Week 14 Injury Wrap: Replacing Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham will not be available Week 14 Getty Images)

It’s a playoff week and there’s all sorts of key stuff to sort through. Let’s get to it.

• The Giants were soft-pedaling the Odell Beckham injury situation, but the truth came out Saturday. Beckham’s quad injury will keep him out Sunday, and he didn’t even travel with the team to Washington. In shallow leagues, it’s a good time to dial back to Sterling Shepard. If you need a deeper list of pickups, here’s an assembly of names:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Some widely available replacements if you lost OBJ (as always, YMMV): Zay Jones

Jordy Nelson

Dante Pettis

Curtis Samuel

Anthony Miller

Tyrell Williams

Antonio Callaway

Kenny Stills

Bruce Ellington

Marcell Ateman — scott pianowski (@scott_pianowski) December 8, 2018

• Evan Engram (hamstring) should be back in the Giants lineup, after missing two games. I’ve had lukewarm expectations all week, but maybe the OBJ news pushes Engram to a bigger role.

• James Conner (ankle) is week-to-week and won’t play at Oakland. Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley are the fallback options. And as you might have heard, Samuels also qualifies at tight end in the Yahoo game.

• The Vikings took Stefon Diggs (knee) off the injury report, so look for him Monday at Seattle.

• Although Chris Carson has a dislocated finger, he’s aiming to play Monday against Minnesota. Doug Baldwin (hip) hasn’t been right all year, but he’s also expected to play.

Story continues

• With Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) out for the year, it’s an interesting time to dial up Courtland Sutton. Desean Hamilton also steps into a starting receiver role. The 49ers secondary is not here to ruin anyone’s good time.

• Keep rolling with Eric Ebron (back), who is not on the final injury report. He should be busy at Houston, especially with Jack Doyle, Dontrelle Inman, and Mo Allie-Cox out.

• T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) isn’t 100 percent, but he’s expected to play through the questionable tag. He had a limited Friday practice, after missing the two prior days.

• It’s week-to-week with Melvin Gordon (back); he won’t play against Cincinnati. Austin Ekeler has been sharp all year, and Justin Jackson did fine at Pittsburgh.

• Isaiah Crowell (toe) had a limited Friday practice after two missed days. He’s listed as questionable. Robbie Anderson (ankle) is expected to play, not that he’s been sharp all year. Sam Darnold (foot) will return to the lineup; he’s off the injury report.

• Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is off the injury report and set to start Sunday night against the Rams.

• Despite his busted thumb and sore knee, Jimmy Graham is expected to play against Atlanta. I’d want a safer option. And although Randall Cobb (hamstring) is set to return, he’s not on my radar either.

• Michael Thomas (ankle) is off the final injury report, so dial him up at Tampa Bay.

• Matthew Stafford (back) is known for answering the bell, but he did miss part of practice all week. The Lions have a late game at Arizona. Stafford isn’t good enough to use for standard leagues, but if you’re in a Superflex format and need to insure your player, Matt Cassel is the backup. It’s been a long year in Detroit.

• As expected, DeSean Jackson (thumb) won’t play against New Orleans. The Buccaneers finally have a narrow usage tree (keep in mind TE O.J. Howard is also on injured reserve), which makes Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin viable plays.

• Pierre Garcon (knee) and Matt Breida (ankle) are both out for the home game against Denver. Jeff Wilson is the backfield pivot, while Dante Pettis has been doing work on the outside. Marquise Goodwin is expected to return, however.

• Although they’re less than 100 percent, the Raiders expect to have Doug Martin (ankle) and Jordy Nelson (foot) against Pittsburgh.

• Keke Coutee (hamstring) is questionable, and too risky to use in a playoff week.

• Joe Flacco (hip) should be able to dress at Kansas City, but it will be in a reserve role. Lamar Jackson remains the starting quarterback.

• Graham Gano (knee) won’t kick at Cleveland. Carolina added Chandler Catanzaro in his place.