Week 14 NFL Injury Wrap: DeAndre Washington suddenly on fantasy radar

Every fantasy week offers unique challenges, and Week 14 is no different. Here’s your status report.

• Myles Gaskin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, putting Miami in a very thin position at running back. Matt Breida is already on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) won’t play in Week 14, either. By default, DeAndre Washington is likely to be Miami’s featured back against Kansas City. The other options are Patrick Laird, who hasn’t shown much this year, or Elijah McGuire off the practice squad.

• Daniel Jones (hamstring) passed all of his weekly tests and is set to return as the New York starter. The Giants host Arizona on Sunday.

• We haven’t seen Kenny Golladay (hip) since Week 8, and he won’t go against the Packers. Detroit RB D’Andre Swift is a game-day call; while he’s removed from the concussion protocol, he’s also been battling an undisclosed illness.

• Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (finger) were both at Friday’s practice and should be fine against Minnesota.

• Denzel Mims (personal) is out for the trip to Seattle, and Jamison Crowder (calf) could be a game-time decision. Frank Gore (post-concussion) was fine at Friday’s practice and is expected to play.

• Although Brandon Allen is dealing with a chest injury, he made it through the practice week and should start against Dallas. That gives the Cincinnati pass-catchers a fighting chance. Tee Higgins (hamstring) is listed as questionable, and had a partial week of practice.

• Julio Jones (hamstring) won’t play at the Chargers, theoretically pushing more targets to Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, or Hayden Hurst.

• Josh Jacobs (ankle) had two limited practices to end the week, giving him a chance to play against Indianapolis. We might not know his status until Sunday afternoon. Nelson Agholor (ankle) and Devontae Booker (back) had full practices all week.

• It’s unlikely Christian McCaffrey (quad/shoulder) will be active on Sunday, setting up Mike Davis to be the feature back against Denver. D.J. Moore (reserve/COVID-19 list) is not expected to play, but Curtis Samuel was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

• Ezekiel Elliott (calf) continues to insist he’ll play against Cincinnati, though that might come down to game-day. Tony Pollard is the backup.

• Jonnu Smith (knee) worked the last two days and will play against Jacksonville.

• Kyle Rudolph (foot) is unlikely to play at Tampa Bay, but the team hopes to get Irv Smith (groin) back.

• Antonio Gibson (toe) won’t play at San Francisco, which opens up some touches for J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber. McKissic is an easy fantasy call in any PPR format, while Barber is a low-efficiency runner who will likely need a touchdown to justify a start.

• Austin Hooper (neck) did not practice Saturday and is a game-time decision for the Monday showdown against Baltimore. Hooper was already on the fringes of fantasy viability, with a modest eight catches for 81 yards in his last four games.

• The Cardinals gave DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back) a maintenance day Thursday, but he was back at practice Friday and will play at the Giants. Kenyan Drake (hip) had limited work Thursday and Friday. He’s questionable.

• It’s starting to look unlikely that Randall Cobb (toe) will return this year. The Texans also won’t have David Johnson (reserve/COVID-19 list) for Sunday’s game at Chicago; Duke Johnson picks up another start. The team’s two best current receivers, Brandin Cooks (foot/neck) and Keke Coutee (knee), are both listed as questionable. At least it’s an early start, ideal for fantasy purposes if you need to adjust.

• Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (toe) are both off the injury report, good timing with the Jets in town. Seattle is a 14-point favorite over the winless Jets.

• Justin Jackson (knee) might be able to play Sunday against Atlanta. I’m not going to make a major adjustment to my Austin Ekeler expectations.

