a thrilling 48-46 slugfest at the Superdome. Among his other Week 14 accomplishments, Sanders came down on the receiving end of a career-long 75-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo (erasing a four-game scoring drought in the process) while showing off his arm with a 35-yard passing TD (only the second of his 10-year career) to Raheem Mostert. Even with Matt Breida (ankle) back from a three-game absence, Raheem Mostert still reigned supreme in the Niners’ backfield, leading the way with 109 yards (69 rushing, 40 receiving) on 12 touches as San Francisco broke even on its two-game road trip. An un-killable cockroach who rose from special teams anonymity to feature status over the course of seven years, Mostert has scored four of his seven lifetime touchdowns in the last three games.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Jacob Hollister (6, 8, 4, 10, 6), Tyler Lockett (6, 3, 2, 4, 18), DK Metcalf (6, 7, 6, 10, 9), Josh Gordon (5, 1, 2, 2, X), Chris Carson (4, 2, 4, 4, 2), Malik Turner (3, 0, 2, 2, 0), David Moore (2, 4, 2, 1, 4), Jaron Brown (0, 1, X, X, 0)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (118, 70, 75, 36, 167), DK Metcalf (57, 61, 107, 90, 98), Josh Gordon (51, 8, 31, 21, X), Jacob Hollister (46, 53, 30, 32, 35), David Moore (45, 53, 60, -1, 28), Malik Turner (30, 0, 41, 14, 0), Chris Carson (6, 2, 6, -7, 4), Jaron Brown (0, 6, X, X, 0)

Receiving Yards: DK Metcalf (78, 75, 35, 70, 123), Tyler Lockett (43, 0, 38, 26, 152), Josh Gordon (34, 10, 10, 27, X), Jacob Hollister (34, 44, 22, 62, 37), Chris Carson (15, 7, 31, 12, 28), David Moore (15, 65, 31, 0, 18), Malik Turner (10, 0, 33, 35, 0), Jaron Brown (0, 6, X, X, 0)

Carries: Chris Carson (15, 23, 8, 25, 16), Russell Wilson (5, 4, 3, 6, 1), C.J. Prosise (1, X, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Jacob Hollister (1, 2, 1, 3, 2), Malik Turner (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Lockett (0, 1, 0, 0, 5), DK Metcalf (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), David Moore (0, 2, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Russell Wilson (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Chris Carson (0, 4, 1, 4, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Shaquill Griffin (2-35-1, 1-3-0, 3-19-0, 1-12-0, 8-125-0), Tre Flowers (2-30-0, 3-12-0, 9-99-0, 5-91-0, 4-53-0)

Observations: Seattle laid an egg in Week 14, suffering its first road loss of the year in an ugly loss to the Rams. Sunday snapped a five-game win streak for the Seahawks, who begin their stretch run without the help of impressive sophomore Rashaad Penny (5.7 yards per carry). With Penny lost to a season-ending ACL tear, Chris Carson will slot in as Seattle’s unquestioned workhorse, a role he’s well-equipped for. In Penny’s three absences earlier this year, Carson averaged 118 yards from scrimmage, seeing over 23 touches per game in that span. Chiseled rookie DK Metcalf (6-78-0 on six targets) was a bright spot in the loss to L.A., pacing the Seahawks in receiving for the third time in four games. While Seattle’s secondary has struggled overall, Shaquill Griffin has quietly put together his best season, holding PFF’s No. 2 cornerback grade (only trailing ex-Seahawk Richard Sherman) out of 121 positional qualifiers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Chris Godwin (9, 6, 8, 6, 12), Justin Watson (8, 1, 0, 0, 0), O.J. Howard (5, 6, 2, 1, 7), Ronald Jones (5, 0, 3, 4, 8), Dare Ogunbowale (5, 2, 1, 4, 3), Breshad Perriman (5, 6, 1, 3, 4), Cameron Brate (4, 1, 1, 14, 0), Peyton Barber (2, 0, 1, 2, 1), Scotty Miller (X, X, 1, 6, 3)

Air Yards: Justin Watson (91, 23, 0, 0, 0), Chris Godwin (89, 7, 122, 77, 103), Breshad Perriman (80, 83, 43, 59, 48), O.J. Howard (70, 52, 4, 1, 62), Ronald Jones (16, 0, 6, 2, 0), Cameron Brate (11, 5, 2, 94, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (9, -3, 6, 11, 13), Peyton Barber (5, 0, 5, 11, 0), Scotty Miller (X, X, -1, 96, 60)

Receiving Yards: Chris Godwin (91, 50, 184, 47, 74), O.J. Howard (73, 61, 10, 0, 47), Breshad Perriman (70, 87, 44, 20, 17), Justin Watson (59, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (48, 12, 0, 10, 24), Cameron Brate (30, 5, 0, 73, 0), Ronald Jones (23, 0, 16, 1, 77), Peyton Barber (19, 0, 0, 11, 4), Scotty Miller (X, X, 8, 71, 33)

Carries: Peyton Barber (11, 17, 11, 0, 11), Ronald Jones (11, 6, 12, 4, 11), Jameis Winston (6, 6, 8, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Justin Watson (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cameron Brate (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), O.J. Howard (1, 0, 1, 0, 3), Dare Ogunbowale (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Breshad Perriman (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Chris Godwin (0, 0, 2, 1, 2), Scotty Miller (X, X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (1, 3, 0, 0, 2), Jameis Winston (1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Ronald Jones (0, 0, 3, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (3-67-2, 3-86-0, 9-117-1, 2-11-0, X), Sean Bunting (3-12-0, 0-0-0, 9-82-0, 6-54-1, 3-58-1), Jamel Dean (1-9-0, 0-0-0, 3-34-0, 0-0-0, 1--2-0)

Observations: Even a hairline fracture in his right (throwing) thumb couldn’t stop Jameis Winston from slinging a career-best 456 passing yards against the Colts in Week 14. Sunday’s barnburner at Raymond James gave Tampa its third straight victory, though keeping that streak intact may prove difficult without Mike Evans, who was lost to a season-ending hamstring injury in the win over Indy. With Scotty Miller’s status also in doubt, Ivy Leaguer Justin Watson (5-59-1 on eight targets Sunday) should become an immediate fixture, sharing the field with Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman in three-wide sets. Few players in fantasy have been as frustrating as O.J. Howard this year. That said, the 2017 first-rounder has looked sharp over his last two games, tallying a respectable 134 receiving yards (fifth-most among tight ends) during that span.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Chris Thompson (8, 2, X, X, X), Terry McLaurin (7, 4, 12, 4, 6), Steven Sims Jr. (7, 4, 2, 4, 1), Kelvin Harmon (4, 5, 6, 6, 2), Adrian Peterson (0, 1, 1, 2, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, X, 1, 3, 3), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 4, 2, 3, 1), Trey Quinn (X, 1, 1, 4, 3), Paul Richardson (X, X, 2, X, 5)

Air Yards: Kelvin Harmon (88, 39, 125, 58, 22), Terry McLaurin (86, 51, 210, 79, 34), Steven Sims Jr. (68, 31, 21, 5, 10), Chris Thompson (8, 29, X, X, X), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 5, -2, -4), Wendell Smallwood (0, X, -5, 16, 6), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 55, 6, 27, 4), Trey Quinn (X, 7, 3, 14, 29), Paul Richardson (X, 25, X, 47, 60)

Receiving Yards: Terry McLaurin (57, 8, 72, 69, 39), Chris Thompson (43, 15, X, X, X), Steven Sims Jr. (40, 29, 0, 6, 12), Kelvin Harmon (30, 51, 43, 53, 6), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 22, 5, 22), Wendell Smallwood (0, X, 3, 11, -2), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 36, 4, 16, 16), Trey Quinn (X, 0, 0, 9, 9), Paul Richardson (X, X, 6, X, 42)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (20, 13, 10, 9, 18), Wendell Smallwood (2, X, 0, 0, 2), Dwayne Haskins (1, 4, 3, 4, 3), Chris Thompson (0, 3, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Terry McLaurin (1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Chris Thompson (1, 0, X, X, X), Kelvin Harmon (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Steven Sims Jr. (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, X, 0, 1, 0), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Trey Quinn (X, 0, 0, 1, 0), Paul Richardson (X, X, 1, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (1, 2, 0, 1, 2), Dwayne Haskins (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, X, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Fabian Moreau (4-50-1, 3-46-0, 5-47-0, 3-82-1, 2-28-0), Jimmy Moreland (4-39-0, 5-54-0, 4-30-0, 2-22-0, 0-0-0), Quinton Dunbar (0-0-0, 5-52-1, 2-51-0, 0-0-0, 3-37-1), Josh Norman (X, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 2-26-2, 2-26-0)

Observations: Lost to another season-ending injury, Derrius Guice has lined up for all of 95 snaps since leaving LSU for the pros in 2018. With Guice on the shelf, Adrian Peterson will resume his starting post with Chris Thompson likely to spell the veteran on passing downs. It took a few weeks but Terry McLaurin and his former Ohio State teammate Dwayne Haskins finally made their first end-zone connection, coming together for a 13-yard touchdown late in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay. McLaurin is tied for second-among rookies with six touchdown catches this year, though he hadn’t scored once since Week 6. Thompson has run routes on 32 of his 47 offensive snaps in two games since returning from a month-long toe injury.